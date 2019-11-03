Language Selection

Tuesday 11th of January 2022 06:15:37 AM
HowTos
  • The Zorin Appearance Tool

    The Zorin Appearance tool can mimic the desktop layout of proprietary operating systems, making it appealing to newcomers.

    Switching to Linux can be a bewildering experience for Windows and macOS users. To ease this transition, some distributions offer desktop environments that imitate proprietary ones. For example, ChaletOS, Linuxfx, and ReactOS all offer imitations of various versions of Windows, while elementary OS’s desktop is sometimes said to resemble that of ReactOS. Yet, no other distribution takes this approach as far as Zorin OS. Depending on the release version, Zorin OS offers as many as eight desktop layouts in its Zorin Appearance tool that loosely resemble those on everything from proprietary operating systems and mobile touchscreens to Ubuntu’s Unity. However, if you expect a full emulation of these operating systems, you may be disappointed.

    Zorin OS is an Ubuntu-derivative founded in 2009 by brothers Artyom and Kyrill Zorin and is currently based in Ireland. Zorin 16, the most recent version, comes in three editions: Core, a free version intended for modern computers; Lite, a free edition intended for “low-spec PCs up to 15 years old,” according to the download page; and Pro, which includes advanced productivity apps, costs $39, and can be installed for individuals with one license for multiple computers. All the versions default to a modified Xfce desktop with a minimalist modern appearance. However, the available settings range from elementary cosmetic control settings to unique controls over the applications that make up the desktop environment. On a virtual machine, you will need 35GB for installation, a high number which might well interfere with Zorin’s use on an older, small computer. In fact, while Zorin OS responds quickly while up and running, its boot and shutdown are notably sluggish.

  • Terraform Module Dependency - buildVirtual

    As of Terraform 0.13 you can create dependencies between your Terraform modules easily. Version 0.13 of Terraform has been available since August 2020, and introduced some enhancements to Terrafrom modules capability including count, depends_on and for_each functions. In this short article we will look at an example of how to use depends_on with Terraform modules.

    Terraform typically does a great job of understanding dependencies in your Terraform plans, however sometimes it is useful to manually configure a Terraform module dependency to ensure resources deploy in the expected order.

  • Linux Command: Passwd Usage

    All the user accounts need passwords to log in via the different operating systems many times. In the same way, we can update the password settings for passwords as we did for the user. Thus, the passwd command is known for making updates to the password in Linux. Henceforth, we will discuss the usages of the “passwd” command in Ubuntu 20.04 terminal. Let’s start with the terminal launch in Ubuntu 20.04 system. It would be done using the shortcut “Ctrl+Alt+T” in the Ubuntu 20.04 desktop. The terminal will be opened on your screen.

  • CUPS web interface fixed
  • How to Install Handbrake Video Transcoder 1.5.1 in Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    The popular free open-source Handbrake video transcoder released version 1.5.0 a day ago and then 1.5.1 with quick fix. Here’s what’s new and how to install it in Ubuntu / Linux Mint.

  • Linux Command: Usermod Usage

    Linux is a diverse operating system most known for its terminal commands. These commands are of a hundred types and usages. One of these Linux commands is the “Usermod” command. The usermod command can be used for performing a lot of things using flags. This command is specifically designed for Linux users to update and change anything regarding other users in their existing system. Within this guide today, you will see the different uses of the “Usermod” command in Ubuntu 20.04. Let’s have a new start with some of the usermod command examples to see those flags working. Let’s get started.

    Let’s start with the launch of a Ubuntu 20.04 console application. The shortcut key “Ctrl+Alt+T” will be used to launch it in our system quickly. To use the usermod command in Linux, we must use it in the terminal with sudo rights. For the use of sudo rights, you have to use the keyword “su” in the shell, as shown below. It will require your root account password and press Enter to do so. You will see that we will be able to work in a sudo terminal environment.

  • How to Install Cockpit on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable

    Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or enable Cockpit on Fedora 35 Workstation or Server.

  • Install a Redis server on Debian 11 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hello, friends. In this post, we will install a Redis server in Debian 11. For this, we will use the Debian repository that provides the most suitable way.

  • MySql Contains Podman -

    MySQL contains is a prominent open-source relational database administration system and one of the popular web server solutions. It stores and structures data in a meaningful and ensures easy accessibility. A container image is maintained by the community.

