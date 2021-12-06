NVIDIA and Linux
NVIDIA 510.39.01 Beta driver out for Linux | GamingOnLinux
After silently launching the RTX 3080 12GB, NVIDIA has also today put out a brand new Beta driver for Linux with version 510.39.01 now available.
The interesting part is, the changelog mentions quite a number of things that were added in previous driver releases like support for the GBM API. There's also mentions of extensions that were added in previous stable releases too. It's likely that this will be their new "Production Branch" driver that has pulled over lots of changes from their "New Feature Branch".
NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux Beta Brings Vulkan Dynamic Rendering, AV1 VDPAU Decode & More - Phoronix
In addition to announcing the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card this morning, NVIDIA has published their first public beta of the new NVIDIA 510 Linux driver series.
The NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux beta driver is available today with a variety of fixes while a bulk of the updates are on the Vulkan driver side. There is Vulkan dynamic rendering support along with an assortment of other extensions previously only found in NVIDIA's dedicated Vulkan beta builds.
Besides all of the Vulkan updates, also exciting with the NVIDIA 510 series for Linux is adding AV1 decode support to their VDPAU driver to complement the existing NVDEC AV1 support for latest-generation RTX 30 series graphics cards.
NVIDIA's 510 Linux beta also has a ReBAR indicator, updated Linux kernel support, refined GBM API support, and other updates.
NVIDIA releases a 12GB GeForce RTX 3080 | GamingOnLinux
For those of you with money to burn who want a new GPU, perhaps the latest from NVIDIA will catch your eye? They've introduced a new model of the GeForce RTX 3080. It's a small but noticeable upgrade to the original, and only available to a select few partners right now
The bump not only ups the memory from 10GB to 12GB but also goes from 8704 to 8960 CUDA Cores, and you're also getting a memory bus jump from 320-bit to 384-bit. You're going to need just a little bit more power for it too, as NVIDIA say it needs 350 watts compared with the 320 on the 10GB model.
