EasyOS version 3.2 released
EasyOS 3.1 was released on October 25, 2021, see announcement at Distrowatch. Since then, we have been steadily working toward 3.2 ...and, oh man, so many changes, where to start... Alright, an announcement blurb, doesn't cover everything, just some highlights:
Since version 3.1, EasyOS has undergone major structural changes and many new applications added. Some of the structural changes include a move from ALSA-only to Pulseaudio, applications running as their own user, improved hardware-profiling for audio, fixes for samba, audio and video, more video drivers, new /files top-level folder. Software changes include a recompile of all packages in OpenEmbedded (OE) and the addition of major multimedia applications such as LiVES video editor, VLC video player, OBS Studio video recorder/streamer and Scribus desktop publisher -- all cross-compiled in OE. Qt5 packages are now compiled in OE. More development packages in the 'devx' SFS, including Mercurial source-control and Nemiver debugger. Numerous bug-fixes and improvements.
