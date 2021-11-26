today's howtos
How to Install VMware Workstation Pro Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
VMware Workstation is a virtual machine software used for x86 and x86-64 computers to run multiple, isolated operating systems over a single physical host machine. Each virtual machine can run a single instance of any operating system such as FreeBSD, Linux, macOS, or Windows. VMware was established in 1998 with a solid history of producing high-quality products for virtualization, with VMware Workstation being launched in 2001.
Widespread use for virtual machines is to run isolated environments for production or in running services for services. With VMware for production, you can swap between settings quickly. If resources permit the host operating system, you can have multiple virtualization operating systems running separately or working together. This is also useful for Linux users who run numerous copies of distributions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VMware PRO 16 on Linux Mint 20.
How to Install PyCharm IDE on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. The IDE also comes with the command line, connects to a database, creates a virtual environment, and manages your version control system (Git).
IIn the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm Community, Professional or Educational, with Flatpak or Snapcraft (Snap) on Linux Mint 20.
How To Dual Boot Your Raspberry Pi | Tom's Hardware
Linux users will be familiar with dual booting their systems. We often have Linux running alongside Windows, or another Linux distro. The Raspberry Pi, itself a small $35 Linux computer, isn't particularly well known for dual booting, but it can be done; all we need is a little help.
PINN is a website which creates a custom installation script tailored to our specific requirements. With PINN, we can install multiple OSes to a single micro SD card or USB stick. PINN doesn’t download an OS to our cards, rather it creates an installation file that when run on our Raspberry Pi, will automatically download and install all of our OS choices. From there all we need to do is reboot, choose a new OS and we are ready to create more great Raspberry Pi projects.
Remove password from Bank Statement
Bash scripting(II)
This is the second article of a series focused in Gnu Bash scripting. On the first bash scripting article we’ve just created the most simple script: simple commands, one after another. We also saw some variables use.This article will cover bash control structures.
How to Install Deepin Desktop Environment (UbuntuDDE) on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is known to be one of the most excellent aesthetic-looking desktop environments created by the developers of Deepin Linux. It is often regarded too as the most beautiful desktop on Linux. For users of Ubuntu and Linux Mint, Deepin can be installed by way of UbuntuDDE and comes with all the features of the standard Deepin shell with the addition of Linux Mint/Ubuntu software center and applications instead of the Deepin application store catalog.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) on Linux Mint 20.
How to Install Jellyfin Media Server Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Jellyfin is a free, open-source multimedia application designed to organize, manage, and share digital media files to networked devices on an internal network and can be accessed remotely desired. It is a cross-platform and alternative to other major players, Plex and Emby. You can access it from a range of devices such as Mobile, Tablets, TV, and PCs or popular media devices like Roku or Nvidia shield. Jellyfin also serves media to DLNA and Chromecast-enabled devices and can fetch metadata just like Plex and Emby do so that you can organize your media into categories in a rich multimedia experience.
If you would like to test, Jellyfin has created a demo server to log in and check it out for yourself.
How To Install YetiForce on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install YetiForce on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, YetiForce is an open-source and innovative CRM system. It is built on top of Vtiger and has hundreds of changes that help to accomplish even the most challenging tasks in the simplest way. YetiForce manages relations with customers, suppliers, partners, and staff. It offers efficiency, control, multitasking and can integrate with other applications such as maps, LDAP, DAV applications, SMS, and social media portals.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of YetiForce CRM on an Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa).
