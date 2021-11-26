Linux, the family of open-source computers based on the Linux kernel is the most popular operating system in the world. The kernel is at the core of billions of computers ranging from heavy-duty servers, satellites, cars, and mining computers to smartphones, washing machines, palmtops, and IoT devices.

Apt is a command line package management utility for Ubuntu and Debian Linux. Apt is used to install, remove, update and upgrade Debian packages from command line in Ubuntu and Debian systems. Apt (Advanced package tool) overcomes the issues and bugs that were noticed in apt-get command. To use apt command user must have sudo privileges. In this post, we will cover 15 apt command examples in Ubuntu / Debian Linux. Let’s dive into the examples.

In this guide we will learn how to provision an EC2 instance with user_data when launching the instance using terraform. AWS user_data is the set of commands/data you can provide to an instance at launch time. For example if you are launching an ec2 instance and want to have docker installed on the newly launched ec2, than you can provide set of bash commands in the user_data field of aws ec2 config page. We can do this level of customization during the image build time with packer as well.

Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Docker CE on Rocky Linux 8. The process is simple, and we will be able to install the latest stable version of the tool. Docker is a technology that allows us to deploy applications and operating systems in containers that are distributed in images. Many blogs have commented on Docker, including ours. That is why this technology is so popular and so widely used worldwide. As we know, CentOS 8 came to an end on December 31 of last year, so we have to migrate to alternatives such as Rocky Linux or Alma Linux. So let’s go for it.

The counter is very common in programming to trace the number of cycles that have been executed by loop functions. In this article, you will see how to add or implement a counter in bash scripting.

Spotify is one of the world’s largest music streaming service providers. This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Spotify in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora 35, and Manjaro Linux.

Tutorial to learn commands for installing and uninstalling Deepin DDE desktop on POP OS using the PPA with the help of UbuntuDDE repository

In this tutorial, we learn the steps to install popular Deepin Dekstop- DEE on POP_OS 20.04 LTS or 21.04 Linux using the command terminal. Deepin is one of the most beautiful Linux distro based on the Debian operating system. However, there are many people who refrain themselves from using either because of its origin or slow repository. Hence, one of the best ways to experience its beauty is by installing the Deepin Desktop GUI on our existing POP_OS operating systems. Moreover, installing a new operating system is also cumbersome if you have already have set up applications you required on it. In such as scenario, installing an extra GUI apart from the default one will be a good idea.

In this guide we will learn how to install and configure Squid Proxy server on a Debian 11 server. Squid is a caching proxy for the Web supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. Squid has extensive access controls and makes a great server accelerator. It runs on most available operating systems. Squids reverse proxy is a service that sits between the Internet and the webserver (usually within a private network) that redirects inbound client requests to a server where data is stored for easier retrieval. If the caching server (proxy) does not have the cached data, it then forwards the request on to the web server where the data is actually stored. This type of caching allows for the collection of data and reproducing the original data values stored in a different location to provide for easier access. A reverse proxy typically provides an additional layer of control to smooth the flow of inbound network traffic between your clients and the web server.

BASH (Bourne Again SHell) is the default shell in practically all Linux-based operating systems. All the commands we write in the terminal are interpreted by the shell, and become part of its history. In this tutorial we see where the shell history is saved, and how to manage it using the “history” built-in command and some environment variables.

Server management does not have to feel like rocket science thanks to Cockpit’s contributive footprints. This server management software makes it flexibly easy for anyone to manage their Linux servers either locally or remotely. Through a web browser interface, Cockpit yields real-time information regarding your server machine status. Such system information includes but is not limited to system running processes, networking, system storage, applications, file system statistics, and CPU load. Cockpit also gives you superuser control like remote shutdown or remote reboot of your server machine. Moreover, Cockpit only gains control of your server resources once you are signed in to its web interface and begin interacting with its web-based control panel.

File Transfer Protocol or FTP is a very old and one of the most well-known network protocols. It is not secure compared to SFTP or SCP these days but is still the first choice of many users for transferring files between a server and a client. FTP is known as insecure because it transfers data along with user credentials without any type of encryption. We have a wild range of open-source FTP servers available nowadays like FTPD, VSFTPD, PROFTPD, and pureftpd. Among all of them, VSFTPD is a very secure, fast, and most wildly used protocol for transferring files between two systems. VSFTPD is also known as "Very Secure File Transfer Protocol Daemon" with support of SSL, IPv6, explicit and implicit FTPS. In this guide, We will show you How to Install vsftpd FTP Server on Debian 11.

Apache is a versatile web server which offers a full complement of supporting features, some of them via extensions. In this article, we’ll use the mod_proxy module to configure Apache in a reverse proxy role. While Apache might not be your first choice as a reverse proxy, with more modern alternatives like NGINX tending to steal attention, mod_proxy is useful for servers which are already running Apache and now need to route traffic to another service. You can set up an Apache virtual host to pass on requests for a given domain to a separate web server. We’re using Apache 2.4 with a Debian-based system for the purposes of this guide. We’ll also assume the servers you want to proxy traffic to are already network-accessible from your Apache host. This article focuses on enabling proxying based on a unique virtual host but mod_proxy is also configurable globally, as part of your Apache server config, or at the directory-level via .htaccess files.

Linus Torvalds announced the Linux Kernel 5.16 after a few weeks of development and is available for general usage with driver fixes, a few core networking fixes, and some random issues.

