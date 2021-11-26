Manjaro 21.2 Qonos Plasma - Very nice, high five
Manjaro 21.2 Qonos Plasma is a pretty darn good distro. Let's start with the negatives. A few small bugs here and there, the system menu needs to be resizable, the package management is under-developed, and the battery life is only solid+, but not more than that. Everything else? Well, quite nicely done.
I have to say that Qonos Plasma is one of the more cohesive distros I've tried in a while, and the level of consistency with the Gnome edition is quite admirable. The system delivers beauty, speed, a good arsenal of programs, decent defaults, even more decent configurability thanks to the Plasma desktop, elegance, and stability. If not for the rolling nature of this distro, I might even consider doing some risky production-level experimentation. We ain't there yet. But. But. Manjaro is constantly improving, and so, who knows what might happen a year or two from now. All in all, quite recommended and more than worth your time and testing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 212 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min 5 sec ago
8 min 16 sec ago
3 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
17 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 40 min ago
20 hours 47 min ago
1 day 15 hours ago