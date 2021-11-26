today's leftovers
The Legend of Tianding: Review on Linux - Boiling Steam
The Legend of Tianding is a Taiwanese game. Asia is comprised of many small countries but very few are actually powerhouses when it comes to video game development. Japan more or less created the video games industry in the first place (Nintendo created the worldwide mass market with the NES and everything derived from there), then Korea created the online PC gaming market before anyone else, and… that’s about it. China has its owned closed market that nobody knows (or cares) about, so it’s kind of irrelevant. Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan have a few devs here and there but by far and large nothing major. So I had very low expectations to begin with. Well, virtually anyone with half a brain can make a 2D platformer, but doing it well requires talent and experience. In that context, The Legend of Tianding is an excellent surprise.
GCC 12 + Glibc 2.35 Planned For Fedora 36 - Phoronix
It should hardly come as a surprise given Fedora's history of always shipping with the very latest GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), but with this spring's Fedora 36 the plan is to ship with the yet-to-be-released GCC 12 and other very latest open-source compiler toolchain components.
Fedora 36 continues its feature development for this next Fedora Linux release that should be out by the end of April. One of the latest change proposals is for shipping Fedora 36 with GCC 12, which itself will be released in March or April as usual. This isn't surprising with Fedora always shipping the bleeding-edge compiler even if it means initially shipping with a near-final pre-release package.
Open source contributors have edge in jobs [Ed: This article is fake news. It says: "Black Duck is an open source software company." It's not. It's a Microsoft proxy and proprietary software thug, FUD source etc.]
CarbonData stores and archives all sorts of complex data and enables these to be accessed quickly. It has features like multiple indexes to quickly access the data, intelligent scanning, and most importantly, it enables easy scaling. “The biggest problem with most data warehouses is that the storage and compute functions are clustered together. We separated these two to work and scale independently of each other. In case of a system failure, there should be no loss of data.”
It took seven months to build the project before it began the incubation phase at Apache where it was assigned a mentor. It took another year to mature the project. It was finally declared as one of the top-level projects, and became a mainstream Apache project.
“When I was a student, we didn’t have access to software technologies because companies kept them private. But it’s very different now, with open source code available for free,” Raghunandan says. He urges students and enthusiasts to contribute to open source projects. A good way to begin, he says, is by adding documentation to existing projects. Enthusiasts can find something they are interested in and improve it, build it, or maintain it. Beginning with something you’re familiar with helps you get started with the process.
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
DRM Leftovers
Set fire to your applications with Burn My Windows 7
Those effects were amazing, and not for their time. It was able to minimize your windows using a Mac OS X-like genie effect, dissolve them, rotate your desktop on a cube, and even burn your windows alive! It even inspired StarDock’s WindowFX. Many of the more practical effects like genie minimization, have been available in Kwin (the venerable KDE’s window manager) all along, but they’ve completely disappeared on the contemporary, GTK powered side of the Linux desktop. No longer. Open-source developer Simon Scheegans is working on a project called Burn My Windows that restores classic desktop effects like burning windows to Gnome 3x and Gnome 40x, respectively. The project debuted only 3 weeks ago and is hilariously already on version 7. Version 5, which introduced the compelling if not somewhat terrifying T-Rex-Attack effect, was released only two days ago. At this rate, it may be at version 2005 sometime next year.
