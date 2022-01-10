today's leftovers
Even though Epic Games announced recently how they expanded support for Easy Anti-Cheat to have full support of native Linux, plus Wine / Proton (and so the Steam Deck), it seems it's not as easy as we hoped.
In the original announcement, Epic mentioned how it can be enabled with "a few clicks in the Epic Online Services Developer Portal" but the situation is never that simple. A developer of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has written a post on Steam to explain, noting that there are two versions of EAC. There's the original and the newer version used via Epic Online Services. The majority of games are likely still with the old version, since the newer one needs SDK upgrades and newer integrations.
While our testing has consistently shown how Clear Linux can deliver leading performance on Intel/AMD x86_64 platforms, one of the user criticisms to that distribution has been around the limited selection of packaged software especially on the desktop side. But the rather interesting Distrobox can help address that by leveraging Podman or Docker to run other Linux distribution user-space software packages atop.
Distrobox is an open-source project that builds off Podman or Docker to create containers of different Linux distributions. These Distrobox'ed containers are tightly integrated with the host for sharing the user's home directory, X11 / Wayland GUI app support, audio, and other connectivity.
Top 5 Most Liked and Hated Programming Languages of 2022
One cannot deny that programming is super fun and interesting. It is practically impossible to think of leading our lives without programming today. Every sector that we can think of relies on programming in one way or the other. Over time, many programming languages have surged in popularity and some have fallen from grace. That said, have a look at the top 5 most liked and hated programming languages of 2022.
Court documents show that Australian Border Force officials tried to pressure Novak into accepting deportation after his 25 hour journey. They denied him access to lawyers and documents. Let us put that in context: Victoria Police do an excellent job promoting safety on the roads in our state. One of their campaigns tells us that lack of sleep is equivalent to intoxication and drugs. Therefore, if the border police ask for a traveller to give consent to a serious topic like deportation after 25 hours without proper sleep, it is not real consent. Their insistence is on par with date rape.
The Tampa affair in 2001 was just a few weeks before an election. The next election in Australia has to be between February and May. Novak Djokovic is the new Tampa. Around the world, the incarceration of Novak has provoked ridicule and anger at Australia's apartheid-like immigration system. Yet in Australia, the Government is hoping to win votes from bullying a foreign athlete.
[...]
The quarantine hotel where Novak is imprisoned is in the middle of the University precinct
I studied computer science and engineering in buildings barely 200 meters away from Novak's prison, I walked past that hotel almost every day
Novak has conjured an anti-vax mob in the street barely 500 meters from the Doherty Institute. That was the first lab in the world to cultivate Covid and sequence the genome outside China. Their brilliance in health is on par with Novak's brilliance in tennis.
Novak is a leader in sport and Australians have great respect for that. The best leaders are willing to listen to all sides of the story. While Novak is in this unique corner of Melbourne, I hope he will take the time to seek the opinion and advice of world leaders on pandemics and vaccination. In equal measure, I hope to see Novak playing in the tournament without further excuses from the Boarder Force officials.
Welcome to this week's Linux Roundup, the second of 2022! May it be a great hear for you.
We had a full week in the world of Linux releases with KaOS 2022.01, Bodhi Linux 6.1.0 Beta, Manjaro 21.2.1, and Linux Mint 20.3.
Linux Kernel 5.16 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
After two months of development, Linux kernel 5.16 is here to introduce the futex_waitv() kernel system call from Collabora, which promises to make your gaming experience faster when playing both native Linux games and Windows games via Wine.
Linux kernel 5.16 also adds support for Intel’s Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) 64-bit programming paradigm for servers, cluster scheduler support to the task scheduler, a new fanotify event type for file system health reporting, a new page folios mechanism for faster memory management, and improved write congestion.
Linux 5.16
Not a lot here since -rc8, which is not unexpected. We had that extra
week due to the holidays, and it's not like we had lots of last-minute
things that needed to be sorted out.
So this mainly contains some driver fixes (mainly networking and
rdma), a cgroup credential use fix, a few core networking fixes, a
couple of last-minute reverts, and some other random noise. The
appended shortlog is so small that you might as well scroll through
it.
This obviously means that the merge window for 5.17 opens tomorrow,
and I'm happy to say I already have several pending early pull
requests. I wish I had even more, because this merge window is going
to be somewhat painful due to unfortunate travel for family reasons.
So I'll be doing most of it on the road on a laptop - something I
generally try to avoid.
That said, the merging part of the merge window works perfectly well
on a laptop, it's just that I normally really want to do more local
build testing between merges than a laptop really allows me to do. So
the main downside during travel is that I end up relying much more on
the automated build testing in the cloud. And so really hope that
everything has been properly cooking in linux-next so that there are
no unnecessary issues that pop up when things hit my tree.
Of course, realistically our automated build testing is so good
anyway, and people have been pretty good about linux-next, that maybe
my local builds aren't _that_ important. I do end up occasionally
hitting issues that should never have made it as far as my tree, but
it's not like it's a common - or generally serious - issue.
Knock wood.
Anyway, I don't expect any real issue, but I'll probably be jetlagged
and in odd timezones, so my response time might be "variable".
But hey, before that merge window even opens, you still have some time
to give a shiny new kernel release some TLC and testing.
Linus
Louis-Philippe Véronneau - Grading using the Wacom Intuos S
Unsurprisingly, the Wacom support on Linux is very good and my tablet worked out of the box. The only real problem I had was by default, the tablet sometimes boots up in Android mode, making it unusable. This is easily solved by pressing down on the pad's first and last buttons for a few seconds, until the LED turns white.
The included stylus came with hard plastic nibs, but I find them too slippery. I eventually purchased hard felt nibs, which increase the friction and makes for a more paper-like experience. They are a little less durable, but I wrote quite a fair bit and still haven't gone through a single one yet.
