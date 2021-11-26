Language Selection

Linux Mint Devs Announce Partnership with Mozilla to Improve Firefox in Linux Mint

According to Clement Lefebvre, this is both a commercial or a technical partnership in an attempt to improve the Firefox web browser in Linux Mint. Firefox will still be distributed as a .deb package in Linux Mint, but starting with the Firefox 96 release, it will receive better support for rounded corners for its own window decorations.

But, what’s most important is the fact that the default Firefox configuration in Linux Mint will change due to this partnership to provide users with a configuration almost identical to the version of the web browser distributed by Mozilla.

Oyez! Oyez! Oyez! The LibreOffice Draw Guide 7.2 has arrived!

Anyone who wants to quickly acquire knowledge about LibreOffice Draw and is new to drawing software, or may be familiar with another office suite, will find this user guide very useful. It introduces the main features of LibreOffice Draw. Although Draw is a vector graphics drawing tool, it can also perform some operations on raster graphics (pixels) such as photographs. Using Draw, a wide variety of graphical images can be created quickly. Some of the drawing functions are: layer management, snap functions and grid-point system, dimensions and measurement display, connectors for making organization charts, 3D functions that enable small 3D drawings to be created (with texture and lighting effects), drawing and page-style integration, and Bézier curves. Read more

Manjaro 21.2 Qonos Plasma - Very nice, high five

Manjaro 21.2 Qonos Plasma is a pretty darn good distro. Let's start with the negatives. A few small bugs here and there, the system menu needs to be resizable, the package management is under-developed, and the battery life is only solid+, but not more than that. Everything else? Well, quite nicely done. I have to say that Qonos Plasma is one of the more cohesive distros I've tried in a while, and the level of consistency with the Gnome edition is quite admirable. The system delivers beauty, speed, a good arsenal of programs, decent defaults, even more decent configurability thanks to the Plasma desktop, elegance, and stability. If not for the rolling nature of this distro, I might even consider doing some risky production-level experimentation. We ain't there yet. But. But. Manjaro is constantly improving, and so, who knows what might happen a year or two from now. All in all, quite recommended and more than worth your time and testing. Read more

Firefox 96 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Firefox 96 is here as the first release of the open-source web browser in 2022, bringing a handful of modest performance and security improvements to make your web browsing experience more stable, reliable, and secure. For example, the new Firefox release significantly reduces the main thread load, significantly improves noise-suppression and auto-gain-control, and slightly improves echo-cancellation to provide users with a better overall experience. Read more

