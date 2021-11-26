Language Selection

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 9th of January 2022 02:38:43 PM Filed under
Misc
  • How to Install VMware Workstation Pro Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable

    VMware Workstation is a virtual machine software used for x86 and x86-64 computers to run multiple, isolated operating systems over a single physical host machine. Each virtual machine can run a single instance of any operating system such as FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, or Windows. VMware was established in 1998 with a solid history of producing high-quality products for virtualization, with VMware Workstation being launched in 2001.

    Widespread use for virtual machines is to run isolated environments for production or in running services for services. With VMware for production, you can swap between settings quickly. If resources permit the host operating system, you can have multiple virtualization operating systems running separately or working together. This is also useful for Linux users who run numerous copies of distributions.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VMware PRO 16 on Linux Mint 20.

  • How to Install PyCharm IDE on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable

    PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. The IDE also comes with the command line, connects to a database, creates a virtual environment, and manages your version control system (Git).

    IIn the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm Community, Professional or Educational, with Flatpak or Snapcraft (Snap) on Linux Mint 20.

  • How To Dual Boot Your Raspberry Pi | Tom's Hardware

    Linux users will be familiar with dual booting their systems. We often have Linux running alongside Windows, or another Linux distro. The Raspberry Pi, itself a small $35 Linux computer, isn't particularly well known for dual booting, but it can be done; all we need is a little help.

    PINN is a website which creates a custom installation script tailored to our specific requirements. With PINN, we can install multiple OSes to a single micro SD card or USB stick. PINN doesn’t download an OS to our cards, rather it creates an installation file that when run on our Raspberry Pi, will automatically download and install all of our OS choices. From there all we need to do is reboot, choose a new OS and we are ready to create more great Raspberry Pi projects.

  • Remove password from Bank Statement
  • Bash scripting(II)

    This is the second article of a series focused in Gnu Bash scripting. On the first bash scripting article we’ve just created the most simple script: simple commands, one after another. We also saw some variables use.This article will cover bash control structures.

  • How to Install Deepin Desktop Environment (UbuntuDDE) on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable

    The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is known to be one of the most excellent aesthetic-looking desktop environments created by the developers of Deepin Linux. It is often regarded too as the most beautiful desktop on Linux. For users of Ubuntu and Linux Mint, Deepin can be installed by way of UbuntuDDE and comes with all the features of the standard Deepin shell with the addition of Linux Mint/Ubuntu software center and applications instead of the Deepin application store catalog.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) on Linux Mint 20.

  • How to Install Jellyfin Media Server Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable

    Jellyfin is a free, open-source multimedia application designed to organize, manage, and share digital media files to networked devices on an internal network and can be accessed remotely desired. It is a cross-platform and alternative to other major players, Plex and Emby. You can access it from a range of devices such as Mobile, Tablets, TV, and PCs or popular media devices like Roku or Nvidia shield. Jellyfin also serves media to DLNA and Chromecast-enabled devices and can fetch metadata just like Plex and Emby do so that you can organize your media into categories in a rich multimedia experience.

    If you would like to test, Jellyfin has created a demo server to log in and check it out for yourself.

  • How To Install YetiForce on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install YetiForce on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, YetiForce is an open-source and innovative CRM system. It is built on top of Vtiger and has hundreds of changes that help to accomplish even the most challenging tasks in the simplest way. YetiForce manages relations with customers, suppliers, partners, and staff. It offers efficiency, control, multitasking and can integrate with other applications such as maps, LDAP, DAV applications, SMS, and social media portals.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of YetiForce CRM on an Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa).

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • The Legend of Tianding: Review on Linux - Boiling Steam

    The Legend of Tianding is a Taiwanese game. Asia is comprised of many small countries but very few are actually powerhouses when it comes to video game development. Japan more or less created the video games industry in the first place (Nintendo created the worldwide mass market with the NES and everything derived from there), then Korea created the online PC gaming market before anyone else, and… that’s about it. China has its owned closed market that nobody knows (or cares) about, so it’s kind of irrelevant. Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan have a few devs here and there but by far and large nothing major. So I had very low expectations to begin with. Well, virtually anyone with half a brain can make a 2D platformer, but doing it well requires talent and experience. In that context, The Legend of Tianding is an excellent surprise.

  • GCC 12 + Glibc 2.35 Planned For Fedora 36 - Phoronix

    It should hardly come as a surprise given Fedora's history of always shipping with the very latest GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), but with this spring's Fedora 36 the plan is to ship with the yet-to-be-released GCC 12 and other very latest open-source compiler toolchain components. Fedora 36 continues its feature development for this next Fedora Linux release that should be out by the end of April. One of the latest change proposals is for shipping Fedora 36 with GCC 12, which itself will be released in March or April as usual. This isn't surprising with Fedora always shipping the bleeding-edge compiler even if it means initially shipping with a near-final pre-release package.

  • Open source contributors have edge in jobs [Ed: This article is fake news. It says: "Black Duck is an open source software company." It's not. It's a Microsoft proxy and proprietary software thug, FUD source etc.]

