You Can Now Pre-Order the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition Linux Smartphone

Unveiled in mid-October 2021, the PinePhone Pro features a custom-made RK3399S Rockchip Hexa-Core processor that runs at at 1.5GHz, an ARM Mali T860 GPU, a gorgeous in-cell 1440×720 IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 4, 4GB of dual-channel 800MHz LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of internal eMMC flash storage. The Linux phone also features a high-fidelity 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, accelerator, gyroscope, proximity, compass, and ambient light sensors, status LED, vibration motor, Micro SD slot, pogo-pins, USB-C port for charging, and DP alt-mode video out.

Stable Kernels: 5.15.14, 5.10.91, 5.4.171, 4.19.225, 4.14.262, 4.9.297, and 4.4.299

I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.14 kernel. All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h

ThinkPad AMD Debian

After a hiatus of 6 years, it was nice to be back with the ThinkPad. This blog post briefly touches upon my impressions with the current generation ThinkPad T14 Gen2 AMD variant. The overall hardware support has been surprisingly decent. The MediaTek WiFi driver had some glitches but with Linux 5.15+, things have considerably improved. And I hope the trend will continue with forthcoming Linux releases. My previous device driver experience with MediaTek wasn’t good but I took the plunge, considering that in the worst scenario I’d have the option to swap the card. There’s a lot of marketing about Linux + Intel. But I took a jibe with Linux + AMD. There are glitches but nothing so far that has been a dealbreaker. If anything, I wish Lenovo/AMD would seriously work on the power/thermal issues.