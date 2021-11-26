Do you think the official Spotify for Linux client would look better with a major restyle? So did the devs behind customisation tool Spicetify, which can do just that.

I last showcased a “hacky” way to use custom Spotify skins back in 2016 using the Spotio project. That effort is long dormant but several similarly-minded methods have emerged in the years since, enabled by comprehensive CLI tool Spicetify (via Diolinux).

Now, I’ve put “hacky” in quotes there as while these efforts aren’t “one click” solutions that most users will feel comfortable applying, they’re not exactly difficult or exotic to achieve, either. It’s also not exclusive to Linux; you can use the exact same themes on Windows and macOS systems too.