    Podman is a set of platform-as-a-service developments that support CI/CD development. It allows to develop and deploys applications inside virtual environments, called containers. Podman boots up an application with all its libraries and dependencies with a single image.

  • MySQL Database Commands Cheat Sheet for Linux

    Both MySQL and MariaDB are attributed as open-source relational database management systems (RDBMS). Since MySQL is broken down to either community or enterprise release.

    MariaDB became a drop-in replacement to parade all the structured query language (SQL) features offered by MySQL but at an open-source cost.

    So whether you are using MySQL Enterprise Edition, MySQL Community Edition, or MariaDB, this article is for you. By the end of your read, you should be comfortable with the use of the powerful structured query language mimicked by these RDBMS.

  • How to Install Fail2ban with Firewalld on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable

    Fail2ban is an intrusion prevention software framework that protects computer servers from primarily brute-force attacks, banning bad user agents, banning URL scanners, and much more. Fail2ban achieves this by reading access/error logs of your server or web applications. Fail2ban is coded in the python programming language.

    The following tutorial will teach you how to install Fail2ban on Fedora 35 Workstation or Server and some basic setup and tips.

  • How to Install ClamAV on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable

    ClamAV is an open-source and free antivirus software toolkit able to detect many types of malicious software, including viruses, trojans, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. One of its primary uses of ClamAV is on mail servers as a server-side email virus scanner or used on file hosting servers to periodically scan to make sure files are clean, especially if the public can upload to the server.

    ClamAV supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features, and receives updates for its signature database daily to sometimes numerous times per day for the latest protection.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and use ClamAV on Fedora 35 Workstation or Server.

  • How to Install MariaDB 10.6 on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable

    MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.

    MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MariaDB 10.6 on Fedora 35 Workstation or Server.

  • How to Install SQLite 3 on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable

    SQLite is a free, lightweight relational database management system (RDBMS) in a C library. SQLite is not a client-server database engine. Instead, it is embedded into the end program. Primarily all programming languages support SQLite, which how languages embed the program is with a file with .sqlite3/.sqlite/.DB extension. The software is a popular choice for local/client storage such as web browsers, Android devices, and much more. The list is quite extensive.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install SQLite 3 with Fedora 35 Workstation or Server.

  • It only takes minutes to set up a Git repository on Linux - TechRepublic

    If you need a quick code repository, you have everything you need with git and SSH. Jack Wallen shows you how it's done.

  • Install Deepin Desktop Environment (UbuntuDDE) on POP OS

    In this tutorial, we learn the steps to install popular Deepin Dekstop- DEE on POP_OS 20.04 LTS or 21.04 Linux using the command terminal.

    Deepin is one of the most beautiful Linux distro based on the Debian operating system. However, there are many people who refrain themselves from using either because of its origin or slow repository. Hence, one of the best ways to experience its beauty is by installing the Deepin Desktop GUI on our existing POP_OS operating systems.

    Moreover, installing a new operating system is also cumbersome if you have already have set up applications you required on it. In such as scenario, installing an extra GUI apart from the default one will be a good idea.

    POP_OS comes with a popular Gnome desktop environment, however being a Linux distro, users are free to install any popular Linux GUI with few commands such as Cinnamon, XFCE, etc. However, unlike other GUI, the Deepin Linux desktop is not available through the default base repository of POPOS. Therefore, to get it we have to add a repo manually. And the best way is to use the package repo made available by UbuntuDDE, an Linux operating system based on Ubuntu and running with DDE.

  • 4 Ways to Install Discord client on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    In this tutorial, we learn the commands and steps to install GitHub alternative self-hosted GitLab on Ubuntu 20.04 Focalusing the terminal.

  • Install Gitlab on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa Linux - Linux Shout

    GitLab is a version control system( VCS). It is based entirely on Git, a distributed versioning system that is made available as open-source software. Git is by far the most widely used VCS in the world. GitLab is not much different from GitHub, both web-based solutions are based on Git for managing the various repository created by developers. Anyone who is acquainted with GitHub would already know what is Gitlab, still, if you are not then it is an alternative to Github. It is a solution that was written by Ukrainian Dmitriy Zaporozhets in collaboration with Valery Sizov in 2011 using the programming language Ruby on Rails. After Microsoft took over GitHub in 2018, many users switch to GitLab to mitigate the monopoly of one platform.

