today's howtos
-
How To Install Rust on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Rust is an open-source programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety, and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, and simulation engines for virtual reality. Although it is sponsored by Mozilla and Samsung, it is a community project. Its focus is primarily on large programs that run on the client and server-side.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Rust Programming Language on a Fedora 35.
-
Useful Wget Command Examples in Linux System
Wget command is one of the most used and handy tools for downloading files, packages, and directories from the web server in Linux and Unix-like operating systems. Usually, you can download any big or small-sized files through the wget tool; the wget does not limit the file size. Originally the Wget command was abbreviated to the combination of the terms World Wide Web and Get. This handy tool was built under the GNU project.
It can access both FTP, HTTP, HTTPS, and other local servers for downloading files on Linux. Even with proper configuration, the wget command can access firewall-protected servers. As we will be talking about the wget, so for making diversity we will often use the term ‘World Wide Web and Get’ instead of the wget.
-
How to Fix Sudo Command Not Found in Debian VPS.
In this article, we will show you how to fix sudo command not found in Debian 10 VPS.
Sudo is a program for Unix-like computer operating systems that enables users to run programs with the security privileges of another user, by default the superuser.It can stand for “superuser do”, as originally that is all it did however, now it might stand for “substitute user, do”, because sudo can run a command as other users as well.
After a fresh Debian 10 installation, you could not execute the privileges tasks by running the sudo command. You will get the error ‘sudo command not found in Debian 10′.
-
Stop using Virtualbox, Here's how to use QEMU instead - Invidious
In the first 60 seconds of this video I benchmark Virtualbox vs QEMU.
-
How to install Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Learn the commands to install and use PHP package manager Composer on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal fossa. Composer can be used to manage your packages, download new packages, and update existing ones.
-
How To Install VLC Media Player on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Media Player on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, VLC is a free and open-source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files. VLC can play almost any multimedia file, as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the VLC Media Player on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Install Nextcloud on Ubuntu: A Step-by-Step Setup Guide
If you’re looking for a true self-hosted file share and sync platform, then Nextcloud is a good place to start. Here I will show you how to install Nextcloud on Ubuntu in a few easy-to-follow steps.
Nextcloud is a self-hosted file sharing application server that allows you to store your files, documents, and contacts from a centralized location. It is a true open source platform similar to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and other proprietary online storage services.
The problem with the big players is that you don’t know where your data is exactly and whether it is really safe from access by others. When it comes to some classified data that you don’t want to store on some third-party servers then it is good to go for something that you can control completely.
With Nextcloud you can synchronize everything between your devices and share files with others as well. Furthermore, you can create multiple accounts for friends/family. They will then be able to log into the server and store data, very similar to Dropbox, etc.
The server-side program of Nextcloud is meant to work on Linux operating systems, therefore any Linux user even the beginner one can easily install it. So without further ado, let’s get down to installation.
-
How to Install Zoom Client on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Zoom is a communications technology platform that provides videotelephony and real-time online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform and is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and much more.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Zoom Cloud Meetings client on Linux Mint 20 using three various methods.
-
Interrupt or Suspend a Command Execution in Linux - TREND OCEANS
An accidentally executed sequence of command and system files is in danger now. Any time they will wipe out, What should I do now?
The situation is familiar; most Linux beginners face this situation and do something unintentionally which risks their files.
-
How to install TermPair to share and control terminals in real time from Web Browser
TermPair is a web service that allows anyone to view and control their Terminal sessions in real time from a web browser. Simply put, it lets people collaborate, view, share, all in real time.
You can quickly and securely share your Terminal to the Web and access as well as control it.
TermPair is good for those who wants to collaborate in real-time. It also has some security loopholes. If you’re not careful, it could be a catastrophic mistake.
-
How to Check Linux Memory Usage - buildVirtual
How to check memory usage on linux using commands such as top and free and how to query /proc/meminfo to get detailed memory usage stats
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 411 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
4 Best Free and Open Source Clojure Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle Web Cache
Oracle is a computer technology corporation best known for its software products and services like Java. In 2020, Oracle was the second-largest software company in the world by revenue and market capitalization. They employ over 130,000 people, and sell cloud-engineering services and systems and database management systems. Oracle has a fairly prominent position with open source. They are a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, and the Java Community Process.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
7 min 54 sec ago
20 min 12 sec ago
6 hours 16 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 32 min ago
21 hours 41 min ago