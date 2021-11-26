Xwayland 22.1 schedule
Hi all,
It's been a year since we released Xwayland standalone and the
xwayland-21.1 branch.
Some new (and nice!) features found their way in the master branch of
the xserver since then and the time has come to consider a new
xwayland-22.1 branch and release, similar to what Michel did a year or
so ago for xwayland-21.1.
For that purpose I prepared the branch and posted a draft MR (not to
be merged) here:
https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/819
I see no reason to wait any longer so I'd propose the following schedule:
* Create the branch xwayland-22.1 this week (week #2)
* January 19th: 1st release candidate
* February 2nd: 2nd release candidate
* February 16th: 22.1.0 release if all goes well
Please let me know if that schedule works for you - Also, the
milestone xwayland-22.1.0 in gitlab should be used to tag issues or
merge requests that need to be checked before Xwayland 22.1.0 is
released.
Cheers
-
Extension Manager: Search And Install GNOME Shell Extensions Without Using A Web Browser
Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser. Besides allowing users to search and install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, the tool can also enable or disable extensions (and display a list of installed extensions), access the extension settings, and uninstall extensions. The application is very new, having its first (0.1.0) release only a couple of days ago, so it's still lacking in features. Extension Manager does not currently support updating extensions or translations. Also, only the first 10 results are displayed when performing a search, and there's no option to sort the search results (e.g. by popularity, recency, etc., like on the GNOME Extensions website). Extension screenshots and comments are also not available right now.
Kernel: Linux 5.17 Features
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
