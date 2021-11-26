Games: Dead Cells, Steam Deck, and More
Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC is out now | GamingOnLinux
Ready for another run? Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC is out now and brings with it plenty of new enemies to hack and slash your way through.
If you ever doubted for a second that Linux was better than Windows... - Invidious
All the proof you need is right here. Microsoft doesn't care about producing a functional operating system, they only care about spying on you. Linux, on the other hand, won't screw you over with broken updates or surveillance capitalism.
Steam Deck Developer Kit Impressions - Boiling Steam
We had a chance to have a quick Q&A with a developer, who asked to remain anonymous, with hands-on access to the developer kit of the Steam Deck. Because of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), they couldn’t comment on every question that we had—instead, they could only “talk about the hardware, and the overall experience to some degree.” That being said, here’s some valuable info that you might find interesting concerning the Steam Deck, which is scheduled to start shipping next month!
The first thing they mentioned was that they’re “not convinced that even with all the improvements to SteamOS 3.0 between August and October that it would have been ready by December. Yes, there’s a semiconductor shortage but I’m thinking it’s not the real reason for the delay.” So, the shipping delay could potentially be tied to the SteamOS experience needing more polish rather than (just) the chip shortage we all thought it was connected to.
The latest Humble Bundle brings a few scary looking treats, plus an indie hits sale | GamingOnLinux
Need a few new games to add to your collection? Perhaps readying up for the Steam Deck that should be launching next month? The Humble Dead of Winter Bundle is live - as is a nice sale on indie games.
For the game bundle, none of them are native Linux games but most work really well with Steam Play Proton.
Pixel-art turn-based RPG fans - check out the demo for Of Blades & Tails | GamingOnLinux
Interested in checking out a fresh upcoming pixel-art turn-based RPG? Of Blades & Tails looks pretty great and there's now a demo available to try.
The developer explains that it's inspired by Diablo, Tales of Maj'Eyal and Stoneshard but there's no permadeath so you don't need to worry about any brutal difficulty here. That's not to say it will be easy but it will regularly give you a save so that's nice. On top of that the lore is inspired by the classic point & click adventure Inherit the Earth.
Check out the original Half-Life with Ray Tracing | GamingOnLinux
Want to play with some real-time path tracing in Half-Life? Well, a modder is doing just that and has released a small teaser to show it off.
The work is actually based on an existing effort, which will bring Vulkan Ray Tracing into Xash3D FWGS, a game engine that's compatible with classic Valve games designed for modding. The modder going by sultim_t, mentions their work will see the source code released when the mod is ready. They said it will provide hardware accelerated ray tracing with the possibility to "calculate global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows and other visual effects with interactive framerates".
Upcoming GZDoom-powered FPS Selaco shows off the 'AI Response System' | GamingOnLinux
As if I could get any more excited? Selaco just looks simply incredible in the footage we've seen previously, this new GZDoom-powered FPS is going to kick-ass.
One of the big features is the FEAR-inspired AI system, where the enemies actually work together properly to take you down. They're aware of each other, use different tactics depending on the situation and so on. It does sound exciting and the latest video shows it off a little more. Oh, you also get to flip things for cover which is clearly awesome.
Extension Manager: Search And Install GNOME Shell Extensions Without Using A Web Browser
Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser. Besides allowing users to search and install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, the tool can also enable or disable extensions (and display a list of installed extensions), access the extension settings, and uninstall extensions. The application is very new, having its first (0.1.0) release only a couple of days ago, so it's still lacking in features. Extension Manager does not currently support updating extensions or translations. Also, only the first 10 results are displayed when performing a search, and there's no option to sort the search results (e.g. by popularity, recency, etc., like on the GNOME Extensions website). Extension screenshots and comments are also not available right now.
Xwayland 22.1 schedule
Hi all, It's been a year since we released Xwayland standalone and the xwayland-21.1 branch. Some new (and nice!) features found their way in the master branch of the xserver since then and the time has come to consider a new xwayland-22.1 branch and release, similar to what Michel did a year or so ago for xwayland-21.1. For that purpose I prepared the branch and posted a draft MR (not to be merged) here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/819 I see no reason to wait any longer so I'd propose the following schedule: * Create the branch xwayland-22.1 this week (week #2) * January 19th: 1st release candidate * February 2nd: 2nd release candidate * February 16th: 22.1.0 release if all goes well Please let me know if that schedule works for you - Also, the milestone xwayland-22.1.0 in gitlab should be used to tag issues or merge requests that need to be checked before Xwayland 22.1.0 is released. Cheers Also: XWayland 22.1 Planned For Release Next Month
Kernel: Linux 5.17 Features
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
