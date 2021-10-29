Security Leftovers
An Inside Look at a K-12 Ransomware Incident (Part 2) [Ed: Responsible teachers and pupils don't use Microsoft Windows in schools]
In 2020, there were 408 publicly-disclosed cyber incidents impacting K-12 school districts. Of those 408 incidents, roughly 50 consisted of ransomware. These incidents often resulted in school closures and prevented districts from accessing sensitive data and critical systems because they were encrypted by cybercriminals.
During an attack, school district IT teams scramble to find all the ransomware symptoms to see which systems have been impacted and assess the severity. Another threat emerging is the exfiltration of data by attackers to try and force school districts to pay the ransom. This makes data loss prevention for districts more critical to have in place as part of their cloud application security checklist.
WebSpec, a formal framework for browser security analysis, reveals new cookie attack
Folks at Technische Universität Wien in Austria have devised a formal security framework called WebSpec to analyze browser security.
And they've used it to identify multiple logical flaws affecting web browsers, revealing a new cookie-based attack and an unresolved Content Security Policy contradiction.
These logical flaws are not necessarily security vulnerabilities, but they can be. They're inconsistencies between Web platform specifications and the way these specs actually get implemented within web browsers.
WebSpec was developed by Lorenzo Veronese, Benjamin Farinier, Mauro Tempesta, Marco Squarcina, Matteo Maffei in an effort to bring rigor to web security through automated, verifiable rule checking rather than manual evaluation.
Wireshark 3.6.1
Wireshark is a network packet analyzer. A network packet analyzer will try to capture network packets and tries to display that packet data as detailed as possible. You could think of a network packet analyzer as a measuring device used to examine what's going on inside a network cable, just like a voltmeter is used by an electrician to examine what's going on inside an electric cable (but at a higher level, of course). In the past, such tools were either very expensive, proprietary, or both. However, with the advent of Wireshark, all that has changed. Wireshark is perhaps one of the best open source packet analyzers available today.
Broward Breach Highlights Healthcare Supply-Chain Problems
The attackers breached the Broward Health network by compromising a third-party provider on Oct. 15, according to the organization’s disclosure, accessing: patient names; dates of birth; addresses; phone numbers; financial or bank information; Social-Security numbers; insurance information and account numbers; medical information including history, treatment and diagnosis; driver’s license numbers; and email addresses.
Latest web hacking tools – Q1 2022 | The Daily Swig
After our recent end-of-year retrospectives, it’s time to look back again – this time at some of the most compelling open source hacking tools released during the final quarter of 2021.
The arsenals of pen testers, researchers, and bug hunters have been bolstered for 2022 by new tools for detecting dependency confusion attacks, finding novel HTTP request smuggling techniques, and uncovering leaked, paired private and public keys that are potentially dangerous.
Key Considerations for Canada’s Forthcoming National Cyber Security Strategy
On December 16, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released mandate letters tasking his ministers of national defense, foreign affairs, public safety, and industry to develop a new “National Cyber Security Strategy.” He specifically highlighted the need for the strategy to “articulate Canada’s long-term strategy to protect our national security and economy, deter cyber threat actors, and promote norms-based international behavior in cyberspace,” as quoted by Global News.
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
DRM Leftovers
Set fire to your applications with Burn My Windows 7
Those effects were amazing, and not for their time. It was able to minimize your windows using a Mac OS X-like genie effect, dissolve them, rotate your desktop on a cube, and even burn your windows alive! It even inspired StarDock’s WindowFX. Many of the more practical effects like genie minimization, have been available in Kwin (the venerable KDE’s window manager) all along, but they’ve completely disappeared on the contemporary, GTK powered side of the Linux desktop. No longer. Open-source developer Simon Scheegans is working on a project called Burn My Windows that restores classic desktop effects like burning windows to Gnome 3x and Gnome 40x, respectively. The project debuted only 3 weeks ago and is hilariously already on version 7. Version 5, which introduced the compelling if not somewhat terrifying T-Rex-Attack effect, was released only two days ago. At this rate, it may be at version 2005 sometime next year.
