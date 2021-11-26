Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 10th of January 2022 04:07:46 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Firefox 96 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Firefox 96 is here as the first release of the open-source web browser in 2022, bringing a handful of modest performance and security improvements to make your web browsing experience more stable, reliable, and secure. For example, the new Firefox release significantly reduces the main thread load, significantly improves noise-suppression and auto-gain-control, and slightly improves echo-cancellation to provide users with a better overall experience. Read more

Today in Techrights

How to Install Linux Kernel 5.16 on Ubuntu or Linux Mint

Linux kernel 5.16 is now available so here’s a tutorial on how to install it on your Ubuntu or Linux Mint distributions, or a similar derivative. Linux kernel 5.16 is a great release of Linux gamers and AMD users. It brings the long-anticipated FUTEX2 implementation from Collabora for a faster gaming experience when playing both native Linux games and Windows games via Wine. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6