today's howtos 7 Ways to Kill Unresponsive Programs in Linux Linux software is robust enough to work without causing problems, but sometimes even the best apps might hang. Rather than wait for them to crash, you can kill these unresponsive programs. In fact, there are so many ways to kill Linux programs that you might find you're spoiled for choice!

How to Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. However, as you would know, after installing CentOS 9 Stream, only Mozilla Firefox is packaged with the distribution but luckily, installing Google Chrome is a straightforward task. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome in three alternative ways, with the stable, beta, or unstable versions on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish.

How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment.” It is a free, open-source desktop environment for those not familiar with KDE Desktop. It provides Linux users with an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement. In Linux Mint’s case, this is GNOME. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions. In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on Linux Mint 20.

How to list all the loaded extensions by PHP - Linux Shout In this tutorial, we will see how to install and check the PHP extensions loaded on Linux using a command terminal or GUI web interface. PHP is a popular computer language used by thousands of web servers to run various web applications. It is open source distributed under the PHP license. The abbreviation PHP originally stands for Personal Home Page Tools also popularly known as Hypertext Preprocessor. The PHP infrastructure is installed on an estimated 82% of all web servers on the Internet. More than 200 million apps and websites developed with PHP are online. Over 5 million software developers use the programming language. It is a scripting language runs on server side to used to convert PHP coded text files into machine code by the web server when they are called up. It is platfrom independent and can be used on any hardware.

How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc. The tutorial will install the OpenJDK version instead of the default Oracle JDK. The difference between these two is licensing. OpenJDK is an entirely free open-source Java with a GNU General Public License, and Oracle JDK requires a commercial license under the Oracle Binary Code License Agreement. Other differences are release schedules and other factors that come into play; however, performance is pretty much the same.

New Hampshire (USA) may soon enshrine Software Freedom into law. YOUR HELP IS NEEDED! This event of such global importance to Free Software projects, and the movement as a whole, has made me decide to write this article. The events in question, covered by this article, will occur on 11 January 2022. This is just three days away, so if you make a decision, you should make it now, today, and prepare. Please continue reading. If you live in New Hampshire or in one of the neighbouring states, especially Massachusetts, please listen up! If you are further away and unable to reach New Hampshire all that easily, please spread the following news anyway. It’s important. As alien as it may seem to many of my readers, I’m actually writing parts of this article as though someone who has never heard of Free Software is reading it, because I expect precisely that such people will read this particular article. You will see the term Free Software used in this article, but some people call it Open Source Software. However, you should call it Free Software. The word “free” refers to freedom, not price, though the software is usually also free as in gratis / zero price. The opposite of Free Software is called proprietary software, or non-free software. Proponents of Open Source sometimes call non-free software Closed Source, but you should call it non-free or proprietary, to highlight the fact that it isn’t free.