If you’re looking for a true self-hosted file share and sync platform, then Nextcloud is a good place to start. Here I will show you how to install Nextcloud on Ubuntu in a few easy-to-follow steps. Nextcloud is a self-hosted file sharing application server that allows you to store your files, documents, and contacts from a centralized location. It is a true open source platform similar to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and other proprietary online storage services. The problem with the big players is that you don’t know where your data is exactly and whether it is really safe from access by others. When it comes to some classified data that you don’t want to store on some third-party servers then it is good to go for something that you can control completely. With Nextcloud you can synchronize everything between your devices and share files with others as well. Furthermore, you can create multiple accounts for friends/family. They will then be able to log into the server and store data, very similar to Dropbox, etc. The server-side program of Nextcloud is meant to work on Linux operating systems, therefore any Linux user even the beginner one can easily install it. So without further ado, let’s get down to installation.