In this guide, we will learn how to install and configure Elasticsearch on Debian 11. Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. It provides a distributed, multitenant-capable full-text search engine with an HTTP web interface and schema-free JSON documents. Elasticsearch has quickly become the most popular search engine and is commonly used for log analytics, full-text search, security intelligence, business analytics, and operational intelligence use cases.

In this guide we will learn how to install and configure Memcached in RHEL 8 based systems like Rocky Linux and Alma Linux 8. Memcached is an open source, distributed memory object caching system. The system caches data and objects in memory to minimize the frequency with which an external database or API must be accessed. This alleviates database load and speeds up dynamic Web applications. It offers a mature, scalable, open-source solution for delivering sub-millisecond response times making it useful as a cache or session store. Memcached is a popular choice for powering real-time applications in Web, Mobile Apps, Gaming, Ad-Tech, and E-Commerce. Unlike databases that store data on disk or SSDs, Memcached keeps its data in memory. By eliminating the need to access disks, in-memory key-value stores such as Memcached avoid seek time delays and can access data in microseconds. Memcached is also distributed, meaning that it is easy to scale out by adding new nodes. And since Memcached is multithreaded, you can easily scale up compute capacity. As a result of its speed and scalability as well as its simple design, efficient memory management, and API support for most popular languages Memcached is a popular choice for high-performance, large-scale caching use cases.

The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is known to be one of the most excellent aesthetic-looking desktop environments created by the developers of Deepin Linux. It is often regarded too as the most beautiful desktop on Linux. For users of Fedora, this can be easily installed and be an optional choice for those that like to hop between desktops. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) on Fedora 35 Workstation.

Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three different methods.

Git is a mature, actively maintained open source project initially developed in 2005 by Linus Torvalds, the famous Linux operating system kernel creator. Git is designed for developers that need a pretty straightforward version control system. Most software is collaborative efforts and sometimes can have hundreds of people with commits working on software development projects. It is essential to track these commits customarily done in branches in most projects before being merged into the master for release. It is easy to review and track down any incorrect commits and revert, leading to a much easier development if anything goes wrong. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Git on CentOS 9 Stream Server or Desktop in various methods.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Linux Kernel 5.15 has been released on Halloween, on October 31st, 2021 with lots of new interesting new features. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the GoAccess web log analyzer on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

XFS is a 64-bit journaling file system and used where high performance is required. XFS file system is available in most of the linux distribution like Ubuntu, Debian and RHEL. In RHEL based distributions XFS is the default file system. In guide, we will learn how to create XFS file system from the scratch step by step and then also learn how to mount and use it. For managing file system in Linux, we need a user with sudo privileges. For the demonstration purpose, I have attached 10 GB (/dev/sdb) disk to my linux system. I would be creating XFS file system on it. Let’s deep dive into the steps,

Tomcat is an open-source web server for Java-based applications. It is used for deploying Java Servlet and JSP applications. Java servlets are small programs defining how a server handles requests and responses. Tomcat acts as an open-source implementation of the Java Servlet, JavaServer Pages, Java Expression Language, and Java WebSocket technologies. There are multiple versions of Tomcat available. We will discuss the installation of Tomcat 10 for our tutorial. If you want to install Tomcat 9, the instructions will be the same. If there are any changes, they will be specified in the tutorial. For our tutorial, we will install Tomcat 10 along with the Nginx server to act as a reverse proxy and protect it using SSL. There is a Tomcat 10.1.x version which is the latest alpha version of Tomcat, but we will not be installing that.

The sequence of instructions and data that can be executed a single time, multiple time,s or concurrently are called programs. And the process is the execution of such programs. So those processes can run many programs. In the same process, the operating system can load different programs. Reused process states like current directories, privileges, file handles, etc are inherited by the new programs. Such things are done at the same level with the syscalls like fork(), exec(), wait() and exit(). In this article, we are going to discuss the Linux syscalls fork(), exec(), wait() and exit() in detail with examples and the use cases.

Do you think the official Spotify for Linux client would look better with a major restyle? So did the devs behind customisation tool Spicetify, which can do just that. I last showcased a “hacky” way to use custom Spotify skins back in 2016 using the Spotio project. That effort is long dormant but several similarly-minded methods have emerged in the years since, enabled by comprehensive CLI tool Spicetify (via Diolinux). Now, I’ve put “hacky” in quotes there as while these efforts aren’t “one click” solutions that most users will feel comfortable applying, they’re not exactly difficult or exotic to achieve, either. It’s also not exclusive to Linux; you can use the exact same themes on Windows and macOS systems too.

DragonFly version 6.2 is the next step in the 6.x release series. This version has hardware support for type-2 hypervisors with NVMM, an amdgpu driver, the experimental ability to remote-mount HAMMER2 volumes, and many other changes. The details of all commits between the 6.0 and 6.2 releases are available in the associated commit messages for 6.2.1. 6.2.0 was not released.

Linux Mint Devs Announce Partnership with Mozilla to Improve Firefox in Linux Mint According to Clement Lefebvre, this is both a commercial or a technical partnership in an attempt to improve the Firefox web browser in Linux Mint. Firefox will still be distributed as a .deb package in Linux Mint, but starting with the Firefox 96 release, it will receive better support for rounded corners for its own window decorations. But, what’s most important is the fact that the default Firefox configuration in Linux Mint will change due to this partnership to provide users with a configuration almost identical to the version of the web browser distributed by Mozilla.