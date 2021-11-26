Clonezilla Live Disk Cloning and Partitioning Tool Is Now Powered by Linux 5.15 LTS
Clonezilla Live 2.8.1 is here one and a half months after Clonezilla Live 2.8 and it’s the first release of the live Linux system to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. The previous release was powered by Linux kernel 5.14, which reached end of life in November 2021.
Linux kernel 5.15.5 LTS is included by default in the Clonezilla Live 2.8.1 release, which also improves support for detecting hd1, hd2, etc. disks, adds a new functionality to no longer split the image file of a partition when saving an image by the ocs-sr script.
