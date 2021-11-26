How to upgrade Linux Kernel to 5.16 Release
Linux Kernel 5.16: What’s New?
Linux latest kernel was finally introduced with an interesting update for a gamer, raspberry pie, and desktop users.
With the latest release, many new generation Intel and AMD hardware support were added along with the CPU and GPU devices.
