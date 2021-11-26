In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chromium Browser on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used, and Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code. The key difference between Chromium and Chrome is that Chromium is open-source. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Chromium Browser on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Zend OPcache in Debian-based Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Mint. OpCache is an advanced caching module that operates similarly to other caching solutions. By keeping your site’s pre-compiled PHP pages in shared memory, it substantially improves PHP performance and, by extension, your website. This avoids the need for PHP to load these pages every time the server receives a request. In this guide, we will We’ll be using Ubuntu 20.04 in this post, and we’ll show you how to install and enable the module on both Apache and Nginx web servers. If you need help setting a server, please refer to one of our other guides.

So, you finally installed Linux and when downloading your favorite app you got a file with the “.deb” extension. Now what? In this article, let’s look at the two ways you can easily install apps using DEB files on Linux.

In this article, we will learn how to Install and configure PostgreSQL with phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS PostgreSQL is powerful object-relational database systems. It is a free and open-source database management system. PhpPgAdmin is a fully managed web-based administration tool for the PostgreSQL database server.

Ok this must be a very basic post for most of you and there is a readily available AWS doc for it, but I am just cutting it short to list down steps for achieving the objective quickly. You should go through the official AWS doc to understand all aspects of it but if you are on the clock then just follow along and get it set up in no time.

Looping is an inherent art, which can make your work simpler and help you automate repetitive tasks with relative ease. Imagine a situation wherein you need to update a series of numbers or text, and instead of doing it manually, you have the system do it for you. This is the power of looping and the benefits it brings to the table for you. Loops, as a function, are available in almost every programming language; Linux’s Bash is no exception to this rule. Here's a guide explaining how you can use the for loop in a shell script.

Linux is a multi-user operating system. Whether it's using the superuser account to execute administrative tasks or modifying the current user's access to a certain directory, you'll have to move between users at some point. Linux has several options for dealing with such difficulties. The obvious solution is to log out and log in as the desired user. But you have a couple of different options available through which you can switch users without logging out of the current user. In this article, you will learn about all the different ways to switch between users in the Linux system.

In this article, I will demonstrate how to setup MySQL replication between Master and Slave database servers. This will use two servers, one of which will replicate data from the other (Master to Slave). Use this setup if you want enhanced reliability and performance out of your systems configuration.

nftables will eventually replace iptables as the Linux kernel packet classification framework, more comply referred to as ‘the firewall.’ However, both are still present and will be for a while. So which one should you choose? Iptables vs Nftables, the answer is nftables, at least in the long run.

This tutorial will help you to learn the commands and steps to install Discord client on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using the terminal.

Offering great convenience and security, virtual machines are a popular staple for those who like to tinker and experiment on different operating systems. As personal computers become more and more capable, the market for virtual machines grew with it. Today, PCs can run several operating systems simultaneously. The current generation of smartphones has become capable devices. Users can edit videos, play complex games at high resolutions, stream and watch 4K videos, and emulate software meant for computers. This begs the question—can you run a virtual machine on a smartphone?

Microsoft has acknowledged an issue following the installation of the KB5008212 update. The problem causes email searching in Outlook to break, and no fix is currently available. To let people know about the issue, and to provide details of a workaround, Microsoft has published a support document entitled "Outlook Search not showing recent emails after Windows update KB5008212".

Et Tu, Avira? Ashwin reported last week that Norton was adding a new component, called Norton Crypto, to its security products. Norton Crypto is a crypto currency miner that will run when the system is detected as idle. It appears that Avira is doing the same.

Replace my reliance on iPad and Apple Pencil. Would be nice to use a small screen tablet on my Fedora instead. Just plug it when I need it, run GIMP or Aseprite in the same time it takes me with Procreate and Pixaki.

CISA has added 15 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities listed in the table below. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors of all types and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.