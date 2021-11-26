today's howtos
-
How To Customize Cinnamon Desktop in Linux System
Cinnamon desktop is one of the most trendy and easy-to-use desktops for Linux. Most Windows users or newbies switch to Cinnamon desktop from Windows to taste Linux for the very first time. The way Cinnamon adopts the system UI of GNOME but still keeps it traditional, which is eye-catching. Once you get the Cinnamon desktop installed on your computer, there are many steps and methods to customize the Cinnamon desktop in Linux. With open-source, you can customize the desktop exactly as you want it. There can be options to make it look like Mac, Windows, or a completely new look.
-
How To Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
Here in this tutorial, we will learn the two easy ways to upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To 22.04 LTS. One of the most important things that you should remember while upgrading your system to the latest version is to take the proper backup for your important files and the system configuration. We hope that you will have a backup before going through the upgrading process to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
-
Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Container On Docker | Itsubuntu.com
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest long-term version from Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish LTS will be supported till April 2027. In this tutorial post, we are going to show you the easy way to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS container on Docker.
-
How To Install Htop on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Htop is an interactive real-time process monitoring utility or command for Linux and also a handy alternative to top command, which is a default process monitoring tool that comes pre-installed on all Linux operating systems. Htop allows scrolling the list of processes vertically and horizontally to see their full command lines and related information like memory and CPU consumption. Also, system-wide information, like load average or swap usage, is shown.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Htop real-time system monitor process on a Fedora 35.
-
How to stream on Discord | FOSS Linux
Discord was initially released in 2015, and it has been revolutionary up to date. This term is not new for gamers as it is one of the most used ways to interact with other gamers regardless of their locality. The discord platform has continued offering tremendous value to the community as it is an open-source app. Since its inception, Discord has helped develop new methods of connecting its users through video, voice, and messaging.
With so many streaming choices available now, it is hard for users to select the best streaming option. Therefore, with this challenge in place, it is vital to ensure you choose an app that suits your need to attain maximum productivity. Like Discord, you can opt to use alternate applications that offer online streaming services such as Twitch and YouTube.
Due to its lightweight nature and easy-to-use GUI (Graphical User Interface), Discord has arguably become one of the best streaming services. This has mainly been aided by its unparalleled compression quality that guarantees users a stable streaming connection. Besides, the fact that Discord’s voice chat is reliable and of high quality poses a challenge to its competitors, and users love it as it is easy to set up and use.
-
Removing an alias/domain from a Let's Encrypt certificate managed by certbot
I tried to find a way to remove that name from the certificate before renewing it, but it seems like the only way to do it is to create a new certificate without that alternative name.
-
How To Find CPU Information In Linux Using Command Line
A central processing unit (CPU), also called a central processor, main processor or just processor, is the electronic circuitry that executes instructions comprising a computer program.
The CPU performs basic arithmetic, logic, controlling, and input/output (I/O) operations specified by the instructions in the program.
This contrasts with external components such as main memory and I/O circuitry, and specialized processors such as graphics processing units (GPUs).
CPU is considered as the brain of a Computer. You may want to know the basic details of your processor, processor speed, architecture, number of cores and cache size.
-
9 ways to learn Ansible this year | Opensource.com
Ansible is an open source automation tool that can be used in a variety of ways. Here are a few examples of last year's most popular Ansible tutorials and stories.
Automation just keeps improving the lives of everyone on the IT team. Ansible helps anyone who uses IT automation, whether for keeping files organized or configuring printers, or for anything else someone can imagine and build. These are some of the most notable use cases and experiences shared on Opensource.com in 2021.
-
Reading a log out of a docker file | Adam Young’s Web Log
I have to pull the log out of a docker process to figure out why it is crashing. The Docker container name is ironic_ipxe.
-
Productivity And Using Modern Linux Desktop Environments
I was first introduced to Linux in 2001. A colleague of mine in college handed a set of CD-R discs containing Red Hat Linux 7.2. This was before Red Hat split the distribution into Red Hat Enterprise Linux (for enterprise customers) and Fedora Linux (maintained by the open source community). The install came with with a version of GNOME 1.x and doing a bit of Google searching, it leads me to believe it was 1.4. From that point I became extremely familiar with the GNOME desktop environment, enough so where if I was not using GNOME, I was not being very productive. This was not the result of laziness. Far from it. It was solely because of my comfort level. I am not doing a Desktop Environment review here. This is merely an opinion piece based on my personal experience and computing style. Fast forward to the present and the graphical user interface of a modern desktop distribution has changed drastically. There are many reasons for these changes, one of which is adapting to modern technology. Mobile computing, touch input, etc. I look at GNOME today which is at version 40 and I am really struggling to get comfortable.
Android Leftovers
KeePass Password Safe 2.50
KeePass is a free open source password manager, which helps you to manage your passwords in a secure way. You can put all your passwords in one database, which is locked with one master key or a key file. So you only have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database. The databases are encrypted using the best and most secure encryption algorithms currently known (AES and Twofish). KeePass is really free, and more than that: it is open source (OSI certified). You can have a look at its full source and check whether the encryption algorithms are implemented correctly.
The 6 Best Spotify Alternatives for Linux You Should Try
Spotify is not the only music streaming app for Linux users. Here are some free-to-use Spotify alternatives you can install on your system. Using an open-source operating system such as Linux calls for using open-source entertainment apps. Even though Spotify has plenty of native versions available for desktop and mobile platforms, many users prefer using alternatives packed with exciting features. If that sounds like you, you're in for a surprise, as Linux has a ton of fine-tuned Spotify alternatives, which allow you to listen to music right from your desktop.
