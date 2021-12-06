ThinkPad AMD Debian
After a hiatus of 6 years, it was nice to be back with the ThinkPad. This blog post briefly touches upon my impressions with the current generation ThinkPad T14 Gen2 AMD variant.
The overall hardware support has been surprisingly decent. The MediaTek WiFi driver had some glitches but with Linux 5.15+, things have considerably improved. And I hope the trend will continue with forthcoming Linux releases. My previous device driver experience with MediaTek wasn’t good but I took the plunge, considering that in the worst scenario I’d have the option to swap the card.
There’s a lot of marketing about Linux + Intel. But I took a jibe with Linux + AMD. There are glitches but nothing so far that has been a dealbreaker. If anything, I wish Lenovo/AMD would seriously work on the power/thermal issues.
Android Leftovers
You Can Preorder the $399 Linux PinePhone Pro Today
A new Linux phone is on the market called the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition. It comes with an impressive range of features and a $399 price tag that’s sure to catch anyone’s attention. The new PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition is set for preorder on January 11, 2022, at 2 pm Eastern. The price is pretty reasonable for what the phone brings to the table. The default operating system for the PinePhone Pro is Manjaro Linux with KDE Plasma Mobile, but the company has made its phone completely open, which means you can run all different operating systems on it. It just comes down to the community and what kinds of creative stuff they can come up with.
Latte Dock v0.10.7 | Bug Fix Release
Let's welcome Latte Dock v0.10.7 the 7th Official Bug Fix Release of v0.10.x branch! Go get it from, download.kde.org*
Ubuntu 21.04 Support Ends Next Week
For those who haven’t looked at a calendar in a while, January 20th is next week. Assuming you haven’t already, now is the time to start thinking about upgrade paths or alternative distro choices. Released last April, Ubuntu 21.04 received nine months of support from release. From January 20 it will get nothing else. No further kernel patches, no critical security fixes, and no further app updates though the standard Ubuntu repos.
