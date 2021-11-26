Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

QPrompt is a Free and Open Source Teleprompter for Video Creators

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 10th of January 2022 01:01:01 PM Filed under
Software

These days, all sorts of people are creating video contents. From the professional YouTubers to school teachers, creating video content has become part of various job profiles.

From screen recorders to video editors, there are various tools that help create good videos. Teleprompter is also one such tool.

A teleprompter runs visual cues or even complete text so that a speaker can take hints while speaking. You might have seen news readers using the teleprompter.

There are dedicated teleprompter software that can be run on computer or mobile device.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk Flame

Autodesk, Inc. is an American multinational software company that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. It bills itself as a “… leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software”. The company was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who was a joint developer of the first versions of AutoCAD, the company’s best known software application. Autodesk is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, it has over 11,000 employees, and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Read more

Why we built an open source testing framework

If you've ever wanted to join an open source community and contribute or start an open source project of your own, then read on to find out about our fun and awesome open source project we created from scratch at Red Hat. I'm a Software Quality Engineering Manager in the OpenStack Networking group, and together with a team of engineers both from my team and from R&D, we collaborated to create the Tobiko open source testing framework. Sometimes, you just have to start a new open source project. Our starting point was good. We already had an official open source testing framework called Tempest, which strived for complete coverage of the OpenStack API and common scenarios that simulate a working cloud. Read more

Review: The Common Desktop Environment (CDE) on a modern Linux distribution

Once upon a time, in a long ago age called the 1990s, I attended a class on operating systems. It was my first hands-on exposure to UNIX-like operating systems and the course focused on Solaris. One feature which was relatively new to Solaris at the time was the Common Desktop Environment (CDE). CDE took an approach to the desktop concept I had not experienced before. Windows, at the time, focused on launching applications from its Start menu and then tracking open windows with a task manager; and macOS was mostly driven by a global menu at the time. CDE took a different approach which seemed designed to truly reflect the concept of a literal work desk. A panel along the bottom of the display contained drawers and toggle buttons. Programs and files could be accessed by opening the drawers and placing work items on the desktop. (It might be more proper to say "desktops" since CDE offered four virtual desktops by default.) Items on the desktop could be minimized or moved off to the corner of the desk when not being used. Read more

GNU Linux-Libre 5.16 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the Linux 5.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.16 kernel is here to introduced an analogous firmware_reject_builtin function for the new firmware_request_builtin call in Linux kernel 5.16, as well as to unify the various separate shell functions used by the cleanup scripts to disable request_firmware and the _nowarn variant, and extended them to also clean up the _builtin variant. In addition, the GNU Linux-libre 5.16 kernel removes blob names from various new drivers added in Linux kernel 5.16, including the mt7921s and rtw89 (8852a) Wi-Fi drivers, the ili210x touchscreen driver, the i.MX dsp remoteproc driver, qdsp6 audio driver, and the devicetree files for AArch64 (ARM64) qcom variants. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6