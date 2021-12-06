Games: Vintage Story, Project Zomboid, and More
Survival game Vintage Story gets another huge upgrade with improved combat | GamingOnLinux
Vintage Story continues to impress with not just the rate they can churn out updates, but also how much they manage to stuff into each of them. The "Homesteading part 2 & Combat update" is out now, bringing some pretty fancy new features and so if you've been on the fence about it, perhaps it's time to try it out if you're after a different open-world survival experience. The price will also slightly increase soon.
Homesteading part 2 & Combat update, stable! (1.16.0)
This is it community. v1.16 looks stable enough to me. There are still bugs, but I estimate there's now less than in 1.15.10. This major update contains over 300 features, tweaks and fixes. It's been quite a monumental task to get here. As always, it would not have been possible with the incredible amounts of feedback and bug reports by you, the community. I'm very grateful for your support, thank you so much!
Project Zomboid has big plans for 2022 and beyond, with NPCs on the way | GamingOnLinux
After a great many years in Early Access, Project Zomboid has finally hit the big time with it regularly seeing multiple tens of thousands of players and they have some big plans. The latest release (Build 41) took a long time, as it reworked so much of the game but it's done and they're moving onto the next big chunk of features and it all sounds rather exciting.
One big addition that has been talked about for years is the addition of NPCs, and they're finally coming - for reals this time. They've split into different teams to work on different things, one team being focused on getting NPCs all hooked up and working.
Buck Up And Drive! is a retro-racing delight now on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Buck Up And Drive! is a fusion of classic retro endless racing with a few fun twists, like 1v1 car fighting mode. Previously only available via itch.io, it's screeched over to Steam now too.
Since we last wrote about it in the Summer of 2021, it's added a bunch of new content for the full release too and it's looking like it's quite amusing. I grew up with racers like this on the Amiga, so it speaks to me quite personally. The developer is quite funny about it too, saying "There is time to explain, I just don't wanna.". Not really selling us on it but the trailer below speaks enough for itself I think.
Humble Bundle decides you need another launcher for parts of Humble Choice | GamingOnLinux
Humble Bundle has announced changes are coming in February for Humble Choice, so let’s go over what they’re going to be doing.
First up, they’re moving back towards how it started with Humble Monthly. There’s only going to be one single tier at $11.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 - with regional pricing and more regions supported, except if you’re on the Classic plan you continue to be billed in USD. The amount of games will fluctuate, and hopefully mean they will be better and you will get access to all of them.
Humble said: “Our focus is to bring you maximum bang for your buck through an expertly curated mix of awesome games. The exact number of games might vary each month, but no matter what our scouts choose, our mission is to always bring you a ton of value that’s well worth the price of admission. And as always, you can skip a month whenever you want or cancel anytime.”
