today's leftovers

Saturday 8th of January 2022 01:00:39 AM
Misc
  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2022/01 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)

    First off, welcome to twenty-twenty-two, the year of the Linux desktop (wasn’t it?). The year is kicking off strong with openSUSE Tumbleweed – but not with daily snapshots: openQA did not agree with some of the changes (i.e one snapshot caused all non-x86_64 architectures to fail to boot, one snapshot had a broken virtualization stack, and of course, none of that made it to you, our users). Despite all that, we published 4 snapshots during this week: 20220101, 0102, 0103, and 0106.

  • My Docker packages for Slackware-current

    I have been using Docker for a while now, it’s being used to provide services to friends and family.

    I was always intimidated by the large amount of packages that were needed to get Docker and docker-compose up and running, and I did not have experience with Docker at the time (almost two years ago) so I decided to go the easy route and use the SlackBuilds.org scripts when I first needed to run a Docker container. I wrote a blog about that even, it explained how to run an Outline server to allow journalists to do their work in repressive countries but the article also shares the details how to build the Docker packages and run the daemon.

    If you want to read some background information about Docker’s strength and what its use-cases are, I encourage you to start reading here: https://docs.docker.com/get-started/overview/ .

    Essentially, Docker uses Linux kernel and filesystem capabilities to isolate an application and its dependencies from the host computer it is being executed on. Docker provides powerful means to connect multiple containers via internal (virtual) networking and can expose ports to the network outside of your container. It enables you to run applications reliably without having to worry about the underlying Operating system. You can even run Docker on a MS Windows computer but your containerized application running inside Docker will not be aware of that.

    This is sometimes called ‘light-weight virtualization’ because unlike real virtualization solutions like QEMU, Virtual Box or VMWare, the containerized application still runs on your host’s kernel. This is why you can run a 32-bit container image on a 64-bit (Linux 64-bit kernel has that capability to execute 32-bit binaries) host but you cannot run a 64-bit image on a 32-bit host kernel.

  • Felix Häcker: #25 The Big 1.0
  • Wallpaper Livestream (Part 2, Sunday January 9th)

    For everyone who didn’t have a chance to attend, in the last livestream we started with the above sketch done in Krita and experimented with a new method on-the-fly where we leaned into Inkscapes snapping features to create a 3D mesh by hand, with the plan to use the built-in “Restacking” tool to enable hand-drawn polygons with “perfect” edges. While the mesh method was a rousing success and testing the restack feature gave ideal results, near the end of the stream it was realized that watching me draw triangles for several hours was not a hip idea, so I decided to take the remainder of the more tedious work offline.

  • How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3: The Right Way

    In this article, I will walk you through the steps needed to upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3 from 20.2.

    As we informed you previously, the stable version of Linux Mint 20.3 “Uma” is officially out. If you are using Linux Mint 20.2, then you should already receive notification for upgrade.

    The upgrade process for all three Linux Mint editions i.e. Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce is same. Before proceeding ahead, please ensure that the computer has a working internet connection.

    Here’s our Linux Mint 20.2 system before we start the migration process.

  • Install and Configure GitLab on Debian 11.

    This time you will learn how to install and configure GitLab on Debian 11.

    GitLab is an open source code repository and collaborative software development platform for large DevOps and DevSecOps projects, written in Ruby and Go programming languages. It is quite a popular alternative to GitHub providing wiki, issue-tracking, and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc.

  • Linux 5.17 GPU Updates: Raptor Lake, ADL-P Stable, Raspberry Pi 4K@60, AMD Seamless Boot - Phoronix

    While the Linux 5.17 merge window doesn't open up until next week following Sunday's Linux 5.16 stable debut, due to lead Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem maintainer David Airlie going on holiday next week he has sent out the feature pull early. Here is a look at the many GPU/display driver updates for this next kernel version.

    Some of the Linux 5.17 graphics/display driver highlights in the DRM subsystem include Alder Lake P graphics being declared stable (ADL-S was marked stable in Linux 5.16), initial Intel Raptor Lake S graphics support, continued DG2/Alchemist bring-up, support for laptop privacy screens within the DRM code, the Raspberry Pi VC4 DRM driver can now drive 4K @ 60Hz, AMD Seamless Boot for new hardware, and a variety of other improvements.

  • Vim And Emacs Are The Most Important Skills You Should Learn - Invidious

    I often get viewers asking me about what skills they should learn to become a "power user" or "elite." While there are so many important skills that one could learn, I think the two most important programs that every Linux user owes it to themselves to learn are Vim and Emacs.

