The hard disk and partition imaging software take a snapshot of your hard disk so that you can restore your system at a later time to the exact same state the system was when you imaged the disk or partition. Data is probably the most important asset in today’s world. One of the worst fears of every computer user is what if the hard drive that has an enormous amount of valuable data in it corrupts suddenly? Losing files critical to your day-to-day work can be incredibly frustrating and damaging to your business. Unfortunately, you can never predict when your system might crash or get infected, and you lose your entire data to it. That is where the disk image software comes into the picture.

Security Leftovers New KCodes NetUSB Bug Affect Millions of Routers from Different Vendors Cybersecurity researchers have detailed a high severity flaw in KCodes NetUSB component that's integrated into millions of end-user router devices from Netgear, TP-Link, Tenda, EDiMAX, D-Link, and Western Digital, among others. KCodes NetUSB is a Linux kernel module that enables devices on a local network to provide USB-based services over IP. Printers, external hard drives, and flash drives plugged into a Linux-based embedded system (e.g., a router) are made available via the network using the driver.

Samba Releases Security Update | CISA The Samba Team has released a security update to address a vulnerability in multiple versions of Samba. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system.

Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net] Security updates have been issued by Debian (clamav, vim, and wordpress), Mageia (ghostscript, osgi-core, apache-commons-compress, python-django, squashfs-tools, and suricata), openSUSE (libsndfile, net-snmp, and systemd), Oracle (httpd:2.4, kernel, and kernel-container), SUSE (libsndfile, libvirt, net-snmp, and systemd), and Ubuntu (exiv2, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.11, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.11, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.11, linux-hwe-5.11, linux-kvm, linux-oem-5.10, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.11, linux-raspi, linux-oem-5.13, and linux-oem-5.14).

‘Fully Undetected’ SysJoker Backdoor Malware Targets Windows, Linux & macOS | Threatpost The malware establishes initial access on targeted machines, then waits for additional code to execute. A brand-new multiplatform malware, likely distributed via malicious npm packages, is spreading under the radar with Linux and Mac versions going fully undetected in VirusTotal, researchers warned.