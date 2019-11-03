Free Software Leftovers BeOS rebuild Haiku has a new feature that runs Windows apps • The Register The Haiku operating system has an experimental new feature, WINE. Originally a Linux subsystem, WINE can run unmodified Windows programs on other operating systems. Edward FitzGerald translated only 158 of the more than 1,200 quatrains attributed to the Persian Astronomer-Poet Omar Khayyám so there are probably more experimental operating systems out there than there are of Omar's rubāʿiyāt in English. Very, very few such OSes ever amount to much – a few demos, some sketchy code on GitHub, and that's the end. Haiku is different. An open-source reimplementation of former Apple exec Jean-Louis Gassée's BeOS, the project started in 2001 and took until 2018 to make it to its first beta version. But since then, the pace has picked up a little, with Beta 2 in 2020 and Beta 3 in 2021.

The Apache Weekly News Round-up: week ending 7 January 2022 Welcome, 2022! We hope that you have had a festive holiday season and are excited to kick off the new year. Here's what happened over the past week

Open 3D Engine: Amazon’s Old Clothes Or A Game Engine To Truly Get Excited About? | Hackaday Recently Amazon announced that they would be open sourcing the 3D engine and related behind their Amazon Lumberyard game tooling effort. As Lumberyard is based on CryEngine 3.8 (~2015 vintage), this raises the question of whether this new open source engine – creatively named Open 3D Engine (O3DE) – is an open source version of a CryTek engine, and what this brings to those of us who like to tinker with 2D, 3D games and similar. When reading through the marketing materials, one might be forgiven for thinking that O3DE is the best thing since sliced 3D bread, and is Amazon’s benevolent gift to the unwashed masses to free them from the chains imposed on them by proprietary engines like Unity and Unreal Engine. A closer look reveals however that O3DE is Lumberyard, but with many parts of Lumberyard replaced, including the renderer still in the process of being rewritten from the old CryEngine code.

Libre Arts - Looking back at 2021, looking forward at 2022 Let’s have a closer look at main events of 2021 and what’s coming for us in 2022. Obligatory disclaimer: I only talk about projects that I track more or less closely. There are many more great projects out there, and I’d love to hear your thoughts about those! [...] The other reason is that, with a project like GIMP, it’s hard to do just one thing. The team is constantly bombarded with requests that are mostly doable once you have a team of 10 to 20 full-time developers, which is light years away from where GIMP is now. Which results in a lot of running around between under-the-hood work, UX fixes, featurettes, better file formats support etc. So you give everyone a little of what they want but you end up delaying an actual release because the big stuff still needs to happen.

Funding software supply chains - staktrace.com An author of popular free software packages intentionally inserted infinite loops into his code to break downstream users, as a form of protest. It's not the first time this sort of thing has happened, and it won't be the last. In this particular case I would say that both primary parties are in the wrong. To the author: if you make your software freely available, obviously people are going to use it without paying for it. Why would you expect anything else? To the users: if you use some random piece of software in your code without verifying it and just keep blindly updating it, obviously stuff like this is going to happen. Why would you expect anything else? To me it seems like there's no strongly defined interface here, on either side. So you have to be prepared to accept any kind of behavior from the other party. What's surprising is that this doesn't happen more frequently.

Programming Leftovers Don’t mix URL parsers | daniel.haxx.se There is still no common or standard URL syntax format in sight. A string that you think looks like a URL passed to one URL parser might be considered fine, but passed to a second parser it might be rejected or get interpreted differently. I believe the state of URLs in the wild has never before been this poor.

Is Perl dead? @Randal L. Schwartz on Dart and Flutter @Code Maven - Invidious

TWC 146: 10K Prime and CW Trees | Bruce Gray [blogs.perl.org] In which we leap tall primes in a single bound, mis-take a tree, test percussion, and find the limits of a Curious Module. Task 1: 10001st Prime Number - One-liners (expanded) in Raku and Perl. Task 2: Curious Fraction Tree - Solutions in Raku and Perl (with 200+ tests), and another Perl solution using a CPAN module.

December of Rust 2021, Part 1: A Little Computer | The Mad Scientist Review In the beginning of December I read Andrei Ciobanu’s Writing a simple 16-bit VM in less than 125 lines of C. Now, I’ve been interested in virtual machines and emulators for a long time, and I work tangential to VMs as part of my day job as a JavaScript engine developer for Igalia. I found this post really interesting because, well, it does what it says on the tin: A simple VM in less than 125 lines of C. Readers of this blog, if I have any left at this point, might remember that in December 2020 I did a series of posts solving that year’s Advent of Code puzzles in order to try to teach myself how to write programs in the Rust programming language. I did say last year that if I were to do these puzzles again, I would do them at a slower pace and wouldn’t blog about them. Indeed, I started again this year, but it just wasn’t as interesting, having already gone through the progression from easy to hard puzzles and now having some idea already of the kinds of twists that they like to do in between the first and second halves of each puzzle.

Blink An LED On A PIC32 With Rust, Easily | Hackaday [Harry Gill] has you covered with his primer on programming a PIC32 with Rust, which will have you blinking an LED in no time. [Harry] admits that when he got started, his microcontroller programming skills were a bit rusty, so don’t let yourself think setting this up is beyond your abilities. If you have a working knowledge of the basics of microcontroller programming, you’ll be fine. [Harry] had to jump through a few hoops to get the right tools working, but thoughtfully documented the necessary steps, and provides a bare minimum hardware list.