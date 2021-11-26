today's howtos
-
Can You Run a Virtual Machine on a Smartphone? How Does It Work?
Offering great convenience and security, virtual machines are a popular staple for those who like to tinker and experiment on different operating systems. As personal computers become more and more capable, the market for virtual machines grew with it. Today, PCs can run several operating systems simultaneously.
The current generation of smartphones has become capable devices. Users can edit videos, play complex games at high resolutions, stream and watch 4K videos, and emulate software meant for computers. This begs the question—can you run a virtual machine on a smartphone?
-
4 Ways to Install Discord client on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
This tutorial will help you to learn the commands and steps to install Discord client on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using the terminal.
-
Iptables vs Nftables on Centos/RHEL 8
nftables will eventually replace iptables as the Linux kernel packet classification framework, more comply referred to as ‘the firewall.’ However, both are still present and will be for a while. So which one should you choose? Iptables vs Nftables, the answer is nftables, at least in the long run.
-
How to install Linux Mint 20.3 "Una" - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Linux Mint 20.3 "Una".
-
How to Setup MySQL Replication in RHEL/Centos - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In this article, I will demonstrate how to setup MySQL replication between Master and Slave database servers. This will use two servers, one of which will replicate data from the other (Master to Slave). Use this setup if you want enhanced reliability and performance out of your systems configuration.
-
How to Switch Between Users in Linux
Linux is a multi-user operating system. Whether it's using the superuser account to execute administrative tasks or modifying the current user's access to a certain directory, you'll have to move between users at some point.
Linux has several options for dealing with such difficulties. The obvious solution is to log out and log in as the desired user. But you have a couple of different options available through which you can switch users without logging out of the current user.
In this article, you will learn about all the different ways to switch between users in the Linux system.
-
How to Use the for Loop in a Linux Bash Shell Script
Looping is an inherent art, which can make your work simpler and help you automate repetitive tasks with relative ease.
Imagine a situation wherein you need to update a series of numbers or text, and instead of doing it manually, you have the system do it for you. This is the power of looping and the benefits it brings to the table for you.
Loops, as a function, are available in almost every programming language; Linux’s Bash is no exception to this rule.
Here's a guide explaining how you can use the for loop in a shell script.
-
How to configure EC2 for Session Manager - Kernel Talks
Ok this must be a very basic post for most of you and there is a readily available AWS doc for it, but I am just cutting it short to list down steps for achieving the objective quickly. You should go through the official AWS doc to understand all aspects of it but if you are on the clock then just follow along and get it set up in no time.
-
Getting Started with OpenSSH Key Management - Invidious
-
How to Install and configure PostgreSQL with phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In this article, we will learn how to Install and configure PostgreSQL with phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
PostgreSQL is powerful object-relational database systems. It is a free and open-source database management system. PhpPgAdmin is a fully managed web-based administration tool for the PostgreSQL database server.
-
How to Install a DEB File in Linux
So, you finally installed Linux and when downloading your favorite app you got a file with the “.deb” extension. Now what? In this article, let’s look at the two ways you can easily install apps using DEB files on Linux.
-
How to Install OPcache on Debian
In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Zend OPcache in Debian-based Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Mint.
OpCache is an advanced caching module that operates similarly to other caching solutions. By keeping your site’s pre-compiled PHP pages in shared memory, it substantially improves PHP performance and, by extension, your website. This avoids the need for PHP to load these pages every time the server receives a request.
In this guide, we will We’ll be using Ubuntu 20.04 in this post, and we’ll show you how to install and enable the module on both Apache and Nginx web servers. If you need help setting a server, please refer to one of our other guides.
-
How To Install Chromium Browser on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chromium Browser on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used, and Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code. The key difference between Chromium and Chrome is that Chromium is open-source.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Chromium Browser on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 423 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line, Linux Mint 20.3 MATE, Linux in the Ham Shack, and LINUX Unplugged
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
51 min 44 sec ago
58 min 55 sec ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago