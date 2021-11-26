Programming Leftovers Exciting recent developments for Fortran coders Expert Network member Sam Harrison describes some exciting recent developments for Fortran coders At the end of last year, a new Twitter channel @FortranTip was launched, with the goal of sharing bite-sized tips on Fortran coding best practices, similar to the @SciPyTip channel does for scientific Python tips.

Why "process substitution" is a late feature in Unix shells Process substitution is a great little feature and it feels very Unixy, but it took a surprisingly long time to appear in Unix and in shells. This is because it needed a crucial innovation, namely names in the filesystem for file descriptors, names that you can open() to be connected to the file descriptor.

Shell Eval In this post, we will perform a few experiments to see the usefulness of the eval command for a particular scenario in a POSIX-compliant shell. At first, we prepare a test file that contains a space in its name and define a variable as follows: $ echo lorem ipsum > "foo bar" $ cmd='cat "foo bar"' We will use this file and the variable in the experiments below. All output examples below are obtained using Dash 0.5.11 on a Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 (bullseye) system. Dash stands for Debian Almquist Shell which is a POSIX-compliant shell available in Debian. Any POSIX conforming shell should produce similar output. On Zsh, use the command emulate sh before running these examples to get similar output.

FTC to Go After Companies that Ignore Log4j The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will muster its legal muscle to pursue companies and vendors that fail to protect consumer data from the risks of the Log4j vulnerabilities, it warned on Tuesday. “The FTC intends to use its full legal authority to pursue companies that fail to take reasonable steps to protect consumer data from exposure as a result of Log4j, or similar known vulnerabilities in the future,” according to the warning.

How to Set Up Two-Factor Authentication for SSH One way to enhance SSH login security is by using two-factor authentication (2FA). This approach forces an administrator to self-identify with an additional security verification in addition to the local admin credentials. This tutorial guides you through setting up Google Authenticator PAM to enable 2FA for users connecting to SSH on a Linux server. We’ll use nano as our editor in examples.

5 Tiny Yet Useful Features I Would Like to See in GNOME in 2022 GNOME is the default choice of desktop environment on many Linux distributions. It’s also my favorite one as it gives a modern desktop experience. But that doesn’t mean GNOME is perfect and doesn’t need improvements. In fact, here are a few suggestions to improve the overall user experience. Also: GNOME On Wayland Lands Improved Handling For Direct Scanout Support