QPrompt is a Free and Open Source Teleprompter for Video Creators
These days, all sorts of people are creating video contents. From the professional YouTubers to school teachers, creating video content has become part of various job profiles.
From screen recorders to video editors, there are various tools that help create good videos. Teleprompter is also one such tool.
A teleprompter runs visual cues or even complete text so that a speaker can take hints while speaking. You might have seen news readers using the teleprompter.
There are dedicated teleprompter software that can be run on computer or mobile device.
