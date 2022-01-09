Language Selection

GNU Linux-Libre 5.16 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Linux
Based on the Linux 5.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.16 kernel is here to introduced an analogous firmware_reject_builtin function for the new firmware_request_builtin call in Linux kernel 5.16, as well as to unify the various separate shell functions used by the cleanup scripts to disable request_firmware and the _nowarn variant, and extended them to also clean up the _builtin variant.

In addition, the GNU Linux-libre 5.16 kernel removes blob names from various new drivers added in Linux kernel 5.16, including the mt7921s and rtw89 (8852a) Wi-Fi drivers, the ili210x touchscreen driver, the i.MX dsp remoteproc driver, qdsp6 audio driver, and the devicetree files for AArch64 (ARM64) qcom variants.

Date command usage in Linux

At first, the date command may seem like a simple utility to you, but once you try to execute the date command with different utilities, you will realize the real power. A date command can be handy in bash scripting, backup, and the limation is your imagination. In this article, you will see the basic to advanced usage of the date command in Linux. Read more

5 Tiny Yet Useful Features GNOME Should Totally Add

Here are some feature suggestions to improve the GNOME experience for the average desktop Linux user. Read more

Portable PI Powered Music Player

There was a brief time in the early 2000s when we carried cellphones, wallets, keys, and a bespoke digital media player loaded with a small selection of our music libraries. Devices like iPods, Zunes, Sandisk Sansa, and iRiver. Then as cell phones gained more storage and processing power, the two devices became one, and audio players slipped to obscurity as sports accessories. Perhaps in that vein, [BalderDragonSlayer] made his own Raspberry Pi-powered media player. The device was cobbled together using a Raspberry Pi Zero, an Adafruit OLED bonnet, a LiPo charger, and a cheap USB DAC. The interface software is written in python, which has all your usual player controls, using the directional joystick and two pushbuttons on the bonnet. DietPi is a slimmed-down Linux that offers an impressively fast boot time, which is why it was picked for this project. The case was a simple project case with some holes dremeled into the face for the screen and buttons. Read more

Software: HandBrake, Sway, LibreOffice Language Tool, scikit-learn, qml-doxygen, and more

  • HandBrake 1.5.0

    HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.

  • Sway 1.7 Nears Release With Less Abrasive NVIDIA Option, Zero-Copy Direct Scanout - Phoronix

    Sway 1.7 is up to its second release candidate for this popular i3-inspired Wayland lightweight compositor. Sway 1.7 kicked off its release candidate phase in late December. Notable with Sway 1.7 is adding support for zero-copy direct scanout for better performance when rendering full-screen windows. Sway 1.7 also has better support for virtual reality (VR) headsets via DRM leasing support on Wayland, xdg-activation-v1 support as some additional Wayland protocol work, and various other compositor enhancements.

  • Language Tool 5.6 is released

    Language Tool 5.6 is available now. Russian, English, Ukrainian, French, German, Portuguese, Catalan, Dutch and Spain language checking modules were updated in this release.

  • Sebastian Pölsterl: scikit-survival 0.17 released

    This release adds support for scikit-learn 1.0, which includes support for feature names. If you pass a pandas dataframe to fit, the estimator will set a feature_names_in_ attribute containing the feature names. When a dataframe is passed to predict, it is checked that the column names are consistent with those passed to fit. The example below illustrates this feature. For a full list of changes in scikit-survival 0.17.0, please see the release notes.

  • qml-doxygen: qml-lsp's qml –> doxygen cousin

    With the infrastructure I built in qml-lsp for parsing and analysing QML files, I thought “hm, since doxyqml is just a glorified qml parser –> c++ header file converter, wouldn't it be trivial to write the same thing in go reusing qml-lsp's infrastructure?” And that's exactly what I did. I wrote a 130-line program that faithfully replicated doxyqml's functionality in Go. By virtue of being a Go program that calls on a pretty optimised parser in C, it ended up being a little over 10 times faster than doxyqml on my system. I wasn't done there. [...] The next thing I'm planning to do is to resolve the concrete type of an alias property, so that documentation generation for aliases can be improved without developers needing to explicitly tell the computer what type the alias points to.

  • How to install Octave on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Matlab alternative Octave is an open-source special-purpose high-level level programming language. let’s see the commands to install Octave on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy or 20.04 Focal LTS Linux. Under GPL license Octave is available to use by anyone free of cost; it uses its own script language, which is very similar to Matlab and therefore makes switching particularly easy. This is a program package for the numerical solution of mathematical and scientific tasks as well as for general data analysis and visualization. Using it developers can also create a math program completely compatible with Matlab with free additional packages and add-ons. In this way, the data you have already created will not be lost. In particular, an Octave program can usually also be executed by MATLAB without changes. Well, it is a command-line tool natively but also comes with a graphical user interface in the standard installation. It is available for Linux, Windows, and Mac OS.

