IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
The GDB developer’s GNU Debugger tutorial, Part 2: All about debuginfo
In the first article of this series, Getting started with the debugger, I introduced the GNU Debugger (GDB) and walked you through its common startup options and processes. As I promised in Part 1, this article introduces the debugging information that is used to describe compiled code.
-
Node.js at Red Hat: 2021 year in review | Red Hat Developer
As we start the new year, it's a good time to look back on what the Red Hat Node.js team accomplished in 2021. Time goes by quickly, and it's easy to forget the work we've done and the useful assets that we've put together.
The team is involved in a variety of projects: working on the upstream Node.js releases, keeping the V8 JavaScript engine running on Power and s390 platforms, publishing content to help Node.js developers learn and adopt Node.js, and creating guidance for enterprise Node.js deployments on Red Hat OpenShift and other settings. Through our wide-ranging work, we have the opportunity to collaborate with many people from across the community and ecosystem. Here are some of the highlights from the past year.
-
Create fast, easy, and repeatable containers with Podman and shell scripts
Podman is a daemon-less container engine for developing, managing, and running Open Container Initiative (OCI)-compliant containers and container images. It follows industry standards to provide a robust container-management tool that you can also integrate into Kubernetes and other services as needed.
[...]
Containers don't have to be strange concepts to a Linux user. Integrated into the operating system, they're powerful tools for the busy sysadmin. In my next article, I'll demonstrate how Podman provides tools to see information about running pods.
-
How Red Hat’s helping customers with high performance computing, container technology and more
Things are ramping for our customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA). In this month’s customer success stories, we’ll share how customers in Belgium, Norway and Slovenia have counted Red Hat technologies to work better and faster as we enter the new year.
Let’s see how Red Hat, along with our partner ecosystem, is helping customers keep up with competition and prepare to enter new markets with high performance computing, container technology and more.
-
Hybrid cloud: 4 trends to watch in 2022 | The Enterprisers Project
If you’re pressed for time, here’s a one-word executive summary of where hybrid cloud is headed in 2022: Everywhere.
That declaration requires only modest exaggeration. Roughly half (48 percent) of respondents in O’Reilly’s 2021 Cloud Adoption Survey plan to migrate 50 percent or more of their applications to a cloud in the coming year. The same survey found a healthy mix of public cloud (67 percent), private cloud (45 percent), and traditional on-premises infrastructure (55 percent) already in use.
Meanwhile, 38 percent of the organizations included in Red Hat's 2021 Global Tech Outlook already had a hybrid cloud or multi-cloud strategy in place. The report shows clear growth ahead in 2022, and more organizations plan to use three or more clouds than ever.
-
Hybrid work: 5 ways to make it work for you
In the past, going to work meant heading to a traditional office. Today, it might mean settling in at your kitchen table, traveling to a customer site, setting up at a hotel, or connecting at any number of other places. As the pandemic has proven, work can happen just about anywhere – but staying engaged and productive in all environments isn’t always easy.
Here are five things you can do to help you stay focused and on-task, wherever you happen to be.
-
Extension Manager: Search And Install GNOME Shell Extensions Without Using A Web Browser
Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser. Besides allowing users to search and install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, the tool can also enable or disable extensions (and display a list of installed extensions), access the extension settings, and uninstall extensions. The application is very new, having its first (0.1.0) release only a couple of days ago, so it's still lacking in features. Extension Manager does not currently support updating extensions or translations. Also, only the first 10 results are displayed when performing a search, and there's no option to sort the search results (e.g. by popularity, recency, etc., like on the GNOME Extensions website). Extension screenshots and comments are also not available right now.
Xwayland 22.1 schedule
Hi all, It's been a year since we released Xwayland standalone and the xwayland-21.1 branch. Some new (and nice!) features found their way in the master branch of the xserver since then and the time has come to consider a new xwayland-22.1 branch and release, similar to what Michel did a year or so ago for xwayland-21.1. For that purpose I prepared the branch and posted a draft MR (not to be merged) here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/819 I see no reason to wait any longer so I'd propose the following schedule: * Create the branch xwayland-22.1 this week (week #2) * January 19th: 1st release candidate * February 2nd: 2nd release candidate * February 16th: 22.1.0 release if all goes well Please let me know if that schedule works for you - Also, the milestone xwayland-22.1.0 in gitlab should be used to tag issues or merge requests that need to be checked before Xwayland 22.1.0 is released. Cheers Also: XWayland 22.1 Planned For Release Next Month
Kernel: Linux 5.17 Features
