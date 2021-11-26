today's leftovers
Why I (still) use ext4 for my Linux root filesystems
The practical answer is that I know much more about managing and troubleshooting ext4 (and software RAID mirrors) than I do about either XFS or especially btrfs. It's easier for me to create and operate ext4 filesystems on top of software RAID mirrors, and I have a high confidence that I know how to recover from problems in one way or another. My most recent XFS experience is on actual SGI hardware and I have no real btrfs experience.
Top 7 Best R Shiny Books and Courses That Are Completely Free
So, you want to become an R Shiny Developer? 2022 is the year to do it. Learning a new language, library, or framework can be stressful – even expensive at times! That’s why we decided to share the 7 best R Shiny books and courses you can follow from the comfort of your home completely free of charge.
You should have at least the basic R programming skills under your toolbelt if you want to become proficient in R Shiny. Some of the top 7 R Shiny books and courses you’ll see below provide a brief refresher in R, but it shouldn’t be your first exposure to the language.
Software Freedom Conservancy Reaches Milestone in Fundraiser Ending Jan 15 - FOSS Force
Good news on the fundraising front from the folks at Software Freedom Conservancy.
When the organization began its annual fundraising drive back in November it announced that all donations up to $159,191 would be matched by “a few very generous anonymous donors” — its largest match offer ever. On Thursday, SFC announced that the match amount had been reached, meaning that the fundraiser has raised at least $318,382 so far.
Government issues high severity warning for Google Chrome users
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the IT ministry has issued a high severity warning for Google Chrome browser users. The warning is for the users who are using browser’s version prior to 97.0.4692.71. As per the warning, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which can be exploited by someone to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.
An annoyance with Debian postinstall scripts during package upgrades
Both RPMs and Debian packages have broadly the same high level features, which isn't surprising because they're facing (and solving) the same problems. For example, both have postinstall scripts. However, the details and the social customs that result are different between the two, and so every so often I find something that irritates me about one or the other (usually Debian). Today's irritation is in postinstall scripts.
Wordle: What's the Best Starting Word?
Figuring out the best first word is simply running the algorithm over each (guess, solution) pair and averaging the filtered words by guess. Here's a chart of the results. (It took about 20 minutes to run my messy, unoptimized code on my laptop).
Little useless-useful R functions – Mastermind board game for R
The gameplay is simple and so are the rules. The board contains 10 rows (or more) with possibilities of four colours and code pegs (white or black). R engine stores a secret colour combination and user selects a random combination.
Based on selection, the R engine returns the black or white pegs. Black peg represents that one colour is at the right place, white that the colour matches, but not the position. No pegs would mean that none of selected colours matches the secret colour combination.
Playing Super Hang-On With Hacked Controller Gives Reason For Paws | Hackaday
There’s a thing that happens when you’re shopping at a second hand store. You know how it goes: You see an item that strikes your fancy, your mind immediately locks in, and the item just has to be yours. [Tom Tilley] experienced this when he saw a Paw Patrol kids toy at a local thrift store, and you can see the results of his holiday hacking sessions in the video below the break.
How did [Tom] put the Paw Patrol game to use? Looking like a motorcycle cockpit left him with few choices. Before long he’d flipped the game over over, pulled the innards, and hacked together what just might be the most perfect toy based interface we’ve seen lately.
Programming Leftovers
5 Tiny Yet Useful Features I Would Like to See in GNOME in 2022
GNOME is the default choice of desktop environment on many Linux distributions. It’s also my favorite one as it gives a modern desktop experience. But that doesn’t mean GNOME is perfect and doesn’t need improvements. In fact, here are a few suggestions to improve the overall user experience. Also: GNOME On Wayland Lands Improved Handling For Direct Scanout Support
Raspberry Pi and Arduino Projects
KDE: Krita, KDE PIM, KDE Developer Contributes to GNOME