  • Librem 14 is Ideal for Enterprise Linux – Purism

    While many people think of enterprise computers in terms of systems running Windows or MacOS, there have long been millions of enterprise users running a GNU/Linux-based enterprise Linux distribution and entire industries where all employees run Linux. While sometimes this is for philosophical reasons, often it’s also for practical reasons: a Linux desktop is the ideal development environment for instance, for writing software for the Linux servers that dominate the cloud.

    Picking hardware for the enterprise that runs Linux can be challenging for IT departments, but the Librem 14 is a drop-in replacement for any existing enterprise Linux laptop and makes deploying Linux in the enterprise easy. In this post we will outline some of the reasons why the Librem 14 is the ideal laptop for enterprise Linux.

Mozilla and EasyOS

  • After heavy criticism: Mozilla Foundation no longer accepts donations in crypto money

    The Mozilla Foundation will no longer accept donations in cryptocurrency until further notice. Recently the foundation, which develops the free internet programs Firefox and Thunderbird, publicly reminded that donations are also accepted in crypto money. There was then strong criticism from many quarters that the generation of crypto currencies is climate-hostile and wastes energy. The Mozilla project explains on Twitter that the criticism has been received and the discussion about the impact of cryptocurrencies on the environment is being heard. Mozilla now wants to examine in detail whether crypto money is compatible with its own climate goals. This process is carried out transparently in the sense of open source.

  • Firefox skeleton will download latest Firefox

    As we have ongoing issues with SeaMonkey, not working properly on some sites, we need to be able to easily install Firefox, Chromium or Chrome browsers. I very much like the SM suite, so want to keep it builtin to EasyOS. There are Firefox and Chromium SFS files, that can be downloaded via the "sfsget" icon on the desktop; however, I want a mechanism that is a single-click to install one of these browsers, and also a single-click (or a couple of clicks) to update to the latest version. So, I have created a PET 'firefox-skel-ask', that is just a skeleton, with various configuration files for Firefox. Most importantly, it has an entry in the menu "Internet -> Download latest Firefox". First time you run this, it will download the latest version of Firefox, which right now is 95.0.2, and will set it up to run as user "firefox". That is, it will run non-root, for enhanced security, and it's home will be /home/firefox

  • More bug reports for LiVES video editor

    Just a couple of things to fix and intend to release EasyOS 3.2. One of those "things" is LiVES -- I like it, very sophisticated, small because written in C++, gtk3-based, uses system libraries, doesn't have rampant dependencies like some other video editors. However, it is buggy, for me anyway.

Security: Diffoscope 199 and WordPress (Anything Between 3.7 and 5.8)

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 199 released
    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 199. This version includes the following changes: 
    [ Chris Lamb ]
* Support both variants of "odt2txt", including the one provided by unoconv.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#298)

[ Jelle van der Waa ]
* Add external tool reference on Arch Linux for xb-tool.
  • WordPress Releases Security Update

    WordPress versions between 3.7 and 5.8 are affected by multiple vulnerabilities. Exploitation of some of these vulnerabilities could cause a denial of service condition.

IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  • IBM's original 'Linux man' Irving Wladawsky-Berger: A New Measurement Framework for the Digital Economy

    Several weeks ago I heard a very interesting keynote presentation by Cambridge professor Diane Coyle at the annual workshop of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, - What Don’t We Know About Measuring the Digital Economy? Professor Coyle is also a research associate of the UK Economics Statistics Centre of Excellence. In 2017 she was a recipient of the Indigo Prize on how to measure economic activity in the digital economy for her essay Making the Future Count, co-authored with Benjamin Mitra-Kahn. “GDP captures only market transactions at the price of exchange, and not the welfare gains, externalities, environment, distribution of wealth or innovation which occurs in an economy,” wrote the authors. “Hence almost since its creation in the 1940s it has been criticised for its inability to capture economic welfare. Now changes in the economy, being restructured by digital technology and paying the price for unsustainable growth, make the case for a new measurement framework more pressing than ever. GDP was never an ideal measure of economic welfare and its suitability has been decreasing.” Gross Domestic Product (GDP) became the accepted international measure of economies in the1940s. While being a good measure for the 20th century industrial economy, GDP is a flawed measure for the 21st century economy. It was suitable when the economy was dominated by the production of physical goods, but GDP doesn’t adequately capture the growing share of services and other intangible assets that now characterize advanced economies. Nor does it reflect important economic activity beyond production, such as income, consumption and living standards.

  • Remi Collet: PHP version 8.0.15RC1 and 8.1.2RC1

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages. RPM of PHP version 8.1.2RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php81-test repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux. RPM of PHP version 8.0.15RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 35 or in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-01

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

Kdenlive 21.12.1 released

The first maintenance release of the 21.12 series is out with fixes to ripple mode, project archiving and multiple bins. This version also enforces to transcode footage with variable framerates to a standard framerate value. Read more

