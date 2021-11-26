Language Selection

Modern Alternatives to Some of the Classic Linux Commands

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of January 2022 10:30:12 AM
Software

When you start learning Linux, you begin with a standard set of Linux commands that have been in existence since the UNIX days. As you grow old as a Linux user, you keep on mastering the same set of standard commands.

But these standard, legacy commands were created several decades ago and while they do their intended jobs, their functionalities could be improved and the structure could be simplified.

Modern Alternatives to Some of the Classic Linux Commands

Linux Kernel 5.16 Released. This is What's New

Linus Torvalds released Linux Kernel 5.16 as the first stable Kernel release of the year 2022, improving storage, processor, ports and all modules.

Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and More

  • Destination Linux 260: A Retro-spective of Classic Linux Distros

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to talk about the Classics of the distro world. Then we’re going to discuss some updates to Audacity. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 159 – Late Night Linux

    A simple FOSS way to share your mouse and keyboard across multiple machines, and a handy command line tool to find duplicate files. Plus your predictions for 2022 including gaming, GNOME, Firefox, Raspberry Pi, and PipeWire.

  • Ask A KDE Dev Anything - TEST! - Kockatoo Tube

    Yo, come at me and ask me stuff! I'll use this stream to check if things work or not.

Rockchip RK3568 SBC to power 4G/5G, WiFI 6 connected smart displays, features an optional tuner

Geniatech is back with another Rockchip RK3568 SBC. The K3-3568 single board computer is designed specifically for smart displays with 4G LTE, 5G, or WiFi 6 connectivity, and follows last year’s “Geniatech RK3568 development board” (aka DB3568) offered as a full-featured development kit for Rockchip RK3568 SoC. K3-3568 SBC ships with up to 8GB RAM, up to 64GB eMMC flash, and offers multiple display interfaces with HDMI, MIPI DSI, LVDS, eDP, plus and an internal HDMI input connector, as well as support for an optional DVB-T2, ISDB-T, DMBT, or ATSC digital tuner. Read more

