A simple solution to the Private Key-Loss Conundrum Statistically, over 10% of users forget or lose their passwords or private keys for encrypted data. This is not a big problem if there is a password or private key recovery option, but it becomes a disaster when there is no way to recover the lost or forgotten password or private key. To avoid such disastrous situations, users may use a simple four-step approach to generate easily recoverable private keys based on dynamical passwords.

today's leftovers openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2022/01 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*) First off, welcome to twenty-twenty-two, the year of the Linux desktop (wasn’t it?). The year is kicking off strong with openSUSE Tumbleweed – but not with daily snapshots: openQA did not agree with some of the changes (i.e one snapshot caused all non-x86_64 architectures to fail to boot, one snapshot had a broken virtualization stack, and of course, none of that made it to you, our users). Despite all that, we published 4 snapshots during this week: 20220101, 0102, 0103, and 0106.

My Docker packages for Slackware-current I have been using Docker for a while now, it’s being used to provide services to friends and family.

I was always intimidated by the large amount of packages that were needed to get Docker and docker-compose up and running, and I did not have experience with Docker at the time (almost two years ago) so I decided to go the easy route and use the SlackBuilds.org scripts when I first needed to run a Docker container. I wrote a blog about that even, it explained how to run an Outline server to allow journalists to do their work in repressive countries but the article also shares the details how to build the Docker packages and run the daemon. If you want to read some background information about Docker’s strength and what its use-cases are, I encourage you to start reading here: https://docs.docker.com/get-started/overview/ .

Essentially, Docker uses Linux kernel and filesystem capabilities to isolate an application and its dependencies from the host computer it is being executed on. Docker provides powerful means to connect multiple containers via internal (virtual) networking and can expose ports to the network outside of your container. It enables you to run applications reliably without having to worry about the underlying Operating system. You can even run Docker on a MS Windows computer but your containerized application running inside Docker will not be aware of that.

This is sometimes called ‘light-weight virtualization’ because unlike real virtualization solutions like QEMU, Virtual Box or VMWare, the containerized application still runs on your host’s kernel. This is why you can run a 32-bit container image on a 64-bit (Linux 64-bit kernel has that capability to execute 32-bit binaries) host but you cannot run a 64-bit image on a 32-bit host kernel.

Felix Häcker: #25 The Big 1.0

Wallpaper Livestream (Part 2, Sunday January 9th) For everyone who didn’t have a chance to attend, in the last livestream we started with the above sketch done in Krita and experimented with a new method on-the-fly where we leaned into Inkscapes snapping features to create a 3D mesh by hand, with the plan to use the built-in “Restacking” tool to enable hand-drawn polygons with “perfect” edges. While the mesh method was a rousing success and testing the restack feature gave ideal results, near the end of the stream it was realized that watching me draw triangles for several hours was not a hip idea, so I decided to take the remainder of the more tedious work offline.

How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3: The Right Way In this article, I will walk you through the steps needed to upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3 from 20.2. As we informed you previously, the stable version of Linux Mint 20.3 “Uma” is officially out. If you are using Linux Mint 20.2, then you should already receive notification for upgrade. The upgrade process for all three Linux Mint editions i.e. Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce is same. Before proceeding ahead, please ensure that the computer has a working internet connection. Here’s our Linux Mint 20.2 system before we start the migration process.

Install and Configure GitLab on Debian 11. This time you will learn how to install and configure GitLab on Debian 11. GitLab is an open source code repository and collaborative software development platform for large DevOps and DevSecOps projects, written in Ruby and Go programming languages. It is quite a popular alternative to GitHub providing wiki, issue-tracking, and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc.

Linux 5.17 GPU Updates: Raptor Lake, ADL-P Stable, Raspberry Pi 4K@60, AMD Seamless Boot - Phoronix While the Linux 5.17 merge window doesn't open up until next week following Sunday's Linux 5.16 stable debut, due to lead Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem maintainer David Airlie going on holiday next week he has sent out the feature pull early. Here is a look at the many GPU/display driver updates for this next kernel version. Some of the Linux 5.17 graphics/display driver highlights in the DRM subsystem include Alder Lake P graphics being declared stable (ADL-S was marked stable in Linux 5.16), initial Intel Raptor Lake S graphics support, continued DG2/Alchemist bring-up, support for laptop privacy screens within the DRM code, the Raspberry Pi VC4 DRM driver can now drive 4K @ 60Hz, AMD Seamless Boot for new hardware, and a variety of other improvements.

Vim And Emacs Are The Most Important Skills You Should Learn - Invidious I often get viewers asking me about what skills they should learn to become a "power user" or "elite." While there are so many important skills that one could learn, I think the two most important programs that every Linux user owes it to themselves to learn are Vim and Emacs.

Librem 14 is Ideal for Enterprise Linux – Purism While many people think of enterprise computers in terms of systems running Windows or MacOS, there have long been millions of enterprise users running a GNU/Linux-based enterprise Linux distribution and entire industries where all employees run Linux. While sometimes this is for philosophical reasons, often it’s also for practical reasons: a Linux desktop is the ideal development environment for instance, for writing software for the Linux servers that dominate the cloud. Picking hardware for the enterprise that runs Linux can be challenging for IT departments, but the Librem 14 is a drop-in replacement for any existing enterprise Linux laptop and makes deploying Linux in the enterprise easy. In this post we will outline some of the reasons why the Librem 14 is the ideal laptop for enterprise Linux.