When we think of a Linux distro fork it's easy to group them all together but not all Linux distro forks are made the same and there's a very important distinction that commonly gets overlooked and that's the repo structure.

CarbonData stores and archives all sorts of complex data and enables these to be accessed quickly. It has features like multiple indexes to quickly access the data, intelligent scanning, and most importantly, it enables easy scaling. “The biggest problem with most data warehouses is that the storage and compute functions are clustered together. We separated these two to work and scale independently of each other. In case of a system failure, there should be no loss of data.” It took seven months to build the project before it began the incubation phase at Apache where it was assigned a mentor. It took another year to mature the project. It was finally declared as one of the top-level projects, and became a mainstream Apache project. “When I was a student, we didn’t have access to software technologies because companies kept them private. But it’s very different now, with open source code available for free,” Raghunandan says. He urges students and enthusiasts to contribute to open source projects. A good way to begin, he says, is by adding documentation to existing projects. Enthusiasts can find something they are interested in and improve it, build it, or maintain it. Beginning with something you’re familiar with helps you get started with the process.

It should hardly come as a surprise given Fedora's history of always shipping with the very latest GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), but with this spring's Fedora 36 the plan is to ship with the yet-to-be-released GCC 12 and other very latest open-source compiler toolchain components. Fedora 36 continues its feature development for this next Fedora Linux release that should be out by the end of April. One of the latest change proposals is for shipping Fedora 36 with GCC 12, which itself will be released in March or April as usual. This isn't surprising with Fedora always shipping the bleeding-edge compiler even if it means initially shipping with a near-final pre-release package.

Linux 5.17 To Bring AMD P-State, Many AMD & Intel Improvements, New Optimizations - Phoronix The Linux 5.16 stable kernel is slated for release tomorrow and it delivers on some grand improvements to kick off 2022. But as for great as the Linux 5.16 features are, we are already looking forward to the enhancements on deck with Linux 5.17. After the Linux 5.16 kernel debuts, the Linux 5.17 merge window opens like clockwork. With my constant monitoring of Linux mailing lists and Git repositories, here is a look at some of the features on trajectory for landing over the next two weeks for Linux 5.17. The Linux 5.17 kernel in turn will debut as stable around the end of March. Linux 5.17 has a lot of work as usual on new AMD and Intel hardware support, new Arm improvements including the ongoing Apple M1 bring-up, new I/O and network optimizations in particular are exciting on the performance front, and a ton of other exciting hardware driver fun.

Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88% - Phoronix What may end up being one of the greatest Linux kernel features of 2022 is the recently published "Fast Kernel Headers" effort for cleaning up the kernel headers and dramatically speeding up Linux kernel builds both for absolute/clean and incremental builds. Fast Kernel Headers can cut the Linux kernel build time in half or greater and out this weekend are the v2 patches. Last week Ingo Molnar sent out the initial Fast Kernel Headers work to cut the Linux kernel build time by 50~80%. The roughly 2,300 patches clean up the kernel's "dependency hell" and completely rework the header file hierarchy. Ingo was working on this patch series for more than one year and likely the single ever biggest "feature" to the Linux kernel.