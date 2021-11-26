Programming Leftovers
Dyn async traits, part 7: a design emerges?
Hi all! Welcome to 2022! Towards the end of last year, Tyler Mandry and I were doing a lot of iteration around supporting “dyn async trait” – i.e., making traits that use async fn dyn safe – and we’re starting to feel pretty good about our design. This is the start of several blog posts talking about where we’re at. In this first post, I’m going to reiterate our goals and give a high-level outline of the design. The next few posts will dive more into the details and the next steps.
Extract content between the first \" and the last \" double quotes
To whom this MySQL UTF-8 news may concern | Aristotle [blogs.perl.org]
This is not exactly news, given that it dates from early 2018, but I hadn’t heard of this before, so I still find it worth disseminating.
A simple automated build pipeline for Node.js | InfoWorld
Build processes can be quite sophisticated for enterprise applications, but even simple and early-stage projects can benefit from automated build pipelines. This article describes a quick-to-deploy system for running an automated build, test, and deploy pipeline with Node.js, Jenkins, and Git.
You’ll need Git and Node/NPM installed on your system to follow along. You’ll also need a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) account. (Google offers a generous free trial account.)
Nibble Stew: Portability is not sufficient for portability
Before looking into portable software, let's first examine portability from a hardware perspective. When you ask most people what they consider a "portable computer", they'll probably think of laptops or possibly even a modern smartphone.
[...]
Some years ago I ported a sizable fraction of LibreOffice to build with Meson. It worked only on Linux as it used system dependencies. I rebased it to current trunk and tried to see if it could be built using nothing but Visual Studio by getting dependencies via the WrapDB. This repo contains the code, which now actually does build some code including dependencies like libxml, zlib and icu.
The code that is there is portable in the laptop sense. You only need to do a git checkout and start the build in a VS x64 dev tools prompt. It does cheat in some points, such as using pregenerated flex + bison sources, but it's not meant to be production quality, just an experiment.
Java & JVM Panel
Simone Bordet, Cay Horstmann discuss Java’s new release cadence which brings exciting new features at a more consistent pace, what have been the strongest points of Java, what are we missing?
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
DRM Leftovers
Set fire to your applications with Burn My Windows 7
Those effects were amazing, and not for their time. It was able to minimize your windows using a Mac OS X-like genie effect, dissolve them, rotate your desktop on a cube, and even burn your windows alive! It even inspired StarDock’s WindowFX. Many of the more practical effects like genie minimization, have been available in Kwin (the venerable KDE’s window manager) all along, but they’ve completely disappeared on the contemporary, GTK powered side of the Linux desktop. No longer. Open-source developer Simon Scheegans is working on a project called Burn My Windows that restores classic desktop effects like burning windows to Gnome 3x and Gnome 40x, respectively. The project debuted only 3 weeks ago and is hilariously already on version 7. Version 5, which introduced the compelling if not somewhat terrifying T-Rex-Attack effect, was released only two days ago. At this rate, it may be at version 2005 sometime next year.
