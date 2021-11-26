Software: HandBrake, Sway, LibreOffice Language Tool, scikit-learn, qml-doxygen, and more
-
HandBrake 1.5.0
HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.
-
Sway 1.7 Nears Release With Less Abrasive NVIDIA Option, Zero-Copy Direct Scanout - Phoronix
Sway 1.7 is up to its second release candidate for this popular i3-inspired Wayland lightweight compositor.
Sway 1.7 kicked off its release candidate phase in late December. Notable with Sway 1.7 is adding support for zero-copy direct scanout for better performance when rendering full-screen windows.
Sway 1.7 also has better support for virtual reality (VR) headsets via DRM leasing support on Wayland, xdg-activation-v1 support as some additional Wayland protocol work, and various other compositor enhancements.
-
Language Tool 5.6 is released
Language Tool 5.6 is available now.
Russian, English, Ukrainian, French, German, Portuguese, Catalan, Dutch and Spain language checking modules were updated in this release.
-
Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.17 released
This release adds support for scikit-learn 1.0, which includes support for feature names. If you pass a pandas dataframe to fit, the estimator will set a feature_names_in_ attribute containing the feature names. When a dataframe is passed to predict, it is checked that the column names are consistent with those passed to fit. The example below illustrates this feature.
For a full list of changes in scikit-survival 0.17.0, please see the release notes.
-
qml-doxygen: qml-lsp's qml –> doxygen cousin
With the infrastructure I built in qml-lsp for parsing and analysing QML files, I thought “hm, since doxyqml is just a glorified qml parser –> c++ header file converter, wouldn't it be trivial to write the same thing in go reusing qml-lsp's infrastructure?” And that's exactly what I did. I wrote a 130-line program that faithfully replicated doxyqml's functionality in Go.
By virtue of being a Go program that calls on a pretty optimised parser in C, it ended up being a little over 10 times faster than doxyqml on my system.
I wasn't done there.
[...]
The next thing I'm planning to do is to resolve the concrete type of an alias property, so that documentation generation for aliases can be improved without developers needing to explicitly tell the computer what type the alias points to.
-
How to install Octave on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Matlab alternative Octave is an open-source special-purpose high-level level programming language. let’s see the commands to install Octave on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy or 20.04 Focal LTS Linux.
Under GPL license Octave is available to use by anyone free of cost; it uses its own script language, which is very similar to Matlab and therefore makes switching particularly easy. This is a program package for the numerical solution of mathematical and scientific tasks as well as for general data analysis and visualization. Using it developers can also create a math program completely compatible with Matlab with free additional packages and add-ons. In this way, the data you have already created will not be lost. In particular, an Octave program can usually also be executed by MATLAB without changes.
Well, it is a command-line tool natively but also comes with a graphical user interface in the standard installation. It is available for Linux, Windows, and Mac OS.
-
