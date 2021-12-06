today's howtos
How to install and Use NMAP on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips
Welcome to today’s topic where we will be talking about how to install Nmap on Fedora 35.
Nmap (Network mapper) is a free and open-source software for network discovery and security auditing. It is also used for network inventory services, managing service upgrades, and monitoring hosts’ downtime.
Nmap is designed for bigger networks but it can also work fine with standalone hosts. Nmap suite includes an advanced GUI and results viewer called Zenmap, a flexible data transfer, redirection and a debugging tool called Ncat, a utility for comparing scan results called Ndiff, and a packet generation and response analysis tool called Nping.
Docker Exec Command - Tutorial with Examples - buildVirtual
The Docker exec command is a very useful command for interacting with your running docker containers. When working with Docker you will likely have the need to access the shell or CLI of the docker containers you have deployed, which you can do using docker exec.
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.16 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Linux kernel 5.16 is out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.16 kernel release has a great new featured FUTEX2, or futex_watv(), which aims to improve the Linux gaming experience, growing considerably with better native Linux porting for games running Windows by utilizing Wine.
Other improvements have seen write include improved write congestion management, task scheduler for CPU clusters sharing L2/L3 cache, amongst many other additions. More information can be found on the Linux 5.16 Kernel release changelog.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.16 Linux Kernel on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
How to Install Cockpit on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Manage your command line or graphical desktop Linux system remotely using browser by installing Cockpit on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Cockpit is a popular tool that comes with a web-based graphical interface for providing remote management for Linux users. RHEL based Linux distros out of the box offer this tool, and the user just need to access it. Where other users can install Cockpit directly using their system package manager.
Well, Cockpit is open-source software and light in weight offers web GUI to manage Linux systems, beneficial especially to those who are running a command-line interface Linux such as CentOS and Ubuntu minimal servers. It helps advance users in quickly updating, enabling services, restarting the system, accessing Docker containers, Network, storage management, and all above the web-based terminal to issue commands remotely on a server.
An Introduction To Snowflake Data Warehouse - OSTechNix
In this tutorial, we will be discussing what is Snowflake Data Warehouse, Snowflake architecture, how to create a free trail account for test drive, and finally how to access Snowflake WebUI.
Why Use Graphical User Interface For Version Control Git
Git is the most popular tool for version management of files and applications. Git was developed to manage open-source software source codes primarily. Github is a widespread application today among all open source contributors and freelance developers. Though Git is mainly a CUI-based application, GUI also can be configured to work with Git. For new users, the Graphical user interface is a very good way to master the Git operations. If you are also one of them who is looking for a GUI solution for Git, I have a couple of options listed below.
The truth about Linux true and false commands | Network World
True and false are common concepts in all forms of computing. They’re critical to Boolean logic after all, but did you know that true and false are also commands on Linux? Do you know how to use them?
The simplest explanation is that the true command generates an exit code of 0 and that the false command generates an exit code of 1. This explanation, however, doesn’t provide much detail on how these commands can best be used.
In this post, we’ll look at how the true and false commands work and how you might put them to use on the command line or in your scripts.
