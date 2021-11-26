Hi all, It's been a year since we released Xwayland standalone and the xwayland-21.1 branch. Some new (and nice!) features found their way in the master branch of the xserver since then and the time has come to consider a new xwayland-22.1 branch and release, similar to what Michel did a year or so ago for xwayland-21.1. For that purpose I prepared the branch and posted a draft MR (not to be merged) here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/819 I see no reason to wait any longer so I'd propose the following schedule: * Create the branch xwayland-22.1 this week (week #2) * January 19th: 1st release candidate * February 2nd: 2nd release candidate * February 16th: 22.1.0 release if all goes well Please let me know if that schedule works for you - Also, the milestone xwayland-22.1.0 in gitlab should be used to tag issues or merge requests that need to be checked before Xwayland 22.1.0 is released. Cheers Also: XWayland 22.1 Planned For Release Next Month

Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser. Besides allowing users to search and install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, the tool can also enable or disable extensions (and display a list of installed extensions), access the extension settings, and uninstall extensions. The application is very new, having its first (0.1.0) release only a couple of days ago, so it's still lacking in features. Extension Manager does not currently support updating extensions or translations. Also, only the first 10 results are displayed when performing a search, and there's no option to sort the search results (e.g. by popularity, recency, etc., like on the GNOME Extensions website). Extension screenshots and comments are also not available right now.

Kernel: Linux 5.17 Features The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting - Phoronix The Linux networking subsystem updates for the in-development 5.17 kernel are quite exciting as usual given how prolific Linux is from large servers in the cloud to running on enterprise networking gear down to Linux on small IoT hardware. Not only is there a lot of hardware driver action as usual but also some key performance/latency optimizations. On the performance optimization front, there is a significant latency optimization for AF_UNIX sockets.

Linux 5.17 EDAC Driver Brings Support For New AMD Zen CPUs, RDDR5 / LRDDR5 Memory - Phoronix With the Linux 5.17 kernel merge window formally open today, among the early pull requests sent out this morning were the Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) driver updates which is notable this time in preparation for next-generation AMD EPYC server hardware. The most exciting EDAC work for this next kernel cycle is preparation for next-generation AMD Zen processors as well as adding support for DDR5 system memory to this kernel code that deals with ECC and other error detection/correction handling. The DDR5 support within the scope of EDAC is both for Registered DDR5 and Load-Reduced DDR5 memory. This EDAC work I previously reported on last month while the news today is that it's been submitted for debuting in Linux 5.17.

The Intel/AMD Laptop & Tablet Support Improvements For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix The x86 platform drivers area of the kernel remains very active in recent times thanks to the continued investments by Red Hat as well as growing IHV interest from the likes of Lenovo while also still having many contributions flow in from the likes of AMD and Intel. With Linux 5.17 are a number of driver additions and improvements for benefiting various x86 laptops and tablets.

USI Stylus, LetSketch Tablet Driver, Better Apple Magic Device Support In Linux 5.17 - Phoronix The HID subsystem changes are rather exciting this time around of the new feature material for Linux 5.17. First up, there is USI stylus/pen support with Linux 5.17. USI is the Universal Stylus Initiative for supported styluses/pens that would work across devices supporting the standard. Google has been backing USI for Chromebooks and other major IHVs/ISVs have been backing USI for much more convenient stylus support across devices. Intel worked out the USI standards support for the Linux kernel.