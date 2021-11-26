Firefox 96 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Firefox 96 is here as the first release of the open-source web browser in 2022, bringing a handful of modest performance and security improvements to make your web browsing experience more stable, reliable, and secure.
For example, the new Firefox release significantly reduces the main thread load, significantly improves noise-suppression and auto-gain-control, and slightly improves echo-cancellation to provide users with a better overall experience.
