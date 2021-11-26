Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 9th of January 2022 07:38:23 PM

To show your support for the bill, and software freedom in New Hampshire, you must testify in person at the New Hampshire Legislative Office building at 33 N. State St. in Concord, NH at 10:30 AM. For more information, such as where to park at the Legislative Office Building, and any COVID-related precautions to take, please refer to this Nitter thread written by HB 1273's sponsor, NH state representative Eric Gallager.

As it is likely that representatives of proprietary software companies will be giving testimonies of their own, it is imperative that the free software community in New Hampshire and surrounding states give a strong show of support to computer user freedom.

When giving your testimony, it is important that you keep your comments concise and accessible to a nontechnical audience. It would also be helpful to prepare a rebuttal of common false claims.

If you can't make it to the hearing, please be sure to spread the message on social media, perhaps by using the #userfreedom or #SOFTWAREAct hashtags. And if you do plan on attending the hearing, try and bring a friend!