New Hampshire residents: make your voice heard on January 11th
To show your support for the bill, and software freedom in New Hampshire, you must testify in person at the New Hampshire Legislative Office building at 33 N. State St. in Concord, NH at 10:30 AM. For more information, such as where to park at the Legislative Office Building, and any COVID-related precautions to take, please refer to this Nitter thread written by HB 1273's sponsor, NH state representative Eric Gallager.
As it is likely that representatives of proprietary software companies will be giving testimonies of their own, it is imperative that the free software community in New Hampshire and surrounding states give a strong show of support to computer user freedom.
When giving your testimony, it is important that you keep your comments concise and accessible to a nontechnical audience. It would also be helpful to prepare a rebuttal of common false claims.
If you can't make it to the hearing, please be sure to spread the message on social media, perhaps by using the #userfreedom or #SOFTWAREAct hashtags. And if you do plan on attending the hearing, try and bring a friend!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 265 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Productivity And Using Modern Linux Desktop Environments
I was first introduced to Linux in 2001. A colleague of mine in college handed a set of CD-R discs containing Red Hat Linux 7.2. This was before Red Hat split the distribution into Red Hat Enterprise Linux (for enterprise customers) and Fedora Linux (maintained by the open source community). The install came with with a version of GNOME 1.x and doing a bit of Google searching, it leads me to believe it was 1.4. From that point I became extremely familiar with the GNOME desktop environment, enough so where if I was not using GNOME, I was not being very productive. This was not the result of laziness. Far from it. It was solely because of my comfort level. I am not doing a Desktop Environment review here. This is merely an opinion piece based on my personal experience and computing style. Fast forward to the present and the graphical user interface of a modern desktop distribution has changed drastically. There are many reasons for these changes, one of which is adapting to modern technology. Mobile computing, touch input, etc. I look at GNOME today which is at version 40 and I am really struggling to get comfortable.
Android Leftovers
KeePass Password Safe 2.50
KeePass is a free open source password manager, which helps you to manage your passwords in a secure way. You can put all your passwords in one database, which is locked with one master key or a key file. So you only have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database. The databases are encrypted using the best and most secure encryption algorithms currently known (AES and Twofish). KeePass is really free, and more than that: it is open source (OSI certified). You can have a look at its full source and check whether the encryption algorithms are implemented correctly.
The 6 Best Spotify Alternatives for Linux You Should Try
Spotify is not the only music streaming app for Linux users. Here are some free-to-use Spotify alternatives you can install on your system. Using an open-source operating system such as Linux calls for using open-source entertainment apps. Even though Spotify has plenty of native versions available for desktop and mobile platforms, many users prefer using alternatives packed with exciting features. If that sounds like you, you're in for a surprise, as Linux has a ton of fine-tuned Spotify alternatives, which allow you to listen to music right from your desktop.
Recent comments
2 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 19 min ago
21 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 14 min ago
1 day 21 min ago
1 day 54 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 7 hours ago