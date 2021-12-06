today's leftovers
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 717 for the week of January 2 – 8, 2022.
We’ve just released Vanilla v3.0 – a new major update to our CSS framework. It includes a few significant updates and improvements around spacing variables, responsive breakpoints, a new expanding search box and various updates to existing components. Important aspects of the release include dropping a noticeable chunk of deprecated styles and components and removing IE support.
[...]
We’ve always put a lot of attention into making sure components in Vanilla are consistently spaced and that all text and block elements align properly to our baseline grid. To make it possible while keeping the framework flexible, we used to have quite a large number of spacing variables in our SCSS code. These were used to add various amounts of horizontal or vertical spacing to the elements.
We also had separate variables for “inner” and “outer” spacing. These turned out to be confusing, as it wasn’t always clear for more complex components if the given space should be considered “inner” or “outer”. The other aspect that made Vanilla spacing complicated was the density multiplication factor that could be changed on a framework level. It affected some of the spacing variables (that we called “scaleable”), but not the others. It was not widely used and was the source of some confusion and bugs.
For Vanilla 3.0 we decided to refactor the spacing variables and reduce the number of them. We did this by removing the separation of “inner” and “outer” spacing, merging different variables that share the same values and removing the density multiplier and all variables that it affected. We still kept separate variables for horizontal and vertical spacing (to make it clear which values should be used in given directions), but they all follow the same naming conventions. So, “small” horizontal spacing has the same value as “small” vertical one.
Alongside this work, we also cleaned up and refactored some spacing related mappings.
This allowed us to reduce the number of our main spacing variables from 20 to around 10 with much more clear and consistent naming.
More value. Less effort. Less worry. No lock-in.
For more than 20 years now, these are the shared values of SUSE and our partners at Dell Technologies. We believe in our joint ventures, but we still want you to feel you have the final decision to love us, no questions asked. And that’s how the future should be because it will be widely distributed over sensors and machines, in the cloud, on-premise and at the edge, all with a strong open-source backbone.
Together we continue to collaborate over platform integration, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) support, and a solid compute foundation. We enable enterprises to deploy interoperable platforms for mission-critical computing and delivery IT services across your own blend of physical, virtual and cloud environments. And we base it all on SUSE Linux.
“We’re completing four full patching cycles a year with very few issues thanks to the reliability of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.” Pino Lascala, Server Technical Engineer (Unix), SA Power Networks.
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 98 is beta as of January 10, 2022. You can download the latest on Google.com for desktop or on Google Play Store on Android.
Following last week's release of Chrome 97, Google has promoted Chrome 98 to beta form.
With Chrome 98 there are a variety of small additions but mostly developer-facing items. Some of the Chrome 98 beta highlights include:
- COLRv1 color gradient vector fonts are supported as a new font format. These color fonts are made up of glpyhs with multiple colors in them such as for emoji, country flags, or multi-colored letters. More details on COLRv1 fonts via developer.chrome.com.
Here is an idea that has been sitting in my mind for more than a year now, and I still think it might work. I finally decided to write it down, so people can tell me if it already has been tried or why is it bad. I almost never have any truly unique idea, so I bet someone will send me a link proving that I just suck at googling stuff. If you think it's good – feel free to give it a try. After all, ideas are cheap and execution is where the value is.
Programming Leftovers
In this article, we will further discuss the role of the CI gateway, and which steps we can take to simplify its deployment, maintenance, and disaster recovery.
This work is sponsored by the Valve Corporation.
Inspired by the mention of increased number of visitors to the 2021 Raku Advent Calendar (up 180% from 2020), and an article about the cycle of adoption of technology, Steve Roe created a Pull Request for the Raku’s Most Wanted list, which describes a plan to make the Raku Programming Language the tool of choice for the scientist / programmer that is hitting the limits of Python. Hopefully, a Python Perch for all the people working on this in the Rakudo Weekly News, will become a thing!
Now that we established why it is important to map a window to a desktop file, how is it done?
On Wayland the xdg-shell protocol, which is responsible for application windows, has builtin support for passing a desktop file name in form of set_app_id.
On X11, it’s more complicated.
For Qt applications the plasma-integration Qt Platform Theme sets a KDE-specific window property that contains the desktop file name. The task manager reads this property and handles it accordingly.
GTK apps have a very similar window property, named _GTK_APPLICATION_ID. However, until now Plasma did not use this information at all! Beginning with Plasma 5.25 the task manager will take _GTK_APPLICATION_ID into account, which fixes matching Gedit and other apps.
I posted some fun fluff pieces last week to kick off the new year, but now it’s time to get down to brass tacks.
Everyone knows adding features is just flipping on the enable button. Now it’s time to see some real work.
If you don’t like real work, stop reading. Stop right now. Now.
Alright, now that all the haters are gone, let’s put on our bisecting snorkels and dive in.
How to install QPrompt as an alternative to Teleprompter
An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has changed the way of living life earlier, we used to go to our offices, colleges, schools, but now we shifted to a virtual environment.
Now you attend your office meeting from the couch, children attending their school while taking a nap, and many untold stories of different domains.
Whatever the situation is, you take the help of video to convey your thought, and It’s quite possible to make mistakes while shooting a video. And it’s quite embarrassing too.
Qprompt is one of the teleprompter software available on all major platforms, including Android mobile, and most importantly, it is an open-source application.
today's howtos
Apache Cassandra is an open-source NoSQL distributed database management system. Cassandra can be scaled horizontally by adding more nodes across which data is replicated automatically. Nodes can be added or removed without any downtime. The nodes can be organized logically as a cluster or a ring and set up across multiple data centers to improve speed and reliability for high-performance applications.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Apache Cassandra on AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux 8 OS. The commands for both the Operating systems will be identical unless specified otherwise.
