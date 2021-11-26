Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line, Linux Mint 20.3 MATE, Linux in the Ham Shack, and LINUX Unplugged
So Many Linux Terminal Commands Do The Same Thing - Invidious
So many terminal commands can do the same thing. For example, I often use the 'wc' program to get a line count of terminal output. You see me do this on distro reviews to get the number of installed packages for that distro. Well, many people like to point out that I don't have to use 'wc' to get a line count. I could actually use at least half a dozen other standard core utilities to get a line count.
Annotate On Your Linux Desktop With Gromit MPX - Invidious
I've wanted a to annotate the screen while I record videos for a while and I've finally found something to do the job and that's Gromit MPX, expect to see it in future videos
Linux Mint 20.3 MATE
Today we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3, MATE edition. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4 (but you can easily upgrade it to 5.13), MATE 1.26, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
Linux Mint 20.3 MATE Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3, the MATE edition.
Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #447: A Whiff of Ozone
Hello and welcome to the first short-topics episode of 2022. In this episode, the hosts discuss a new appointment at the ARRL, an inexpensive four-band QRP transceiver, a new direction for Solus, the new release of Pipewire, three popular video rendering projects, WSJT-X, WFView and much more. Thank you for listening and have a fantastic week.
Saving Podcasting from Centralization | LINUX Unplugged 440
A new initiative uses open source to keep podcasting decentralized and add new features.
We chatted with Dave Jones behind the Podcast Index.
Extension Manager: Search And Install GNOME Shell Extensions Without Using A Web Browser
Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser. Besides allowing users to search and install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, the tool can also enable or disable extensions (and display a list of installed extensions), access the extension settings, and uninstall extensions. The application is very new, having its first (0.1.0) release only a couple of days ago, so it's still lacking in features. Extension Manager does not currently support updating extensions or translations. Also, only the first 10 results are displayed when performing a search, and there's no option to sort the search results (e.g. by popularity, recency, etc., like on the GNOME Extensions website). Extension screenshots and comments are also not available right now.
Xwayland 22.1 schedule
Hi all, It's been a year since we released Xwayland standalone and the xwayland-21.1 branch. Some new (and nice!) features found their way in the master branch of the xserver since then and the time has come to consider a new xwayland-22.1 branch and release, similar to what Michel did a year or so ago for xwayland-21.1. For that purpose I prepared the branch and posted a draft MR (not to be merged) here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/xorg/xserver/-/merge_requests/819 I see no reason to wait any longer so I'd propose the following schedule: * Create the branch xwayland-22.1 this week (week #2) * January 19th: 1st release candidate * February 2nd: 2nd release candidate * February 16th: 22.1.0 release if all goes well Please let me know if that schedule works for you - Also, the milestone xwayland-22.1.0 in gitlab should be used to tag issues or merge requests that need to be checked before Xwayland 22.1.0 is released. Cheers Also: XWayland 22.1 Planned For Release Next Month
Kernel: Linux 5.17 Features
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
