Vivaldi hits the Astro Slide 5G

The best part about the Vivaldi-Astro Slide 5G combo is that those who love the hardware/software combination but are not Google fans (at all) can run an alternative operating system. Astro Slide accepts Linux in a multi-boot setup with Android and Planet Computers, its creators, decided to use a Debian-based OS with the KDE desktop on top. Obviously, Vivaldi is no stranger to the Linux world, since it has been available for this operating system from the beginning and was also chosen as the default browser on the Manjaro Cinnamon edition distro back in early September 2021.

Raspberry PI Touchscreen: reviewing the Uperfect RPI All-In-One

In the last few days, I get hands on an interesting Raspberry PI touchscreen display. I was wishing to use it to test some projects like a retro gaming console and/or a home control display, but using it I thought that it is enough interesting for being worth a dedicated post. The display is the 10.1 inches version of RPI All-In-One product, from Uperfect. Please note that the Raspberry PI board is not included in the standard package and you have to buy your one apart from it:

today's howtos