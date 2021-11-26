Proprietary Software Leftovers
CISA has added 15 new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities listed in the table below. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors of all types and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.
Replace my reliance on iPad and Apple Pencil. Would be nice to use a small screen tablet on my Fedora instead. Just plug it when I need it, run GIMP or Aseprite in the same time it takes me with Procreate and Pixaki.
Et Tu, Avira? Ashwin reported last week that Norton was adding a new component, called Norton Crypto, to its security products. Norton Crypto is a crypto currency miner that will run when the system is detected as idle. It appears that Avira is doing the same.
Microsoft has acknowledged an issue following the installation of the KB5008212 update. The problem causes email searching in Outlook to break, and no fix is currently available.
To let people know about the issue, and to provide details of a workaround, Microsoft has published a support document entitled "Outlook Search not showing recent emails after Windows update KB5008212".
today's howtos
Offering great convenience and security, virtual machines are a popular staple for those who like to tinker and experiment on different operating systems. As personal computers become more and more capable, the market for virtual machines grew with it. Today, PCs can run several operating systems simultaneously.
The current generation of smartphones has become capable devices. Users can edit videos, play complex games at high resolutions, stream and watch 4K videos, and emulate software meant for computers. This begs the question—can you run a virtual machine on a smartphone?
This tutorial will help you to learn the commands and steps to install Discord client on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using the terminal.
nftables will eventually replace iptables as the Linux kernel packet classification framework, more comply referred to as ‘the firewall.’ However, both are still present and will be for a while. So which one should you choose? Iptables vs Nftables, the answer is nftables, at least in the long run.
In this video, I am going to show how to install Linux Mint 20.3 "Una".
In this article, I will demonstrate how to setup MySQL replication between Master and Slave database servers. This will use two servers, one of which will replicate data from the other (Master to Slave). Use this setup if you want enhanced reliability and performance out of your systems configuration.
Linux is a multi-user operating system. Whether it's using the superuser account to execute administrative tasks or modifying the current user's access to a certain directory, you'll have to move between users at some point.
Linux has several options for dealing with such difficulties. The obvious solution is to log out and log in as the desired user. But you have a couple of different options available through which you can switch users without logging out of the current user.
In this article, you will learn about all the different ways to switch between users in the Linux system.
Looping is an inherent art, which can make your work simpler and help you automate repetitive tasks with relative ease.
Imagine a situation wherein you need to update a series of numbers or text, and instead of doing it manually, you have the system do it for you. This is the power of looping and the benefits it brings to the table for you.
Loops, as a function, are available in almost every programming language; Linux’s Bash is no exception to this rule.
Here's a guide explaining how you can use the for loop in a shell script.
Ok this must be a very basic post for most of you and there is a readily available AWS doc for it, but I am just cutting it short to list down steps for achieving the objective quickly. You should go through the official AWS doc to understand all aspects of it but if you are on the clock then just follow along and get it set up in no time.
In this article, we will learn how to Install and configure PostgreSQL with phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
PostgreSQL is powerful object-relational database systems. It is a free and open-source database management system. PhpPgAdmin is a fully managed web-based administration tool for the PostgreSQL database server.
So, you finally installed Linux and when downloading your favorite app you got a file with the “.deb” extension. Now what? In this article, let’s look at the two ways you can easily install apps using DEB files on Linux.
In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Zend OPcache in Debian-based Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Mint.
OpCache is an advanced caching module that operates similarly to other caching solutions. By keeping your site’s pre-compiled PHP pages in shared memory, it substantially improves PHP performance and, by extension, your website. This avoids the need for PHP to load these pages every time the server receives a request.
In this guide, we will We’ll be using Ubuntu 20.04 in this post, and we’ll show you how to install and enable the module on both Apache and Nginx web servers. If you need help setting a server, please refer to one of our other guides.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chromium Browser on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used, and Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code. The key difference between Chromium and Chrome is that Chromium is open-source.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Chromium Browser on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line, Linux Mint 20.3 MATE, Linux in the Ham Shack, and LINUX Unplugged
So many terminal commands can do the same thing. For example, I often use the 'wc' program to get a line count of terminal output. You see me do this on distro reviews to get the number of installed packages for that distro. Well, many people like to point out that I don't have to use 'wc' to get a line count. I could actually use at least half a dozen other standard core utilities to get a line count.
I've wanted a to annotate the screen while I record videos for a while and I've finally found something to do the job and that's Gromit MPX, expect to see it in future videos
Today we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3, MATE edition. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4 (but you can easily upgrade it to 5.13), MATE 1.26, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3, the MATE edition.
Hello and welcome to the first short-topics episode of 2022. In this episode, the hosts discuss a new appointment at the ARRL, an inexpensive four-band QRP transceiver, a new direction for Solus, the new release of Pipewire, three popular video rendering projects, WSJT-X, WFView and much more. Thank you for listening and have a fantastic week.
A new initiative uses open source to keep podcasting decentralized and add new features.
We chatted with Dave Jones behind the Podcast Index.
Security Leftovers
In a hurry to park your car? Don't want to fumble around in your pocket to find cash for the parking meter, and don't have the correct payment app installed on your phone?
Well, think carefully before rushing to scan the payment QR code stuck on the side of the meter - it may well be an attempt by fraudsters to phish your financial information.
Police are warning that they have discovered bogus QR codes stuck onto public parking meters across Austin, Texas - a city where parking meters don't display QR codes, and only accept payment via coins, cards or a smartphone app.
The City of Austin is warning about QR codes stuck to parking meters that take people to fraudulent payment sites.
Synopsis: This report explores the state of security across all of The Apache Software Foundation projects for the calendar year 2021. We review key metrics, specific vulnerabilities, and the most common ways users of ASF projects were affected by security issues.
[...]
The security committee of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) oversees and coordinates the handling of vulnerabilities across all of the 350+ Apache projects. Established in 2002 and composed of all volunteers, we have a consistent process for how issues are handled, and this process includes how our projects must disclose security issues.
Anyone finding security issues in any Apache project can report them to security@apache.org where they are recorded and passed on to the relevant dedicated security teams or private project management committees (PMC) to handle. The security committee monitors all the issues reported across all the projects and keeps track of the issues throughout the vulnerability lifecycle.
The security committee is responsible for ensuring that issues are dealt with properly and actively reminds projects of their outstanding issues and responsibilities. As a board committee, we have the ability to take action including blocking their future releases or, worst case, archiving a project if such projects are unresponsive to handling their security issues. This, along with the Apache License v2,0, are key parts of the ASF’s general oversight function around official releases, allowing the ASF to protect individual developers and giving users confidence to deploy and rely on ASF software.
The oversight into all security reports, along with tools we have developed, gives us the ability to easily create metrics on the issues. Our last report covered the metrics for 2020.
