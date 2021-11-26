Language Selection

Xwayland 22.1 schedule

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 10th of January 2022 08:43:01 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks

Hi all,

It's been a year since we released Xwayland standalone and the
xwayland-21.1 branch.

Some new (and nice!) features found their way in the master branch of
the xserver since then and the time has come to consider a new
xwayland-22.1 branch and release, similar to what Michel did a year or
so ago for xwayland-21.1.

For that purpose I prepared the branch and posted a draft MR (not to
be merged) here:

https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/819

I see no reason to wait any longer so I'd propose the following schedule:

* Create the branch xwayland-22.1 this week (week #2)
* January 19th: 1st release candidate
* February 2nd: 2nd release candidate
* February 16th: 22.1.0 release if all goes well

Please let me know if that schedule works for you - Also, the
milestone xwayland-22.1.0 in gitlab should be used to tag issues or
merge requests that need to be checked before Xwayland 22.1.0 is
released.

Cheers

Also: XWayland 22.1 Planned For Release Next Month

Extension Manager: Search And Install GNOME Shell Extensions Without Using A Web Browser

Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser. Besides allowing users to search and install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, the tool can also enable or disable extensions (and display a list of installed extensions), access the extension settings, and uninstall extensions. The application is very new, having its first (0.1.0) release only a couple of days ago, so it's still lacking in features. Extension Manager does not currently support updating extensions or translations. Also, only the first 10 results are displayed when performing a search, and there's no option to sort the search results (e.g. by popularity, recency, etc., like on the GNOME Extensions website). Extension screenshots and comments are also not available right now. Read more

Kernel: Linux 5.17 Features

  • The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting - Phoronix

    The Linux networking subsystem updates for the in-development 5.17 kernel are quite exciting as usual given how prolific Linux is from large servers in the cloud to running on enterprise networking gear down to Linux on small IoT hardware. Not only is there a lot of hardware driver action as usual but also some key performance/latency optimizations.  On the performance optimization front, there is a significant latency optimization for AF_UNIX sockets. 

  • Linux 5.17 EDAC Driver Brings Support For New AMD Zen CPUs, RDDR5 / LRDDR5 Memory - Phoronix

    With the Linux 5.17 kernel merge window formally open today, among the early pull requests sent out this morning were the Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) driver updates which is notable this time in preparation for next-generation AMD EPYC server hardware. The most exciting EDAC work for this next kernel cycle is preparation for next-generation AMD Zen processors as well as adding support for DDR5 system memory to this kernel code that deals with ECC and other error detection/correction handling. The DDR5 support within the scope of EDAC is both for Registered DDR5 and Load-Reduced DDR5 memory. This EDAC work I previously reported on last month while the news today is that it's been submitted for debuting in Linux 5.17.

  • The Intel/AMD Laptop & Tablet Support Improvements For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    The x86 platform drivers area of the kernel remains very active in recent times thanks to the continued investments by Red Hat as well as growing IHV interest from the likes of Lenovo while also still having many contributions flow in from the likes of AMD and Intel. With Linux 5.17 are a number of driver additions and improvements for benefiting various x86 laptops and tablets.

  • USI Stylus, LetSketch Tablet Driver, Better Apple Magic Device Support In Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    The HID subsystem changes are rather exciting this time around of the new feature material for Linux 5.17. First up, there is USI stylus/pen support with Linux 5.17. USI is the Universal Stylus Initiative for supported styluses/pens that would work across devices supporting the standard. Google has been backing USI for Chromebooks and other major IHVs/ISVs have been backing USI for much more convenient stylus support across devices. Intel worked out the USI standards support for the Linux kernel.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • The GDB developer’s GNU Debugger tutorial, Part 2: All about debuginfo

    In the first article of this series, Getting started with the debugger, I introduced the GNU Debugger (GDB) and walked you through its common startup options and processes. As I promised in Part 1, this article introduces the debugging information that is used to describe compiled code.

  • Node.js at Red Hat: 2021 year in review | Red Hat Developer

    As we start the new year, it's a good time to look back on what the Red Hat Node.js team accomplished in 2021. Time goes by quickly, and it's easy to forget the work we've done and the useful assets that we've put together. The team is involved in a variety of projects: working on the upstream Node.js releases, keeping the V8 JavaScript engine running on Power and s390 platforms, publishing content to help Node.js developers learn and adopt Node.js, and creating guidance for enterprise Node.js deployments on Red Hat OpenShift and other settings. Through our wide-ranging work, we have the opportunity to collaborate with many people from across the community and ecosystem. Here are some of the highlights from the past year.

  • Create fast, easy, and repeatable containers with Podman and shell scripts

    Podman is a daemon-less container engine for developing, managing, and running Open Container Initiative (OCI)-compliant containers and container images. It follows industry standards to provide a robust container-management tool that you can also integrate into Kubernetes and other services as needed. [...] Containers don't have to be strange concepts to a Linux user. Integrated into the operating system, they're powerful tools for the busy sysadmin. In my next article, I'll demonstrate how Podman provides tools to see information about running pods.

  • How Red Hat’s helping customers with high performance computing, container technology and more

    Things are ramping for our customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA). In this month’s customer success stories, we’ll share how customers in Belgium, Norway and Slovenia have counted Red Hat technologies to work better and faster as we enter the new year. Let’s see how Red Hat, along with our partner ecosystem, is helping customers keep up with competition and prepare to enter new markets with high performance computing, container technology and more.

  • Hybrid cloud: 4 trends to watch in 2022 | The Enterprisers Project

    If you’re pressed for time, here’s a one-word executive summary of where hybrid cloud is headed in 2022: Everywhere. That declaration requires only modest exaggeration. Roughly half (48 percent) of respondents in O’Reilly’s 2021 Cloud Adoption Survey plan to migrate 50 percent or more of their applications to a cloud in the coming year. The same survey found a healthy mix of public cloud (67 percent), private cloud (45 percent), and traditional on-premises infrastructure (55 percent) already in use. Meanwhile, 38 percent of the organizations included in Red Hat's 2021 Global Tech Outlook already had a hybrid cloud or multi-cloud strategy in place. The report shows clear growth ahead in 2022, and more organizations plan to use three or more clouds than ever.

  • Hybrid work: 5 ways to make it work for you

    In the past, going to work meant heading to a traditional office. Today, it might mean settling in at your kitchen table, traveling to a customer site, setting up at a hotel, or connecting at any number of other places. As the pandemic has proven, work can happen just about anywhere – but staying engaged and productive in all environments isn’t always easy. Here are five things you can do to help you stay focused and on-task, wherever you happen to be.

