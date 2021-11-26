Software: pgsodium, xxd, Istio, and FlowTrack
PostgreSQL: pgsodium 2.0.0: Modern cryptography for PostgreSQL
pgsodium 2.0.0 is a postgres extension that uses the libsodium library to provide high-performance, modern cryptography support for PostgreSQL 10+.
xxd from vim replaces busybox xxd
Buxybox has the 'xxd' utility, but a couple of times recently I found it to be inadequate. A few days ago was compiling a package, which failed due to xxd not supporting the "-i" option. So, yet another busybox applet has to get replaced with the full utility.
The full xxd is in the vim package. Vim is a text-mode text editor, with quite a good imitation of a GUI. It has it's fans. Vim is available via the package manager, but I noticed something...
The vim package is compiled in OpenEmbedded, and for some unknown reason the executable is packaged as /usr/bin/vim.vim -- very odd, and it breaks everything, as there are symlinks, for example /usr/bin/gvim, that point to the non-existent /usr/bin/vim
Support for Istio 1.10 has ended
As previously announced, support for Istio 1.10 has now officially ended.
At this point we will no longer back-port fixes for security issues and critical bugs to 1.10, so we heartily encourage you to upgrade to the latest version of Istio (1.12.1) if you haven’t already.
FlowTrack develops employee monitoring software for Linux, Stealth Mode [Ed: Tamil Nadu was known for embrace of freedom-respecting software; do we want spyware for GNU/Linux?]
FlowTrack has announced its brand-new addition, a real-time employee monitoring software for Linux users.
This software is touted to be the flagship solution for monitoring the internet and computer activities of employees all across the world.
Extension Manager: Search And Install GNOME Shell Extensions Without Using A Web Browser
Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser. Besides allowing users to search and install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, the tool can also enable or disable extensions (and display a list of installed extensions), access the extension settings, and uninstall extensions. The application is very new, having its first (0.1.0) release only a couple of days ago, so it's still lacking in features. Extension Manager does not currently support updating extensions or translations. Also, only the first 10 results are displayed when performing a search, and there's no option to sort the search results (e.g. by popularity, recency, etc., like on the GNOME Extensions website). Extension screenshots and comments are also not available right now.
Xwayland 22.1 schedule
Hi all, It's been a year since we released Xwayland standalone and the xwayland-21.1 branch. Some new (and nice!) features found their way in the master branch of the xserver since then and the time has come to consider a new xwayland-22.1 branch and release, similar to what Michel did a year or so ago for xwayland-21.1. For that purpose I prepared the branch and posted a draft MR (not to be merged) here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/819 I see no reason to wait any longer so I'd propose the following schedule: * Create the branch xwayland-22.1 this week (week #2) * January 19th: 1st release candidate * February 2nd: 2nd release candidate * February 16th: 22.1.0 release if all goes well Please let me know if that schedule works for you - Also, the milestone xwayland-22.1.0 in gitlab should be used to tag issues or merge requests that need to be checked before Xwayland 22.1.0 is released. Cheers Also: XWayland 22.1 Planned For Release Next Month
Kernel: Linux 5.17 Features
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
