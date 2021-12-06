today's leftovers Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 717 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 717 for the week of January 2 – 8, 2022.

Release of Vanilla framework v3.0 | Ubuntu We’ve just released Vanilla v3.0 – a new major update to our CSS framework. It includes a few significant updates and improvements around spacing variables, responsive breakpoints, a new expanding search box and various updates to existing components. Important aspects of the release include dropping a noticeable chunk of deprecated styles and components and removing IE support. [...] We’ve always put a lot of attention into making sure components in Vanilla are consistently spaced and that all text and block elements align properly to our baseline grid. To make it possible while keeping the framework flexible, we used to have quite a large number of spacing variables in our SCSS code. These were used to add various amounts of horizontal or vertical spacing to the elements. We also had separate variables for “inner” and “outer” spacing. These turned out to be confusing, as it wasn’t always clear for more complex components if the given space should be considered “inner” or “outer”. The other aspect that made Vanilla spacing complicated was the density multiplication factor that could be changed on a framework level. It affected some of the spacing variables (that we called “scaleable”), but not the others. It was not widely used and was the source of some confusion and bugs. For Vanilla 3.0 we decided to refactor the spacing variables and reduce the number of them. We did this by removing the separation of “inner” and “outer” spacing, merging different variables that share the same values and removing the density multiplier and all variables that it affected. We still kept separate variables for horizontal and vertical spacing (to make it clear which values should be used in given directions), but they all follow the same naming conventions. So, “small” horizontal spacing has the same value as “small” vertical one. Alongside this work, we also cleaned up and refactored some spacing related mappings. This allowed us to reduce the number of our main spacing variables from 20 to around 10 with much more clear and consistent naming.

SUSE-Dell Technologies partnership continues to shine with Joint Open Source Solutions | SUSE Communities More value. Less effort. Less worry. No lock-in. For more than 20 years now, these are the shared values of SUSE and our partners at Dell Technologies. We believe in our joint ventures, but we still want you to feel you have the final decision to love us, no questions asked. And that’s how the future should be because it will be widely distributed over sensors and machines, in the cloud, on-premise and at the edge, all with a strong open-source backbone. Together we continue to collaborate over platform integration, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) support, and a solid compute foundation. We enable enterprises to deploy interoperable platforms for mission-critical computing and delivery IT services across your own blend of physical, virtual and cloud environments. And we base it all on SUSE Linux.

SA Power Networks focuses on sustainability with SUSE “We’re completing four full patching cycles a year with very few issues thanks to the reliability of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.” Pino Lascala, Server Technical Engineer (Unix), SA Power Networks.

Chromium Blog: Chrome 98 Beta: Color Gradient Vector Fonts, Region Capture Origin Trial, and More Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 98 is beta as of January 10, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.

Google Rolls Chrome 98 Into Beta With COLRv1 Font Support - Phoronix Following last week's release of Chrome 97, Google has promoted Chrome 98 to beta form. With Chrome 98 there are a variety of small additions but mostly developer-facing items. Some of the Chrome 98 beta highlights include: - COLRv1 color gradient vector fonts are supported as a new font format. These color fonts are made up of glpyhs with multiple colors in them such as for emoji, country flags, or multi-colored letters. More details on COLRv1 fonts via developer.chrome.com.

Making Open Source economy more viable with dual license collectives Here is an idea that has been sitting in my mind for more than a year now, and I still think it might work. I finally decided to write it down, so people can tell me if it already has been tried or why is it bad. I almost never have any truly unique idea, so I bet someone will send me a link proving that I just suck at googling stuff. If you think it's good – feel free to give it a try. After all, ideas are cheap and execution is where the value is.

Programming Leftovers Setting Up a CI System Part 3: Provisioning Your CI Gateway In this article, we will further discuss the role of the CI gateway, and which steps we can take to simplify its deployment, maintenance, and disaster recovery. This work is sponsored by the Valve Corporation.

Raku Advent Calendar: All the blogs posts of 2021

2022.01/02 Perching? – Rakudo Weekly News Inspired by the mention of increased number of visitors to the 2021 Raku Advent Calendar (up 180% from 2020), and an article about the cycle of adoption of technology, Steve Roe created a Pull Request for the Raku’s Most Wanted list, which describes a plan to make the Raku Programming Language the tool of choice for the scientist / programmer that is hitting the limits of Python. Hopefully, a Python Perch for all the people working on this in the Rakudo Weekly News, will become a thing!

The importance of window to desktop file mapping - Nico's blog Now that we established why it is important to map a window to a desktop file, how is it done? On Wayland the xdg-shell protocol, which is responsible for application windows, has builtin support for passing a desktop file name in form of set_app_id. On X11, it’s more complicated. For Qt applications the plasma-integration Qt Platform Theme sets a KDE-specific window property that contains the desktop file name. The task manager reads this property and handles it accordingly. GTK apps have a very similar window property, named _GTK_APPLICATION_ID. However, until now Plasma did not use this information at all! Beginning with Plasma 5.25 the task manager will take _GTK_APPLICATION_ID into account, which fixes matching Gedit and other apps.

Mike Blumenkrantz: How To Bug I posted some fun fluff pieces last week to kick off the new year, but now it’s time to get down to brass tacks. Everyone knows adding features is just flipping on the enable button. Now it’s time to see some real work. If you don’t like real work, stop reading. Stop right now. Now. Alright, now that all the haters are gone, let’s put on our bisecting snorkels and dive in.