    CarbonData stores and archives all sorts of complex data and enables these to be accessed quickly. It has features like multiple indexes to quickly access the data, intelligent scanning, and most importantly, it enables easy scaling. “The biggest problem with most data warehouses is that the storage and compute functions are clustered together. We separated these two to work and scale independently of each other. In case of a system failure, there should be no loss of data.” It took seven months to build the project before it began the incubation phase at Apache where it was assigned a mentor. It took another year to mature the project. It was finally declared as one of the top-level projects, and became a mainstream Apache project. “When I was a student, we didn’t have access to software technologies because companies kept them private. But it’s very different now, with open source code available for free,” Raghunandan says. He urges students and enthusiasts to contribute to open source projects. A good way to begin, he says, is by adding documentation to existing projects. Enthusiasts can find something they are interested in and improve it, build it, or maintain it. Beginning with something you’re familiar with helps you get started with the process.

Shows and Videos: GNU World Order, Forks, and More

Kernel: Linux 5.17 and Performance

  • Linux 5.17 to release improvements & optimizations to Intel, AMD, & even Apple M1, offers AMD P-State capability

    Tomorrow should see the release of Linux 5.16, the newest and most stable kernel, delivering massive improvements to start off 2022 on a strong foothold. Linux users and enthusiasts are showing a lot of excitement for this new update, and are even more excited to see 5.17, the predecessor to tomorrow's kernel, which is to show some exciting enhancements.

  • Linux 5.17 To Bring AMD P-State, Many AMD & Intel Improvements, New Optimizations - Phoronix

    The Linux 5.16 stable kernel is slated for release tomorrow and it delivers on some grand improvements to kick off 2022. But as for great as the Linux 5.16 features are, we are already looking forward to the enhancements on deck with Linux 5.17. After the Linux 5.16 kernel debuts, the Linux 5.17 merge window opens like clockwork. With my constant monitoring of Linux mailing lists and Git repositories, here is a look at some of the features on trajectory for landing over the next two weeks for Linux 5.17. The Linux 5.17 kernel in turn will debut as stable around the end of March. Linux 5.17 has a lot of work as usual on new AMD and Intel hardware support, new Arm improvements including the ongoing Apple M1 bring-up, new I/O and network optimizations in particular are exciting on the performance front, and a ton of other exciting hardware driver fun.

  • Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88% - Phoronix

    What may end up being one of the greatest Linux kernel features of 2022 is the recently published "Fast Kernel Headers" effort for cleaning up the kernel headers and dramatically speeding up Linux kernel builds both for absolute/clean and incremental builds. Fast Kernel Headers can cut the Linux kernel build time in half or greater and out this weekend are the v2 patches. Last week Ingo Molnar sent out the initial Fast Kernel Headers work to cut the Linux kernel build time by 50~80%. The roughly 2,300 patches clean up the kernel's "dependency hell" and completely rework the header file hierarchy. Ingo was working on this patch series for more than one year and likely the single ever biggest "feature" to the Linux kernel.

today's howtos

  • How to install MariaDB on NetBSD? | LibreByte

    NetBSD is a UNIX-like operating system with a focus on security, simplicity, elegance and clean source code, it is highly portable and robust. MariaDB is a RDBMS created from MySQL 5.1 source code by the original MySQL developers and designed as a direct and improved MySQL replacement. MariaDB is fast, scalable, and robust, with a rich ecosystem of storage engines, plugins, and other tools that make it versatile and flexible in different scenarios. MariaDB is available on the official NetBSD repositories then we can install it using the pkgin package manager.

  • How to install Java on Linux Mint | FOSS Linux

    Whether it’s the versatile development potential or its multifaceted portability, Java is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. It has many development-friendly features that make it stand out from its competition. For starters, the ability to run compiled Java code on any supported platform without having to recompile it is one of the defining functions that Java boasts. In this article, we will learn how to install Java (OpenJDK) on Linux Mint version 20. OpenJDK is a free and open-source distribution of Java. There is also another Java distribution called Oracle JDK, but that comes commercially packaged and is not required unless you have specific requirements. We will be using the Cinnamon edition of Linux Mint 20.2, which is most widely used among the operating system’s three different versions. However, the installation method used here should work on the other two, MATE and Xfce. Let’s get right into the installation now.

  • How to Install SQLite 3 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    SQLite is a free, lightweight relational database management system (RDBMS) in a C library. SQLite is not a client-server database engine. Instead, it is embedded into the end program. Primarily all programming languages support SQLite, which how languages embed the program is with a file with .sqlite3/.sqlite/.DB extension. The software is a popular choice for local/client storage such as web browsers, Android devices, and much more. The list is quite extensive. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install SQLite 3 with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish.

  • How to list all the loaded extensions by PHP - Linux Shout

    In this tutorial, we will see how to install and check the PHP extensions loaded on Linux using a command terminal or GUI web interface. PHP is a popular computer language used by thousands of web servers to run various web applications. It is open source distributed under the PHP license. The abbreviation PHP originally stands for Personal Home Page Tools also popularly known as Hypertext Preprocessor. The PHP infrastructure is installed on an estimated 82% of all web servers on the Internet. More than 200 million apps and websites developed with PHP are online. Over 5 million software developers use the programming language.

