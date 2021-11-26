Free Software Leftovers
30 startups that show how open source ate the world in 2021 | VentureBeat
It has been a busy year in the open source software sphere, from high-profile license changes to critical zero-day vulnerabilities that sent businesses into meltdown. But in among all the usual excitement that permeates the open source world, countless open source startups launched new products, attracted venture capitalist’s (VC) money, and generally reminded us of the role that open source plays in today’s technological landscape — including the data sovereignty and digital autonomy it promises companies of all sizes.
Here, we take a look at some of the fledgling commercial open source companies that gained traction in the past year, revealing where enterprises and investors are betting on the power of community-driven software.
Try FreeDOS in 2022 | Opensource.com
Throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s, DOS was king of the desktop. Not satisfied with a proprietary version of DOS, programmers worldwide worked together to create an open source version of DOS called FreeDOS, which first became available in 1994. The FreeDOS Project continues to grow in 2021 and beyond.
We've run several articles about FreeDOS on Opensource.com to help new users get started with FreeDOS and learn new programs.
Snowflake named DBMS of the year by DB-Engines • The Register
It is joined in the top three by three-times previous winner PostgreSQL, which came second, and third-placed MongoDB, which took the top prize in 2014 and 2015.
Rather than measuring database popularity on revenue — which would skew against FOSS systems — or basing its findings on downloads — which would include software downloaded for hobbyists, pilots, and tinkerers — DB-Engines bases its popularity score by amalgamating metrics.
Eertree: Palindromic Tree
The Task 2 of the Weekly Challenge #145 asked us to build a Palindromic Tree. It also linked to a blog post explaining the "Eertree" data structure.
Maybe it was just me, but I found the blog post confusing. Fortunately, it further linked to a scientific paper that introduced the structure around 2014.
I spent several evenings of the Christmas holidays wrapping my head around the description of the algorithm to efficiently build the graph. Most of it is described in the proof of Proposition 2, but some parts are rather laconic. I wasn’t able to implement the creation of a suffix link from P where |P| > 1.
Kdenlive 21.12.1 released

The first maintenance release of the 21.12 series is out with fixes to ripple mode, project archiving and multiple bins. This version also enforces to transcode footage with variable framerates to a standard framerate value.