    Being a version management platform the key task of GitLab is to save and document all changes to files done by developers and their source code to make them easily traceable at any time. Hence, GitLab including Github is more inclined and used by the programmers and developers to make things easy for them. Due to a version control system, several developers can work on the same project simultaneously. Know more about this platform’s history at Wikipedia.

Free Software Leftovers

  • BeOS rebuild Haiku has a new feature that runs Windows apps • The Register

    The Haiku operating system has an experimental new feature, WINE. Originally a Linux subsystem, WINE can run unmodified Windows programs on other operating systems. Edward FitzGerald translated only 158 of the more than 1,200 quatrains attributed to the Persian Astronomer-Poet Omar Khayyám so there are probably more experimental operating systems out there than there are of Omar's rubāʿiyāt in English. Very, very few such OSes ever amount to much – a few demos, some sketchy code on GitHub, and that's the end. Haiku is different. An open-source reimplementation of former Apple exec Jean-Louis Gassée's BeOS, the project started in 2001 and took until 2018 to make it to its first beta version. But since then, the pace has picked up a little, with Beta 2 in 2020 and Beta 3 in 2021.

  • The Apache Weekly News Round-up: week ending 7 January 2022

    Welcome, 2022! We hope that you have had a festive holiday season and are excited to kick off the new year. Here's what happened over the past week

  • Open 3D Engine: Amazon’s Old Clothes Or A Game Engine To Truly Get Excited About? | Hackaday

    Recently Amazon announced that they would be open sourcing the 3D engine and related behind their Amazon Lumberyard game tooling effort. As Lumberyard is based on CryEngine 3.8 (~2015 vintage), this raises the question of whether this new open source engine – creatively named Open 3D Engine (O3DE) – is an open source version of a CryTek engine, and what this brings to those of us who like to tinker with 2D, 3D games and similar. When reading through the marketing materials, one might be forgiven for thinking that O3DE is the best thing since sliced 3D bread, and is Amazon’s benevolent gift to the unwashed masses to free them from the chains imposed on them by proprietary engines like Unity and Unreal Engine. A closer look reveals however that O3DE is Lumberyard, but with many parts of Lumberyard replaced, including the renderer still in the process of being rewritten from the old CryEngine code.

  • Libre Arts - Looking back at 2021, looking forward at 2022

    Let’s have a closer look at main events of 2021 and what’s coming for us in 2022. Obligatory disclaimer: I only talk about projects that I track more or less closely. There are many more great projects out there, and I’d love to hear your thoughts about those! [...] The other reason is that, with a project like GIMP, it’s hard to do just one thing. The team is constantly bombarded with requests that are mostly doable once you have a team of 10 to 20 full-time developers, which is light years away from where GIMP is now. Which results in a lot of running around between under-the-hood work, UX fixes, featurettes, better file formats support etc. So you give everyone a little of what they want but you end up delaying an actual release because the big stuff still needs to happen.

  • Funding software supply chains - staktrace.com

    An author of popular free software packages intentionally inserted infinite loops into his code to break downstream users, as a form of protest. It's not the first time this sort of thing has happened, and it won't be the last. In this particular case I would say that both primary parties are in the wrong. To the author: if you make your software freely available, obviously people are going to use it without paying for it. Why would you expect anything else? To the users: if you use some random piece of software in your code without verifying it and just keep blindly updating it, obviously stuff like this is going to happen. Why would you expect anything else? To me it seems like there's no strongly defined interface here, on either side. So you have to be prepared to accept any kind of behavior from the other party. What's surprising is that this doesn't happen more frequently.

Programming Leftovers

  • Don’t mix URL parsers | daniel.haxx.se

    There is still no common or standard URL syntax format in sight. A string that you think looks like a URL passed to one URL parser might be considered fine, but passed to a second parser it might be rejected or get interpreted differently. I believe the state of URLs in the wild has never before been this poor.

  • Is Perl dead? @Randal L. Schwartz on Dart and Flutter @Code Maven - Invidious
  • TWC 146: 10K Prime and CW Trees | Bruce Gray [blogs.perl.org]

    In which we leap tall primes in a single bound, mis-take a tree, test percussion, and find the limits of a Curious Module. Task 1: 10001st Prime Number - One-liners (expanded) in Raku and Perl. Task 2: Curious Fraction Tree - Solutions in Raku and Perl (with 200+ tests), and another Perl solution using a CPAN module.

