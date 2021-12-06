Kernel/Linux: AMD, ASUS, and Intel
New AMD P-State Driver Headlines The Power Management Updates For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix
The power management subsystem updates were sent out yesterday and already mainlined for the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel. Most notable with the power management changes for this new version of the Linux kernel is the introduction of the AMD P-State driver developed in cooperation with Valve for the Steam Deck but stands to help CPU/SoC power efficiency across Zen 2 and newer hardware.
Linux PM/ACPI maintainer Rafael Wysocki of Intel sent in the power management updates yesterday to which Linus Torvalds has already merged them.
Linux 5.17 Adds Sensor Monitoring Support To Many More ASUS Motherboards - Phoronix
The Linux 5.17 hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates include the new NZXT driver, new drivers to greatly expand sensor coverage on modern ASUS desktop motherboards, temperature monitoring for next-gen AMD Zen processors, and more.
Guenter Roeck submitted the HWMON feature updates on Monday for the Linux 5.17 kernel. There is a lot of notable changes this cycle, especially on the desktop side. It's been great seeing all the desktop-related hardware monitoring enhancements in recent versions of the Linux kernel, but unfortunate that most of it has been driven by the independent open-source community rather than the hardware vendors themselves.
Radeon RADV Optimizations In Mesa 22.0 Improve PRIME/Hybrid GPU Performance - Phoronix
While RADV is not AMD's official Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems, for Mesa 22.0 they have contributed a set of optimizations to improve the "DRI_PRIME" performance for hybrid GPU setups such as the growing number of AMD powered notebooks with discrete graphics.
More last minute feature work to land for Mesa 22.0 ahead of its imminent feature freeze are DRI_PRIME optimizations. These improvements by AMD engineer Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer are based on prior patches to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
Intel Lands 20~40% Performance Optimization For Arc Graphics In Mesa 22.0 - Phoronix
Intel's pixel pipeline optimization work focused on speeding up DG2/Alchemist graphics cards with their open-source graphics driver has managed to land in Mesa 22.0.
With Mesa 22.0 set to be branched this week that marks the feature freeze in preparation for releasing as stable in February, Intel managed to squeeze their Xe HP pixel pipeline optimization work into this next quarterly release. Getting this big optimization in Mesa 22.0 is important considering Intel continues to report that they will begin shipping Intel Arc discrete graphics later this quarter.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
Today in Techrights
3 Best Free Hard Disk Imaging Software
The hard disk and partition imaging software take a snapshot of your hard disk so that you can restore your system at a later time to the exact same state the system was when you imaged the disk or partition. Data is probably the most important asset in today’s world. One of the worst fears of every computer user is what if the hard drive that has an enormous amount of valuable data in it corrupts suddenly? Losing files critical to your day-to-day work can be incredibly frustrating and damaging to your business. Unfortunately, you can never predict when your system might crash or get infected, and you lose your entire data to it. That is where the disk image software comes into the picture.
Security Leftovers
