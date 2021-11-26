today's howtos How to install MariaDB on NetBSD? | LibreByte NetBSD is a UNIX-like operating system with a focus on security, simplicity, elegance and clean source code, it is highly portable and robust. MariaDB is a RDBMS created from MySQL 5.1 source code by the original MySQL developers and designed as a direct and improved MySQL replacement. MariaDB is fast, scalable, and robust, with a rich ecosystem of storage engines, plugins, and other tools that make it versatile and flexible in different scenarios. MariaDB is available on the official NetBSD repositories then we can install it using the pkgin package manager.

How to install Java on Linux Mint | FOSS Linux Whether it’s the versatile development potential or its multifaceted portability, Java is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. It has many development-friendly features that make it stand out from its competition. For starters, the ability to run compiled Java code on any supported platform without having to recompile it is one of the defining functions that Java boasts. In this article, we will learn how to install Java (OpenJDK) on Linux Mint version 20. OpenJDK is a free and open-source distribution of Java. There is also another Java distribution called Oracle JDK, but that comes commercially packaged and is not required unless you have specific requirements. We will be using the Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 20.2, which is most widely used among the operating system’s three different versions. However, the installation method used here should work on the other two, MATE and Xfce. Let’s get right into the installation now.

How to Install SQLite 3 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable SQLite is a free, lightweight relational database management system (RDBMS) in a C library. SQLite is not a client-server database engine. Instead, it is embedded into the end program. Primarily all programming languages support SQLite, which how languages embed the program is with a file with .sqlite3/.sqlite/.DB extension. The software is a popular choice for local/client storage such as web browsers, Android devices, and much more. The list is quite extensive. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install SQLite 3 with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish.

How to list all the loaded extensions by PHP - Linux Shout In this tutorial, we will see how to install and check the PHP extensions loaded on Linux using a command terminal or GUI web interface. PHP is a popular computer language used by thousands of web servers to run various web applications. It is open source distributed under the PHP license. The abbreviation PHP originally stands for Personal Home Page Tools also popularly known as Hypertext Preprocessor. The PHP infrastructure is installed on an estimated 82% of all web servers on the Internet. More than 200 million apps and websites developed with PHP are online. Over 5 million software developers use the programming language.

Programming Leftovers Dyn async traits, part 7: a design emerges? Hi all! Welcome to 2022! Towards the end of last year, Tyler Mandry and I were doing a lot of iteration around supporting “dyn async trait” – i.e., making traits that use async fn dyn safe – and we’re starting to feel pretty good about our design. This is the start of several blog posts talking about where we’re at. In this first post, I’m going to reiterate our goals and give a high-level outline of the design. The next few posts will dive more into the details and the next steps.

Extract content between the first \" and the last \" double quotes

To whom this MySQL UTF-8 news may concern | Aristotle [blogs.perl.org] This is not exactly news, given that it dates from early 2018, but I hadn’t heard of this before, so I still find it worth disseminating.

A simple automated build pipeline for Node.js | InfoWorld Build processes can be quite sophisticated for enterprise applications, but even simple and early-stage projects can benefit from automated build pipelines. This article describes a quick-to-deploy system for running an automated build, test, and deploy pipeline with Node.js, Jenkins, and Git. You’ll need Git and Node/NPM installed on your system to follow along. You’ll also need a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) account. (Google offers a generous free trial account.)

Nibble Stew: Portability is not sufficient for portability Before looking into portable software, let's first examine portability from a hardware perspective. When you ask most people what they consider a "portable computer", they'll probably think of laptops or possibly even a modern smartphone. [...] Some years ago I ported a sizable fraction of LibreOffice to build with Meson. It worked only on Linux as it used system dependencies. I rebased it to current trunk and tried to see if it could be built using nothing but Visual Studio by getting dependencies via the WrapDB. This repo contains the code, which now actually does build some code including dependencies like libxml, zlib and icu. The code that is there is portable in the laptop sense. You only need to do a git checkout and start the build in a VS x64 dev tools prompt. It does cheat in some points, such as using pregenerated flex + bison sources, but it's not meant to be production quality, just an experiment.

Java & JVM Panel Simone Bordet, Cay Horstmann discuss Java’s new release cadence which brings exciting new features at a more consistent pace, what have been the strongest points of Java, what are we missing?