  • December of Rust 2021, Part 1: A Little Computer | The Mad Scientist Review

    In the beginning of December I read Andrei Ciobanu’s Writing a simple 16-bit VM in less than 125 lines of C. Now, I’ve been interested in virtual machines and emulators for a long time, and I work tangential to VMs as part of my day job as a JavaScript engine developer for Igalia. I found this post really interesting because, well, it does what it says on the tin: A simple VM in less than 125 lines of C. Readers of this blog, if I have any left at this point, might remember that in December 2020 I did a series of posts solving that year’s Advent of Code puzzles in order to try to teach myself how to write programs in the Rust programming language. I did say last year that if I were to do these puzzles again, I would do them at a slower pace and wouldn’t blog about them. Indeed, I started again this year, but it just wasn’t as interesting, having already gone through the progression from easy to hard puzzles and now having some idea already of the kinds of twists that they like to do in between the first and second halves of each puzzle.

  • Blink An LED On A PIC32 With Rust, Easily | Hackaday

    [Harry Gill] has you covered with his primer on programming a PIC32 with Rust, which will have you blinking an LED in no time. [Harry] admits that when he got started, his microcontroller programming skills were a bit rusty, so don’t let yourself think setting this up is beyond your abilities. If you have a working knowledge of the basics of microcontroller programming, you’ll be fine. [Harry] had to jump through a few hoops to get the right tools working, but thoughtfully documented the necessary steps, and provides a bare minimum hardware list.

CentOS and RHEL: Hyperscale and More

  • CentOS Hyperscale SIG Quarterly Report for 2021Q4

    This report covers work that happened between October 2nd and December 31st. For previous work, see the 2021Q3 report.

  • Hyperscalers Have Been Making CentOS 9 Stream More Attractive With New Features - Phoronix

    While many were upset by CentOS Linux 8 going premature EOL at the end of last year, for those that made the move to CentOS Stream there continues to be a love of moment in part by the recently establisher Hyperscale SIG. For CentOS Stream 9, the big hyperscalers have been working on some interesting additions/backporting to the platform. Established one year ago with backing from the likes of Twitter and Facebook was the CentOS Hyperscale SIG. Engineers from these big tech companies have been working to provide optional back-ports and other new features atop CentOS (Stream) for what otherwise isn't readily available on that enterprise-aged software platform.

  • The Red Hat ecosystem: Then vs. now

    Once upon a time, the Red Hat ecosystem was oriented around one platform: Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Those days are gone. While RHEL remains one pillar of Red Hat's offerings, the Red Hat ecosystem evolved to include a variety of other products and services through acquisitions and new development. Concurrently, key facets of the relationship between Red Hat, Linux and open source have changed in important ways. Let's examine the state of the Red Hat ecosystem in the 2020s and its relationship to the larger software market. We'll look at the major products and services Red Hat offers -- and how those services interact with third-party tools and software, such as Linux distributions based on RHEL.

Mozilla: Theming and Privacy Posing

  • Adwaita Fan? Check Out This Epic Theme for Firefox - OMG! Ubuntu!

    Do you want a Firefox theme that makes the browser better integrate with the vanilla GNOME desktop? If you do, check out the Firefox GNOME Theme on GitHub. It’s an all-in-one transformation pack that works with modern versions of the browser. When applied it makes Firefox look and feel like a regular GTK app adhering to GNOME’s Adwaita theme. We’re talking the same gradients, colours, and button shapes as Adwaita, and it supports Adwaita’s standard light look as well as it’s dark mode.

  • Digital Checklist: How to Start 2022 Right [Ed: Who wrote that blog post for Mozilla? “Prior to Mozilla, Lindsey headed up corporate-level marketing for Facebook Inc.” as per this page and she is not alone.]

    For most, the New Year marks a time to reflect, reset and re-prioritize. While learning a new language, creating a budget or starting up a new hobby have become staples of our New Years’ Resolutions, as our lives increasingly shift online, it’s important we also use this opportunity to reassess our digital habits. Whether you received a new device this holiday season or just want to make sure you’re protecting yourself online, there’s no better time to partake in some New Year's cyber cleaning. To get 2022 off to a strong start, here's a helpful and easy checklist to help you tidy up your browsing, tighten your security and ensure your online health isn’t left at the wayside.

