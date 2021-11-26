Linux Kernel 5.16 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
After two months of development, Linux kernel 5.16 is here to introduce the futex_waitv() kernel system call from Collabora, which promises to make your gaming experience faster when playing both native Linux games and Windows games via Wine.
Linux kernel 5.16 also adds support for Intel’s Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) 64-bit programming paradigm for servers, cluster scheduler support to the task scheduler, a new fanotify event type for file system health reporting, a new page folios mechanism for faster memory management, and improved write congestion.
Linux 5.16
Not a lot here since -rc8, which is not unexpected. We had that extra
week due to the holidays, and it's not like we had lots of last-minute
things that needed to be sorted out.
So this mainly contains some driver fixes (mainly networking and
rdma), a cgroup credential use fix, a few core networking fixes, a
couple of last-minute reverts, and some other random noise. The
appended shortlog is so small that you might as well scroll through
it.
This obviously means that the merge window for 5.17 opens tomorrow,
and I'm happy to say I already have several pending early pull
requests. I wish I had even more, because this merge window is going
to be somewhat painful due to unfortunate travel for family reasons.
So I'll be doing most of it on the road on a laptop - something I
generally try to avoid.
That said, the merging part of the merge window works perfectly well
on a laptop, it's just that I normally really want to do more local
build testing between merges than a laptop really allows me to do. So
the main downside during travel is that I end up relying much more on
the automated build testing in the cloud. And so really hope that
everything has been properly cooking in linux-next so that there are
no unnecessary issues that pop up when things hit my tree.
Of course, realistically our automated build testing is so good
anyway, and people have been pretty good about linux-next, that maybe
my local builds aren't _that_ important. I do end up occasionally
hitting issues that should never have made it as far as my tree, but
it's not like it's a common - or generally serious - issue.
Knock wood.
Anyway, I don't expect any real issue, but I'll probably be jetlagged
and in odd timezones, so my response time might be "variable".
But hey, before that merge window even opens, you still have some time
to give a shiny new kernel release some TLC and testing.
Linus
Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Grading using the Wacom Intuos S
Unsurprisingly, the Wacom support on Linux is very good and my tablet worked out of the box. The only real problem I had was by default, the tablet sometimes boots up in Android mode, making it unusable. This is easily solved by pressing down on the pad's first and last buttons for a few seconds, until the LED turns white.
The included stylus came with hard plastic nibs, but I find them too slippery. I eventually purchased hard felt nibs, which increase the friction and makes for a more paper-like experience. They are a little less durable, but I wrote quite a fair bit and still haven't gone through a single one yet.
What Are Linux Metacharacters? Everything You Need to Know
The most powerful feature of the Linux Bash shell is its capability to work around files and redirect their input and output efficiently. Linux uses special characters or symbols known as metacharacters that add special meaning to a shell command with respect to file search and commands connection.
The metacharacters are helpful in listing, removing, and copying files on Linux. However, the function of each metacharacter differs depending on the command you are using it with.
This article provides an in-depth guide on different types of metacharacters in Linux. Lastly, we explain how these special characters help in connecting and expanding commands.
