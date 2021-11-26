Software: HandBrake, Sway, LibreOffice Language Tool, scikit-learn, qml-doxygen, and more HandBrake 1.5.0 HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.

Sway 1.7 Nears Release With Less Abrasive NVIDIA Option, Zero-Copy Direct Scanout - Phoronix Sway 1.7 is up to its second release candidate for this popular i3-inspired Wayland lightweight compositor. Sway 1.7 kicked off its release candidate phase in late December. Notable with Sway 1.7 is adding support for zero-copy direct scanout for better performance when rendering full-screen windows. Sway 1.7 also has better support for virtual reality (VR) headsets via DRM leasing support on Wayland, xdg-activation-v1 support as some additional Wayland protocol work, and various other compositor enhancements.

Language Tool 5.6 is released Language Tool 5.6 is available now. Russian, English, Ukrainian, French, German, Portuguese, Catalan, Dutch and Spain language checking modules were updated in this release.

Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.17 released This release adds support for scikit-learn 1.0, which includes support for feature names. If you pass a pandas dataframe to fit, the estimator will set a feature_names_in_ attribute containing the feature names. When a dataframe is passed to predict, it is checked that the column names are consistent with those passed to fit. The example below illustrates this feature. For a full list of changes in scikit-survival 0.17.0, please see the release notes.

qml-doxygen: qml-lsp's qml –> doxygen cousin With the infrastructure I built in qml-lsp for parsing and analysing QML files, I thought “hm, since doxyqml is just a glorified qml parser –> c++ header file converter, wouldn't it be trivial to write the same thing in go reusing qml-lsp's infrastructure?” And that's exactly what I did. I wrote a 130-line program that faithfully replicated doxyqml's functionality in Go. By virtue of being a Go program that calls on a pretty optimised parser in C, it ended up being a little over 10 times faster than doxyqml on my system. I wasn't done there. [...] The next thing I'm planning to do is to resolve the concrete type of an alias property, so that documentation generation for aliases can be improved without developers needing to explicitly tell the computer what type the alias points to.

How to install Octave on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout Matlab alternative Octave is an open-source special-purpose high-level level programming language. let’s see the commands to install Octave on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy or 20.04 Focal LTS Linux. Under GPL license Octave is available to use by anyone free of cost; it uses its own script language, which is very similar to Matlab and therefore makes switching particularly easy. This is a program package for the numerical solution of mathematical and scientific tasks as well as for general data analysis and visualization. Using it developers can also create a math program completely compatible with Matlab with free additional packages and add-ons. In this way, the data you have already created will not be lost. In particular, an Octave program can usually also be executed by MATLAB without changes. Well, it is a command-line tool natively but also comes with a graphical user interface in the standard installation. It is available for Linux, Windows, and Mac OS.

today's leftovers Easy Anti-Cheat not as simple as expected for Proton and Steam Deck Even though Epic Games announced recently how they expanded support for Easy Anti-Cheat to have full support of native Linux, plus Wine / Proton (and so the Steam Deck), it seems it's not as easy as we hoped. In the original announcement, Epic mentioned how it can be enabled with "a few clicks in the Epic Online Services Developer Portal" but the situation is never that simple. A developer of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has written a post on Steam to explain, noting that there are two versions of EAC. There's the original and the newer version used via Epic Online Services. The majority of games are likely still with the old version, since the newer one needs SDK upgrades and newer integrations.

Using Distrobox To Augment The Package Selection On Clear Linux, Other Distributions While our testing has consistently shown how Clear Linux can deliver leading performance on Intel/AMD x86_64 platforms, one of the user criticisms to that distribution has been around the limited selection of packaged software especially on the desktop side. But the rather interesting Distrobox can help address that by leveraging Podman or Docker to run other Linux distribution user-space software packages atop. Distrobox is an open-source project that builds off Podman or Docker to create containers of different Linux distributions. These Distrobox'ed containers are tightly integrated with the host for sharing the user's home directory, X11 / Wayland GUI app support, audio, and other connectivity.

Linux Weekly Roundup #164 Welcome to this week's Linux Roundup, the second of 2022! May it be a great hear for you. We had a full week in the world of Linux releases with KaOS 2022.01, Bodhi Linux 6.1.0 Beta, Manjaro 21.2.1, and Linux Mint 20.3.