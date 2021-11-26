Today in Techrights
- Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XIV — Gaslighting Victims of Sexual Abuse and Violence
- How Twitter Helps Perpetrators of Sexual Violence
- Twitter is Silencing Victims of Sexual Abuse to Protect Violent Men Who Assault Women (Also: GitHub/Microsoft Employees Too Have Complained About the Perpetrator)
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, January 09, 2022
- Links 9/1/2022: 5.16 Linux Kernel Released
- Privacy Crimes at Europe's Second-Largest Institution, in Partnership With Microsoft
- Links 9/1/2022: GitHub Abandonment and antiX 17.5
- Why Kristall (the Gemini Client) Has Become My Default Browser (It Does Web Sites, Too)
