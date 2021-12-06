Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Anaconda is getting a new suit – Fedora Community Blog It’s quite some time since we created the current GTK based UI for Anaconda: the OS installer for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS. For a long time we (the Anaconda team) were looking for possibilities to modernize and improve the user experience. In this post, we would like to explain what we are working on, and—most of all—inform you about what you can expect in the future. First, we need to express that we decided to share this information pretty early. We are currently at the stage where we have made the decisions. We have a ‘working prototype’ of the solution already available but don’t expect screenshots and demos yet!

Run containers on Linux without sudo in Podman | Opensource.com Containers are an important part of modern computing, and as the infrastructure around containers evolves, new and better tools have started to surface. It used to be that you could run containers with just LXC, and then Docker gained popularity, and things started getting more complex. Eventually, we got the container management system we all deserved with Podman, a daemonless container engine that makes containers and pods easy to build, run, and manage. Containers interface directly with Linux kernel abilities like cgroups and namespaces, and they spawn lots of new processes within those namespaces. In short, running a container is literally running a Linux system inside a Linux system. From the operating system's viewpoint, it looks very much like an administrative and privileged activity. Normal users don't usually get to have free reign over system resources the way containers demand, so by default, root or sudo permissions are required to run Podman. However, that's only the default setting, and it's by no means the only setting available or intended. This article demonstrates how to configure your Linux system so that a normal user can run Podman without the use of sudo ("rootless").

IT careers: 5 flourishing and 4 fading IT skills for 2022 | The Enterprisers Project There’s no dispute: An IT talent war is afoot. Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of global technology leaders surveyed for IEEE’s Impact of Technology in 2022 and Beyond survey say recruiting technologists and filling open tech positions in the year ahead will be challenging. However, both the needs of the enterprise and the capabilities of the tech talent marketplace are a mixed bag. There are red-hot and lukewarm skills and a variety of enterprise technology requirements. Determining how best to match supply and demand has become as much art as science. This year, creating “micro career paths aligned to individual aspirations will be important,” says Yugal Joshi, a partner at Dallas, Texas-based strategic IT consultancy and research firm Everest Group. Understanding what capabilities are likely to be increasing in value and which are likely to decrease is also important, for both hiring managers and job candidates. Following are five flourishing ‒ and four fading ‒ IT skills for 2022.

IT leadership: 4 tips on achieving your goals in 2022 | The Enterprisers Project We made it through another topsy-turvy year. Many technology leaders are reflecting on some pretty massive achievements over the past two years ‒ from turning on a dime to pivot entire organizations to remote work to accelerating their digital transformation and driving business performance through collaborative, strategic efforts. Most of us feel like we’ve been running a marathon for the past two years. It’s not surprising that disengagement, burnout, and turnover are on the rise. But all signs point to more unpredictability ahead, and we need to make sure we and our teams have the mental and physical energy to not just tackle the next challenges but also keep an eye on what’s to come. As I was thinking about who could share some insights about how to help leaders kick things off on the right note this year, one name came to mind immediately. Rhonda Vetere is a technology executive whose CIO journey has spanned multiple industries and countries. Most recently CIO and EVP for global nutrition company Herbalife, she’s also an endurance athlete, a twice-published author, a board member, a mentor, and a change agent.

Red Hat and Temenos enable process automation for digital banking Today, banking software company and Red Hat partner, Temenos, announced the integration of Red Hat Process Automation Manager into the Temenos Infinity digital banking platform. This comes as a result of a long-standing collaboration between Red Hat and Temenos and our shared commitment in helping organizations navigate this new world of digital banking by leveraging cloud-native, open source solutions.

Kafka Monthly Digest: December 2021 | Red Hat Developer This Apache Kafka community report includes progress on Kafka 3.1.0, Kafka project milestones in 2021, and a look ahead to new features coming in 2022.

5 design principles for microservices | Red Hat Developer The microservice-oriented application is a powerful model for large-scale software systems. Learn five key principles to implement one effectively.