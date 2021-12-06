Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of January 2022 06:27:49 PM

A new Linux phone is on the market called the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition. It comes with an impressive range of features and a $399 price tag that’s sure to catch anyone’s attention.

The new PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition is set for preorder on January 11, 2022, at 2 pm Eastern. The price is pretty reasonable for what the phone brings to the table.

The default operating system for the PinePhone Pro is Manjaro Linux with KDE Plasma Mobile, but the company has made its phone completely open, which means you can run all different operating systems on it. It just comes down to the community and what kinds of creative stuff they can come up with.