LEMP is a collection of open-source software commonly used to serve web applications. The term LEMP is an acronym that represents the configuration of a Linux operating system with an Nginx (pronounced engine-x, hence the E in the acronym) web server, with site data stored in a MySQL or MariaDB database and dynamic content processed by PHP that is popularly used for hosting extensive websites due to its performance and scalability.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LEMP (Nginx, MariaDB, PHP) on Fedora 35 Server or Workstation. The tutorial will install various version choices with Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP.
ModSecurity, often referred to as Modsec, is a free, open-source web application firewall (WAF). ModSecurity was created as a module for the Apache HTTP Server. However, since its early days, the WAF has grown and now covers an array of HyperText Transfer Protocol request and response filtering capabilities for various platforms such as Microsoft IIS, Nginx, and Apache.
How the WAF works, the ModSecurity engine is deployed in front of the web application, allowing the engine to scan the incoming and outgoing HTTP connections. ModSecurity is most commonly used in conjunction with the OWASP Core Rule Set (CRS), an open-source set of rules written in ModSecurity’s SecRules language and is highly regarded among the security industry.
When Yarn introduced a lock file (similar to Gemfile.lock), it did it with an unexpected twist. If you need reproducible builds, yarn.lock is not enough.
What is a lock file? Lock files ensure that the defined dependencies from files such as package.json get pinned to specific versions. This later ensures parity on developers’ workstations, CI, and production.
Many people probably depend on Yarn doing the right thing and installing only the pinned versions from yarn.lock on yarn install. But, unfortunately, this is not the case…
The default behavior of yarn install is that the yarn.lock file gets updated if there is any mismatch between package.json and yarn.lock. Weird, right?
(In comparison, other package managers such as RubyGems would only ever look at lock files and install the pinned versions from there.)
Varnish cache software does not support SSL/TLS by default. You need additional software to enable SSL/TLS support on Varnish.
SSL Termination is a method to enable SSL/TLS on Varnish. You can use Hitch, Nginx, or Apache to enable SSL termination for the Varnish HTTP accelerator.
SSL termination software will be running on the HTTPS port '443' and handles all HTTPS requests from clients. After that, all requests will be forwarded to the varnish cache software, then forward to the origin backend server.
To be able to tell which one is happening (do you need to make a change, or do you just need to wait?), you need to be able to find your domain’s authoritative nameserver and query it to see what records it has.
But when I looked up how to find a domain’s authoritative nameserver online to see what advice was out there, I found a lot of conflicting answers. So here’s how I look up a domain’s authoritative nameserver when I want to be 100% sure I’m getting the right answer.
In this example, we’re going to look up the authoritative nameserver for jvns.ca. There are 2 steps, and the hardest part is just knowing what line of dig’s output to use.
Podman is a daemon-less engine for developing, managing, and running Open Container Initiative (OCI)-compliant containers. This is the second article in a series about using Podman based on things I do in my real work environment. In my previous article, I showed you how to start containers quickly and easily using the familiar interface of shell scripting.
In this article, I'll demonstrate how to get insight into running containers. If you want to follow along with this article, first run the shell scripts I used in the "Setting things up" section of the first article in this series.
[...]
There are more options to explore in the podman ps and podman stats toolset. Try them out to familiarize yourself with the outputs. As you do, you'll become comfortable with the commands, and you'll be able to decide what suits your ongoing needs best.
Podman is gaining more and more followers as a convenient and flexible tool for managing containers and images. Understanding how to use it for things such as listing running containers gives you an advantage in managing containers.
In my next article, I'll explore how to get your container's external internet protocol (IP) address. Until then, you can learn more about Podman from 10 Podman guides to do more with containers in 2022, Top 10 container guides for sysadmins, and of course, Podman.io.
Bagisto is an easy to use, free and open source Laravel eCommerce platform to build your online shop in no time.
In this guide we will learn how to configure Laravel Bagisto with Nginx and PHP-FPM with MariaDB as the data source.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 8.
MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.
MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
BusyBox is getting popular these days, specially among Docker users. Many Docker images use BusyBox to provide you with a minimal image.
And this could leave many users confused specially if you take Linux commands for granted. You think ls, mv and other such commands are part of Linux, while the truth is that these commands are part of GNU Coreutils package and most Linux distributions have it preinstalled.
GNU Coreutils is almost the de facto provider of various UNIX/Linux commands. Almost because there are always alternatives and BusyBox is one such alternative to GNU Coreutils.
As you may know, Gnome control center (aka settings) has “Fractional Scaling” option since Ubuntu 20.04, allows to change scaling level for HiDPI displays.
By default, user may scale up to 125%, 150%, 175% and 200% to make Ubuntu (or other GNOME based Linux, such as Fedora) to be read easily. In this tutorial, I’m going to introduce “BetterScale”, a command line tool gives more scaling levels.
In this guide you are going to learn the most simple yet powerful Linux commands which every Linux system user should know. These commands are used over and over on your daily work.
Below given the Tips & Tricks you are about to learn.
Suppose you’re looking for someone but not able to find him/her. You know the place where he/she is, but not the exact location. No worries, your Android can make things easy for you in situations like this. You just need to share the exact location from the person’s (you’re looking for) Android to your Android. By doing so, you can easily reach your exact destination. So, manage your Android location sharing and get things done pretty easily.
Moreover, you can also manage your app location sharing access on your Android along with WiFi and Bluetooth scanning to detect the location automatically. Additionally, real-time location sharing, Google’s location history on/off, is also there for your convenience. So finding or hiding your location is not a big deal anymore.
